Today, Denver’s theater world has a reason to rejoice. The Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced its 2019/2020 Broadway season lineup. The previously announced Hamilton will hit Denver in the next year, as well as heavy hitters like The SpongeBob Musical, Mean Girls, Disney’s The Lion King and The Book of Mormon amongst others. Current 2018/2019 season pass holders have until April 7 to renew their subscription. Likewise, while Hamilton isn’t included in the season pass, pass holders will have priority access to tickets when they do go on sale at a later date. DCPA 2019/20 subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to other added attractions on March 18. New subscriptions are not being accepted at this time, as they’re currently at capacity, but eager fans can sign up for the Broadway subscription waiting list here. A single ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date.
Check out the full lineup below:
Subscription Shows Theatre Playing Dates Miss Saigon Buell Theatre Sept 10-22, 2019 The Improvised Shakespeare Company® Garner Galleria Theatre Oct 15, 2019-Mar 22, 2020 Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville Buell Theatre Dec 23, 2019-Jan 5, 2020 SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Buell Theatre Jan 28-Feb 9, 2020 The SpongeBob Musical Buell Theatre Mar 10-22, 2020 Mean Girls Buell Theatre Mar 25-Apr 12, 2020 My Fair Lady Buell Theatre Jul 15-26, 2020 The Band’s Visit Buell Theatre Jul 29-Aug 9, 2020 Added Attraction Shows Theatre Playing Dates It’s Not You, It’s Me – The Second City Garner Galleria Theatre Jul 31-Aug 25, 2019 Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End Garner Galleria Theatre Sept 4-22, 2019 Blue Man Group Buell Theatre Oct 22-27, 2019 The Phantom of the Opera Buell Theatre Nov 6-17, 2019 Jesus Christ Superstar Buell Theatre Nov 26-Dec 1, 2019 Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical Buell Theatre Dec 3-8, 2019 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Buell Theatre Dec 14 & 15, 2019 RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Buell Theatre Feb 28-Mar 1, 2020 Disney’s The Lion King Buell Theatre May 13-Jun 14, 2020 The Book of Mormon The Ellie Jun 9-28, 2020 Hamilton Buell Theatre Aug 12-Oct 4, 2020
