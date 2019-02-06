Denver has some fantastic events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by sipping and munching at a Cocktail Pairing and end it by getting zen in the galleries during STILLness. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, February 7

Cocktail Pairing

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey teams up with A Notte to present a Cocktail Pairing. The event features three tasting plates created by A Notte paired with three handcrafted Stranahan’s cocktails.

Good Touch 101

When: February 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Good Touch 101. The event features an evening to explore how touch can be used to help in healing with Ali Duncan of Urban Sanctuary and Raquel, an expert in healing. You can take a deeper look into touch, breath, energy and more to help aid your spirituality.

Friday, February 8

4 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: February 8 – 10

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a 4 Year Anniversary Weekend. The event features a three-day celebration with special beer releases, live musical performances, food and more. Friday starts the weekend with performances from Chris Fogal and Cameron Hawk of The Gamits and Joey Cape of Lagwagon.

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Muscle Beach and SPELLS

When: February 8, 9 p.m.

Where: Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost Lake presents a night filled with music from Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Muscle Beach and SPELLS. Bud Bronson & The Good Timers are a local pop-punk band known for their rocking anthems and sold out shows. Muscle Beach swings between punk and surf rock while SPELLS sink their songs with rocking punk vibes to keep the night banging all night long.

Locals Only Closing Party

When: February 8, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery presents the Locals Only Closing Party. The event features a final chance to experience the Locals Only exhibition that holds works from only local artists including Alexa Fourier, Anna Charney, Andres Acosta, Sandra Fettingis, RUMTUM and Camila Galofre.

Ultimate ’90s Party

When: February 8, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts the Ultimate ’90s Party. The event features a night full of bangin’ beats with The Gin Doctors– a ’90s tribute band, DJ GypDaHip and more. You can dance all night to your favorite ’90s hits and get your nostalgia on. Make sure to don a pair of Doc Martins and a bucket hat to fit the theme.

Anti-Valentines Day

When: February 8, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Modern Nomad, 2936 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Modern Nomad presents an Anti-Valentines Day. The event features a screening of Valley of the Dolls – a 1967 film based on the book by Jacqueline Susann. The film takes you on a journey of love and heartbreak, perfect for the upcoming holiday.

Denver Mac and Cheese Festival

When: February 8, 5:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: 11 Creative, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $59 – $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dig into a plate of cheesy goodness during the Denver Mac and Cheese Festival. The festival features samples of mac and cheese creations from local chefs and restaurants as well as wine, beer and liquor samples to wash it all down. If you love your cheese and noodles, the festival is the place to be.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: February 8, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts Whip it! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party. The event features a night of dancing with DJ Jason Heller whippin’ out ’80s hits on vinyl. You can dance till you drop and experience some ’80s magic.

Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con – V

When: February 8, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents a Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con – V. The event features the fifth installment in a series of tributes to Comic Con. You can listen to scores from movies, video games and more to bring the atmosphere of Comic-Con to Boettcher Concert Hall.

Saturday, February 9

GALentines

When: February 9, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly- A Craft Winery: Food, Bar, Private Events, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly- A Craft Winery hosts GALentines. The event features a day to love and appreciate you and your friends. You can sip on collagen infused mimosas, get zen in a yoga flow, get mini facials and more — all in the name of love.

’80s and ’90s Dance Party

When: February 9, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts an ’80s and ’90s Dance Party. The event features a bash full of music from DJs, a fully loaded arcade, food stations from local caterers and more. Make sure to wear some throwback gear to match the theme of the night.

Onesie Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, February 9, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best onesie for a Onesie Bar Crawl. The event features a bar crawl with drink specials at each of the eight participating locations such as ViewHouse Ballpark, Brothers Bar & Grill and Giggling Grizzly– all starting at Jackson’s Denver. You can imbibe on drinks, win prizes and raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Esmé Patterson & Her Band

When: February 9, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater Esmé Patterson & Her Band. The event features a special performance from Esmé Patterson & Her Band as they play songs from Prince’s album Sign ‘O’ The Times, followed by beats from DJ CRL CRRLL for a dance party.

And Meow This

When: February 9, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents And Meow This. The event features a cat-centric exhibition with installations from more than 30 artists. You can explore works from artists such as Olive Love, Ashley Raine and Bethany Armstrong, snag giveaways, listen to live music and more. You can also participate in a cat costume contest.

Awakening Boutique Grand Opening

When: February 9, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Awakening Boutique, 38 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Delight in music, snacks, tequila and more during the Awakening Boutique Grand Opening. The event features a look at the new storefront with sex toy giveaways, a great atmosphere and an awakening of the senses.

OG Whales of Craft Beer Fest

When: February 9, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie presents an OG Whales of Craft Beer Fest. The event features a line up of brews that began it all. You can sip from seven different beers including Hopslam from Bell’s Brewery, Pliny The Elder from Russian River Brewing Company and Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star from Fremont Brewing

Crush Denver

When: February 9, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $32.50 – $97.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fillmore Auditorium presents Crush Denver. The event features a night to start your Valentine’s Day celebrations early. You can hear beats from performances of Showtek, MONXX, Buku and more.

Beer Drinker of the Year

When: February 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company host Beer Drinker of the Year. The event features a night to meet the finalists in the Beer Drinker of the Year competition. You can sip on cocktails and brews and then determine who will take home the title.

Sunday, February 10

Moët & Chandon Rosé Chocolate Brunch

When: February 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection‎, 321 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $73.95 per person

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa presents a Moët & Chandon Rosé Chocolate Brunch. The event features a brunch with an expanded desserts station, champagne infused delights, a seafood station and more. You can sip on bubbly and lap in the luxury while listening to live music from the Danny Showers Band. Create reservations by calling 303.297.3111 or online here.

Valentine’s Day 4-Mile

When: February 10, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat during the Valentine’s Day 4-Mile. The race features a four-mile run around Washington Park. You can dress up in themed clothes, take pictures with cupid and even snag a kiss from a kissing booth.

February Bluegrass Brunch

When: February 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a February Bluegrass Brunch. The event features brunch in the heated patio tent of Station 26 with bites from Turn-In BBQ, live bluegrass music from Crooked Cannon and more. You can also sip on a beer while brunching and relaxing.

Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas

When: February 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ruckus and Channel 93.3 present Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas. The event features a night of laughs with sets from local Adam Cayton-Holland of The Grawlix, Ramon Rivas and ShaNae Ross.

Bizarre Brunch Triangle

When: February 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a brunch like no other during a Bizarre Brunch Triangle. The event features a brunch with live music from Joy Division, New Order, DJ Boyhollow and DJ Slave1 with visuals to match as well as live painting from Jher451. The event is free with the purchase of brunch and drinks. Reservations are highly suggested, call 303.993.8023 to create yours soon.

Grand Opening for AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q

When: February 10, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: BBQ Supply Co., 2180 S. Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Grand Opening for AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q. BBQ Supply Co. closes its doors and in its place, AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q opens and serves up freshly smoked BBQ goodness seven days a week. You can sip on local brews and cocktails while digging into some hot bites.

STILLness

When: February 10,8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take time to calm and center yourself at STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts for a zen morning.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House

When: February 15 – 16

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 tickets available here

Space Cowboy ROLL

When: February 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Denver Masquerade Ball

When: March 2, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $75 tickets available here