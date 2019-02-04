Denver has some fascinating art and culture events lined up this week. Start it off with Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze at the Denver Art Museum and end it with a RiNo Showcase Mini Feature. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, February 4
Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze
When: February 4 – August 18
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $10 General admission here
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze. The exhibition features 29 paintings created by local artist Jordan Casteel. Casteel is an acclaimed emerging artist whose work is ever-evolving. You can explore works of photographs transformed into blown-up portraits that pick up little details that one might not normally notice.
Power Vinyasa
When: February 4, 6 – 7 p.m.
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Build up the heat and break a sweat at Power Vinyasa. The event features a free yoga class on the Great Lawn guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. The class is open to all levels. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to keep hydrated.
The Princess Bride
When: February 4, 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver partners with Denver Pro Chorale (DPC) for a screening of The Princess Bride. The hilarious film follows the story of Princess Buttercup and her long lost love of a stableboy. The ticket price includes a glass of wine or beer, popcorn, soda, prizes and more. The proceeds benefit DPC.
Tuesday, February 5
Glow Flow Yoga
When: February 5, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark partners with CorePower Yoga and Sound Off Colorado to present Glow Flow Yoga. The event features an hour-long silent disco yoga session guided by an instructor from CorePower Yoga. All levels are welcome. Space is limited so make sure to arrive early to ensure your spot for the zen experience.
Goodnight Brooklyn
When: February 5, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $15 – $45 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denverite teams up with GoodCinema to present a screening of Goodnight Brooklyn. The film takes a deeper look at the underground venue Death By Audio, how it was shut down to make room for Vice Media offices and how the community surrounding it worked through the final days of business. Following the screening, you can listen to a panel discussion with Louise Martorano of RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Lisa Gedgaudas of Create Denver and John Golter of Rhinoceropolis/Glob. The panel will be moderated by Ashley Dean of Denverite.
Adam Sandler
When: February 5, 8 – 11:59 p.m.
Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $49.50 – $250 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Bellco Theatre hosts Adam Sandler. You can watch Adam Sandler perform live during his “100% Fresher Tour.” The event features a concert in combination with a comedy set. You can laugh all night long at hilarious jokes and songs.
Wednesday, February 6
Community Paint Day
When: February 6, 12 – 3 p.m.
Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a Community Paint Day. The event features a chance to gather with other artists and work on your personal projects. You can bring your materials to paint, draw and create. The store will be open if you need to purchase materials to use.
Moving Mountains
When: February 6, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: FERAL presents a Moving Mountains as part of a special speaker series. You can listen to Tendi Sherpa, an Everest guide and HIMALI co-founder as he gives insight on his career as a mountaineering guide, expeditions to Everest and stories of Nepal.
Anderman Photography Lecture
When: February 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $12 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents an Anderman Photography Lecture. The event features a lecture from San Francisco based photographer John Chiara. Chiara uses a custom-built large format camera that sits on a flatbed trailer to create large-scale landscape and built environment photographs.
Thursday, February 7
Free Avalanche Awareness Classroom
When: February 7, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. Ste 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited presents a Free Avalanche Awareness Classroom. The event features an hour-long clinic with expert guides teaching you about how to identify avalanche signs, weather patterns and more to stay safe in the mountains.
Opening Reception
When: February 7, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Understudy hosts an Opening Reception for Neptune. The exhibition features works from INCITE Colorado– a group of artists and craftsmen who aim to make art a part of everyday occurrences. Explore works created with recycled materials with inspiration taken from comics, retro sci-fi and more. You can sip on drinks from Dram Apothecary and Ratio Beerworks while watching a performance from Ultraviolet and perusing the art.
Backcountry Film Festival
When: February 7, 7 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St. Ste 100, Golden
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Colorado Mountain Club teams up with Wool Hat Creative to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Sit back and watch screenings of nine different outdoor-centric films including Ode to Muir, I Am Here and Ski the Wild West. You can also experience a presentation and Q&A from Filmmaker Philip Huffeldt about Human Power.
Friday, February 8
Opening Art Gallery Reception
When: February 8, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Color Up Therapeutics, 2191 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Color Up Therapeutics presents an Opening Art Gallery Reception. The event features a look at the new space filled with works from local artists, live painting, mini massages and more. You can also listen to live music while you explore the new gallery.
Locals Only Closing Party
When: February 8, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery presents the Locals Only Closing Party. The event features a final chance to experience the Locals Only exhibition that holds works from only local artists including Alexa Fourier, Anna Charney, Andres Acosta, Sandra Fettingis, RUMTUM and Camila Galofre.
Saturday, February 9
And Meow This
When: February 9, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents And Meow This. The event features a cat-centric exhibition with installations from more than 30 artists. You can explore works from artists such as Olive Love, Ashley Raine and Bethany Armstrong, snag giveaways, listen to live music and more. You can also participate in a cat costume contest.
Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show
When: February 9, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: The Wellshire Inn, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: Free RSVP here
The Lowdown: The American Heart Association-Denver teams up with Bellco Credit Union to present a Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show. The event features a fashion show with models who have been affected by heart diseases and strokes strutting their stuff on the runway.
Sunday, February 10
Valentine’s Day 4-Mile
When: February 10, 9 – 11 a.m.
Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver
Cost: $35 register here
The Lowdown: Break a sweat during the Valentine’s Day 4-Mile. The race features a four-mile run around Washington Park. You can dress up in themed clothes, take pictures with cupid and even snag a kiss from a kissing booth.
STILLness
When: February 10,8:45 – 10 a.m.
Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Take time to calm and center yourself at STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts for a zen morning.
Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas
When: February 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver
Cost: $10 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Ruckus and Channel 93.3 present Adam Cayton-Holland with Ramon Rivas. The event features a night of laughs with sets from local Adam Cayton-Holland of The Grawlix, Ramon Rivas and ShaNae Ross.
RiNo Showcase Mini Feature
When: February 10, 4 p.m.
Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver
Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Globe Hall presents a RiNo Showcase Mini Feature. The event features a collection of 25 local artists, creatives, bands and more coming together for an amazing showcase. You can listen to live music from groups such as Silver and Smoke, Elder Grown and Motion Trap, munch on local bites from food trucks while perusing the art.
Mark Your Calendar
Movie Night in Mirus
When: February 11, 7 – 11:55 p.m.
Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
Awaken The Chrysalis
When: February 15, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free register here
Who Own Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World
When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $35 tickets available here
30th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast
When: February 26, 7 – 9 a.m.
Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St., Denver
Cost: $30 – $1000 tickets available here
