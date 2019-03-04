Today, Denver’s theater world has a reason to rejoice. The Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced its 2019/2020 Broadway season lineup. The previously announced Hamilton will hit Denver in the next year, as well as heavy hitters like The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, Disney’s The Lion King and The Book of Mormon amongst others. Current 2018/2019 season pass holders have until April 7 to renew their subscription. Likewise, while Hamilton isn’t included in the season pass, pass holders will have priority access to tickets when they do go on sale at a later date. DCPA 2019/20 subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to other added attractions on March 18. New subscriptions are not being accepted at this time, as they’re currently at capacity, but eager fans can sign up for the Broadway subscription waiting list here.  A single ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full lineup below:

Subscription Shows
Theatre
Playing Dates
Miss Saigon
Buell Theatre
Sept 10-22, 2019
The Improvised Shakespeare Company®
Garner Galleria Theatre
Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville
Buell Theatre
Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020
SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical
Buell Theatre
Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020
The SpongeBob Musical
Buell Theatre
Mar 10-22, 2020
Mean Girls
Buell Theatre
Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020
My Fair Lady
Buell Theatre
Jul 15-26, 2020
The Band’s Visit
Buell Theatre
Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020
Added Attraction Shows
Theatre
Playing Dates
It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City
Garner Galleria Theatre
Jul 31-Aug 25, 2019
Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
Garner Galleria Theatre
Sept 4-22, 2019
Blue Man Group
Buell Theatre
Oct 22-27, 2019
The Phantom of the Opera
Buell Theatre
Nov 6-17, 2019
Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre
Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Buell Theatre
Dec 3-8, 2019
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell Theatre
Dec 14 & 15, 2019
RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
Buell Theatre
Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020
Disney’s The Lion King
Buell Theatre
May 13-Jun 14, 2020
The Book of Mormon
The Ellie
Jun 9-28, 2020
Hamilton
Buell Theatre
Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020

 

