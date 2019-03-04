Denver has some culture filled events lined up this week. Kick it off by watching some videos on walls during Side Stories and embrace womanhood during Art and Feminism. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 4

Side Stories

When: March 1 – 8

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Side Stories is back in Denver. You can experience the artistry on the walls of the RiNo Art District. Eight Colorado artists’ works are projected on blank walls showing stories near Brighton Boulevard. Throughout the installation, you can explore each project, find new surprises, take part in special offers from local businesses and more.

Scream Movie Party

When: March 4, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.42 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents a Scream Movie Party. The event features a screening of the hit horror film Scream. The ’90s film created by screenwriter Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven changed the field for horror films and has thrilled viewers since.

Tuesday, March 5

The Play That Goes Wrong

When: March 5 – 17

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents The Play That Goes Wrong. The event features a murder mystery Broadway performance that goes awry. The night will be filled with comedy, mishaps and some disastrous choices made within the play.

Kim Chi in “MEAN GAYS“

When: March 5, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Kim Chi in “MEAN GAYS.” The event features a parody performance with drag queen Kim Chi starring as Kimmy Chi, a homeschooled transfer student from South Korea who has landed in America and struggles to fit into a high school ruled by The Plastics led by Willam George (played by drag queen WILLAM).

Wednesday, March 6

Women Powering Change

When: March 6, 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: EXDO Event Center presents Women Powering Change. The event features a showcasing with more than 100 Colorado-based organizations coming together to inspire change within the local community. You can meet activists, philanthropists, community members and more and get more involved to make a difference and power your local women.

CABDR South Film Premiere

When: March 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents the CABDR South Film Premiere. The event features the screening of the California-South Backcountry Discovery Routes documentary that follows motorcycle adventures.

Maker’s Break

When: March 6, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts a Maker’s Break. The event features a break from the norm with a free mid-day project. You can take part in a 15 to 20-minute project to help you get your creative juices flowing and take your mind off of your daily stresses before heading back to it all.

Thursday, March 7

Hollywood Favorite

When: March 7 – 16

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of the action film BumbleBee. The film follows the story of the famous transformer as Charlie, a young girl, finds him in a junkyard in a California beach town in 1987.

So All May Eat Gala

When: March 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with SAME Cafe to present the So All May Eat Gala. The event features a night to support the cafe and all of the achievements it has made throughout the years. You can dine on small plates created by local restaurants and chefs and explore the debut of the SAME Food Truck.

RUMTUM Mural Unveiling

When: March 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents the RUMTUM Mural Unveiling. The event features the first look at the mural created by local artists RUMTUM (also known as John Hastings). The mural was commissioned by Meow Wolf and will be located on the wall of The Oriental Theater.

Welcome to Gwichyaa Zhee Film Screening

When: March 7, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patagonia hosts a Welcome to Gwichyaa Zhee Film Screening. The film follows the Gwich’in people who are fighting to protect their lands from oil and gas development as well as indigenous groups from Southeastern Utah who are pushing against mining and energy exploitation in Bears Ears National Monument. You can participate in a meet and greet with environmental nonprofits and learn more about how you can get involved and then watch the film.

Women of Denver Summit

When: March 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Western Union, 7001 E. Belleview Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn about success in all aspects of life during the Women of Denver Summit. The event features a day of community building, intentional progress, goal-setting and more with mentorship from female professionals. Get inspired to empower the women that surround you.

Friday, March 8

Women in Art

When: March 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Women in Kind, 3899 Jackson St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Women in Kind hosts Women in Art. The event features a day to celebrate International Women’s Day with an exhibit dedicated to women in art, created by women. The exhibition showcases female artists exploring issues of empowerment, equality and more. The event benefits Mi Casa Resource Center.

B-Side Music

When: March 8, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: B-Side Music is back. The event features a night to experience some up-and-coming local musicians with performances from Bellhoss – a musician that sits between folk and punk as well as Midwife – also known as Madeline Johnston, a musician that uses powerful chords and choruses to create banging anthems.

