Today, Denver’s theater world has a reason to rejoice. The Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced its 2019/2020 Broadway season lineup. The previously announced Hamilton will hit Denver in the next year, as well as heavy hitters like The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, Disney’s The Lion King and The Book of Mormon amongst others. Current 2018/2019 season pass holders have until April 7 to renew their subscription. Likewise, while Hamilton isn’t included in the season pass, pass holders will have priority access to tickets when they do go on sale at a later date. DCPA 2019/20 subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to other added attractions on March 18. New subscriptions are not being accepted at this time, as they’re currently at capacity, but eager fans can sign up for the Broadway subscription waiting list here. A single ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full lineup below: