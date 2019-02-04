Denver has some fascinating art and culture events lined up this week. Start it off with Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze at the Denver Art Museum and end it with a RiNo Showcase Mini Feature. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 4

Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze

When: February 4 – August 18

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 General admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze. The exhibition features 29 paintings created by local artist Jordan Casteel. Casteel is an acclaimed emerging artist whose work is ever-evolving. You can explore works of photographs transformed into blown-up portraits that pick up little details that one might not normally notice.

Power Vinyasa

When: February 4, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Build up the heat and break a sweat at Power Vinyasa. The event features a free yoga class on the Great Lawn guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. The class is open to all levels. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated.

The Princess Bride

When: February 4, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver partners with Denver Pro Chorale (DPC) for a screening of The Princess Bride. The hilarious film follows the story of Princess Buttercup and her long lost love of a stableboy. The ticket price includes a glass of wine or beer, popcorn, soda, prizes and more. The proceeds benefit DPC.

Tuesday, February 5

Glow Flow Yoga

When: February 5, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark partners with CorePower Yoga and Sound Off Colorado to present Glow Flow Yoga. The event features an hour-long silent disco yoga session guided by an instructor from CorePower Yoga. All levels are welcome. Space is limited so make sure to arrive early to ensure your spot for the zen experience.

Goodnight Brooklyn

When: February 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denverite teams up with GoodCinema to present a screening of Goodnight Brooklyn. The film takes a deeper look at the underground venue Death By Audio, how it was shut down to make room for Vice Media offices and how the community surrounding it worked through the final days of business. Following the screening, you can listen to a panel discussion with Louise Martorano of RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Lisa Gedgaudas of Create Denver and John Golter of Rhinoceropolis/Glob. The panel will be moderated by Ashley Dean of Denverite.

Adam Sandler

When: February 5, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre hosts Adam Sandler. You can watch Adam Sandler perform live during his “100% Fresher Tour.” The event features a concert in combination with a comedy set. You can laugh all night long at hilarious jokes and songs.

Wednesday, February 6

Community Paint Day

When: February 6, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a Community Paint Day. The event features a chance to gather with other artists and work on your personal projects. You can bring your materials to paint, draw and create. The store will be open if you need to purchase materials to use.

Moving Mountains

When: February 6, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL presents a Moving Mountains as part of a special speaker series. You can listen to Tendi Sherpa, an Everest guide and HIMALI co-founder as he gives insight on his career as a mountaineering guide, expeditions to Everest and stories of Nepal.

Anderman Photography Lecture

When: February 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents an Anderman Photography Lecture. The event features a lecture from San Francisco based photographer John Chiara. Chiara uses a custom-built large format camera that sits on a flatbed trailer to create large-scale landscape and built environment photographs.

Thursday, February 7

Free Avalanche Awareness Classroom

When: February 7, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited presents a Free Avalanche Awareness Classroom. The event features an hour-long clinic with expert guides teaching you about how to identify avalanche signs, weather patterns and more to stay safe in the mountains.

Opening Reception

When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Understudy hosts an Opening Reception for Neptune. The exhibition features works from INCITE Colorado– a group of artists and craftsmen who aim to make art a part of everyday occurrences. Explore works created with recycled materials with inspiration taken from comics, retro sci-fi and more. You can sip on drinks from Dram Apothecary and Ratio Beerworks while watching a performance from Ultraviolet and perusing the art.

Backcountry Film Festival

When: February 7, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St. Ste 100, Golden

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Mountain Club teams up with Wool Hat Creative to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Sit back and watch screenings of nine different outdoor-centric films including Ode to Muir, I Am Here and Ski the Wild West. You can also experience a presentation and Q&A from Filmmaker Philip Huffeldt about Human Power.

Friday, February 8

Opening Art Gallery Reception

When: February 8, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Color Up Therapeutics, 2191 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Color Up Therapeutics presents an Opening Art Gallery Reception. The event features a look at the new space filled with works from local artists, live painting, mini massages and more. You can also listen to live music while you explore the new gallery.

Locals Only Closing Party

When: February 8, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery presents the Locals Only Closing Party. The event features a final chance to experience the Locals Only exhibition that holds works from only local artists including Alexa Fourier, Anna Charney, Andres Acosta, Sandra Fettingis, RUMTUM and Camila Galofre.

Saturday, February 9

And Meow This

When: February 9, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents And Meow This. The event features a cat-centric exhibition with installations from more than 30 artists. You can explore works from artists such as Olive Love, Ashley Raine and Bethany Armstrong, snag giveaways, listen to live music and more. You can also participate in a cat costume contest.

Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show

When: February 9, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Wellshire Inn, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The American Heart Association-Denver teams up with Bellco Credit Union to present a Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show. The event features a fashion show with models who have been affected by heart diseases and strokes strutting their stuff on the runway.

Sunday, February 10

Valentine’s Day 4-Mile

When: February 10, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat during the Valentine’s Day 4-Mile. The race features a four-mile run around Washington Park. You can dress up in themed clothes, take pictures with cupid and even snag a kiss from a kissing booth.

STILLness

When: February 10,8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take time to calm and center yourself at STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts for a zen morning.

Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas

When: February 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ruckus and Channel 93.3 present Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas. The event features a night of laughs with sets from local Adam Cayton-Holland of The Grawlix, Ramon Rivas and ShaNae Ross.

RiNo Showcase Mini Feature

When: February 10, 4 p.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Globe Hall presents a RiNo Showcase Mini Feature. The event features a collection of 25 local artists, creatives, bands and more coming together for an amazing showcase. You can listen to live music from groups such as Silver and Smoke, Elder Grown and Motion Trap, munch on local bites from food trucks while perusing the art.

Mark Your Calendar

Movie Night in Mirus

When: February 11, 7 – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Awaken The Chrysalis

When: February 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

Who Own Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

30th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast

When: February 26, 7 – 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $1000 tickets available here