Disney in Concert

When: March 8, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of Mary Poppins during Disney in Concert. The event features a performance from the Colorado Symphony. You can watch Mary Poppins projected on the big screen while the symphony performs the score live for an amazing musical night.

Paint Like Pollock

When: March 8, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Space hosts Paint Like Pollock. The event features a chance to go wild with paint, dripping paint from sticks onto canvases. 16-inch by 20-inch canvases, paint and tools will be provided for the classes. All you need to bring is an open mind.

Cat Video Fest

When: March 8 – 10

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Cat Video Fest. The event features a weekend of cat videos galore. You can watch hours and hours of submitted videos, animations and more all dedicated to the furry felines. The event raises funds for local cat charities, rescues and shelters that help these cute kitties out.

Saturday, March 9

International Women’s Day Lunch

When: March 9, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Ash’Kara, 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: DenverHive and Bumble Bizz present an International Women’s Day Lunch. The event features a day to hear from female entrepreneurs, dine on lunch from Ash’Kara Denver, sip on cocktails and embrace your local women. The proceeds from the event will benefit Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver.

Jeff Davenport

When: March 9, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon welcomes Jeff Davenport for his solo exhibition of Nights. The exhibition features photographs that have been taken over the last four years during late night walks in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles and wherever Davenport has been. Davenport focuses on emphasizing plasticity of color and perception.

Vision Zero Mural Installation Party

When: March 9, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Los Mesones Restaurant, 3643 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Los Mesones Restaurant hosts a Vision Zero Mural Installation Party. The event features a collaboration between the Denver Vision Zero Coalition, the West Colfax Business Improvement District and local artists of So-Gnar Creative Division as they install Vision Zero-themed mural at West Colfax Avenue and Meade Street. The installation is a part of the Vision Zero Community Art Project that aims to raise awareness of traffic safety and Denver’s commitment to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries as a Vision Zero city.

The Art of Happiness

When: March 9, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts The Art of Happiness. The event features a journaling class with a chance to write, draw and open up your creative mind in the way of journaling. You will have access to paint, pens, brushes and whatever you need to add to your journal to make it what you want.

Live Painting with Rudi Monterroso

When: March 9, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts Live Painting with Rudi Monterroso. The event features an experience with artist and flamenco dancer Rudi Monterroso as he creates abstract expressionist works by painting with his feet as he dances to music. You can watch as the paint comes to life with the beats.

Lucky Charms 1m/5k/10k

When: March 9, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 3001 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $110 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Lucky Charms 1m/5k/10k. You can run around Denver City Park in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and eat a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal at the end to refresh. You can choose from the one-mile race, the five-kilometer race or the 10-kilometer race if you are feeling fit.

Sunday, March 10

STILLness

When: March 10, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take the morning to calm and center yourself at STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

Youth On Record Benefit Show

When: March 10, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater teams up with Youth On Record for a Youth On Record Benefit Show. The event features a concert with performances from The Dendrites, Red Sage and SolSatellite. You can listen to some bangin’ beats and raise funds for Youth On Record’s programs that help Denver’s youth through musical efforts.

Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop

When: March 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice, 1325 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Craftsman & Apprentice presents a Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop. The event features a beginner’s workshop led by Amie Phillips that will teach you knots and different techniques to help you create the perfect macrame wall hanging. The ticket price includes all materials needed to participate, however, you can also bring in your own stick or driftwood to use for your wall hanging.

Art and Feminism

When: March 10, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents Art and Feminism. The event features a Wikipedia editing day with ArtHyve that addresses the gender gap in representation on Wikipedia with performances and informational sessions. You can meet local artists, experience an interactive art installation from Denver’s Secret Love Collective and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Eyes On: Erika Harrsch

When: March 10 – November 17

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission

HRS No. 31

When: March 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

How I Art and Why

When: March 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $23 tickets available here