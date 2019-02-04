Denver has some mouthwatering events lined up this week. Kick it off with a Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner and end it by getting savory at the Grand Opening for AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 4

Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, February 4, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $27 at entry

The Lowdown: Delight in a Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner. The event features a fully raw vegan dinner to broaden your horizons. The four-course meal uses seasonal produce gathered for the appreciation of fresh goods. Book your reservation here.

Sour Month

When: Monday, February 4 – 28

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen – Denver, 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen presents a Sour Month. The whole month of February you can taste sour brews as First Draft rotates eight sour taps throughout the month from breweries such as Firestone Walker Brewing Co., WeldWerks Brewing Company and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project.

Pint Night

When: Monday, February 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Freshcraft partners with Outer Range Brewing Co. to host a Pint Night. The event features a tapping with special pints of a Warm Places Cold Faces Velvet Cake Stout and a Bangarang Imperial NEIPA. You can also snag some limited glassware and listen to Outer Range’s brewer speak about beer.

Year of the Pig Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, February 4, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company hosts a Year of the Pig Pop-Up Dinner. The event celebrates the Lunar New Year with a vegan four-course dinner paired with brews from Alternation Brewing Company. You can dine on dishes of eggless egg rolls, sweet and sour soup, Good Fortune Mapo tofu and more.

Firkin Monday

When: Monday, February 4, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents Firkin Monday. The event features a tapping of a Tangerine Cider Spritz. The spritz is a light and bubbly cider that will brighten up the winter blues.

Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: Monday, February 4, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project presents a Girl Scout Cookie Pairing. The event features a pairing of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Savanah Smiles and more paired perfectly with Crooked Stave brews.

Tuesday, February 5

Chinese New Year Dinner

When: Tuesday, February 5, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve hosts a Chinese New Year Dinner. The event features dim sum bites created by executive chef Thach Tran and the staff. Each dish signifies the bringing of wealth, long life and more. You can sample dishes of Five Spice King Crab Longevity Noodles, Lobster Siu Mai & Caviar and Dragon’s Breath.

Wednesday, February 6

February Hoppy Yogis

When: Wednesday, February 6, 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Event Space, 3404 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Event Space partners with CorePower Yoga to present January Hoppy Yogis. The event features a free yoga session led by Sam L of CorePower Yoga. Following the class, you can grab a free brew from Great Divide Barrel Bar and jam out to beats from DJ Sandwich. Make sure to bring a mat and water for the class.

Uncorked!

When: Wednesday, February 6, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts Uncorked! The event features a night of wine and comedy with sets from Ramon Rivas II, Kira MagCalen and headliner Brad Sativa. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while laughing all night long.

Thursday, February 7

Cocktail Pairing

When: Thursday, February 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey teams up with A Notte to present a Cocktail Pairing. The event features three tasting plates created by A Notte paired with three handcrafted Stranahan’s cocktails.

Ales, Apps & Barrels of Fun

When: Thursday, February 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Children’s Museum of Denver hosts Ales, Apps & barrels of Fun. The event features samples of beers from local breweries such as Comrade Brewing Company, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom. You can sip, nibble on light bites and raise funds for the Children’s Museum of Denver.

Tap Takeover

When: Thursday, February 7, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: DC Pie Co., 2223 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: DC Pie Co. teams up with Ratio Beerworks for a Tap Takeover. The event features a four-course menu created by DC Pie Co. paired with four brews from Ratio Beerworks. You sample slices of delight and sip on some cool brews.

Friday, February 8

Denver Mac and Cheese Festival

When: Friday, February 8, 5:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: 11 Creative, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $59 – $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dig into a plate of cheesy goodness during the Denver Mac and Cheese Festival. The festival features samples of mac and cheese creations from local chefs and restaurants as well as wine, beer and liquor samples to wash it all down. If you love your cheese and noodles, the festival is the place to be.

4 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: February 8 – 10

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a 4 Year Anniversary Weekend. The event features a three-day celebration with special beer releases, live musical performances, food and more. Friday starts the weekend with performances from Chris Fogal and Cameron Hawk of The Gamits and Joey Cape of Lagwagon.

Saturday, February 9

GALentines

When: Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly- A Craft Winery: Food, Bar, Private Events, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly- A Craft Winery hosts GALentines. The event features a day to love and appreciate you and your friends. You can sip on collagen infused mimosas, get zen in a yoga flow, get mini facials and more — all in the name of love.

Onesie Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, February 9, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best onesie for a Onesie Bar Crawl. The event features a bar crawl with drink specials at each of the eight participating locations such as ViewHouse Ballpark, Brothers Bar & Grill and Giggling Grizzly– all starting at Jackson’s Denver. You can imbibe on drinks, win prizes and raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Beer Drinker of the Year

When: Saturday, February 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Wynkoop Brewing Company host Beer Drinker of the Year. The event features a night to meet the finalists in the Beer Drinker of the Year competition. You can sip on cocktails and brews and then determine who will take home the title.

4th Annual Beer & Cupcake Pairing

When: Saturday, February 9, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company partners with Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe to present a 4th Annual Beer & Cupcake Pairing. The event features a pairing of five cupcakes paired with eight Fiction Beer brews. Each sweet treat will delight and surprise with the compliments of the beers.

OG Whales of Craft Beer Fest

When: Saturday, February 9, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie presents an OG Whales of Craft Beer Fest. The event features a line up of brews that began it all. You can sip from seven different beers including Hopslam from Bell’s Brewery, Pliny The Elder from Russian River Brewing Company and Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star from Fremont Brewing

Sunday, February 10

Moët & Chandon Rosé Chocolate Brunch

When: Sunday, February 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection‎, 321 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $73.95 per person

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa presents a Moët & Chandon Rosé Chocolate Brunch. The event features a brunch with an expanded desserts station, champagne infused delights, a seafood station and more. You can sip on bubbly and lap in the luxury while listening to live music from the Danny Showers Band. Create reservations by calling 303.297.3111 or online here.

Bizarre Brunch Triangle

When: Sunday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a brunch like no other during a Bizarre Brunch Triangle. The event features a brunch with live music from Joy Division, New Order, DJ Boyhollow and DJ Slave1 with visuals to match as well as live painting from Jher451. The event is free with the purchase of brunch and drinks. Reservations are highly suggested, call 303.993.8023 to create yours soon.

February Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, February 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a January Bluegrass Brunch. The event features brunch in the heated patio tent of Station 26 with bites from Turn-In BBQ, live bluegrass music from Crooked Cannon and more. You can also sip on a beer while brunching and relaxing.

Winter Beer Pairing Dinner

When: Sunday, February 10, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, 2296 Clay St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery hosts a Winter Beer Pairing Dinner. The event features a five-course dinner with each dish complemented with a Briar Common brew.

Grand Opening for AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q

When: Sunday, February 10, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: BBQ Supply Co., 2180 S. Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Grand Opening for AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q. BBQ Supply Co. closes its doors and in its place, AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q opens and serves up freshly smoked BBQ goodness seven days a week. You can sip on local brews and cocktails while digging into some hot bites.

Mark Your Calendar

Snowed In: Cherry Release

When: February 13, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Cheers to FOUR Years!

When: February 15 – 16

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Seventh Anniversary Bash

When: February 16, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission