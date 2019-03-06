With or without the second HQ coming to Denver, Amazon is hard at work bringing more brick and mortar locations to the city, in a multitude of ways. Following the opening of the Amazon 4-Star Store in the Park Meadows Mall earlier this year, Amazon today has opened the 19th Amazon Books location and the first in Denver in the Cherry Creek Mall. The highly curated store will carry books, devices, toys and games as well as many other customer favorites. Amazon Books will only carry material with ratings of four stars and above, are bestsellers in Amazon stores or on Amazon.com, and new releases. Books are considered based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales, as well as popularity on Goodreads. Kindle reading behavior and expert assessments are also paramount to the curation of Amazon Books. The bookstore will also feature a signature feature list like “Most Wished For,” “If You Like…You’ll Love” and “Unputdownable” as well as a local section with “Read Around Denver” and “Denver Books for Kids” categories.

While Amazon Books is open to all consumers, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to pay Amazon Prime prices across the store.

Amazon Books is open today in the Cherry Creek Mall (3000 E 1st Ave., Denver).