The Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit opened over the weekend at the McNichols building, showcasing some of the best local designs, installations and photography from throughout Denver Fashion Week (DFW) history. The exhibit is aimed to take you through a journey of DFW memorable moments while highlighting the creative talent in the Denver fashion industry. The DFW exhibit was open to the public and it brought together a night full of people of all ages looking equally impressive in their fashion so we put together the following list of some of the eye-catching looks of the night.

All photography by Amanda Piela.