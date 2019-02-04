The Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit opened over the weekend at the McNichols building, showcasing some of the best local designs, installations and photography from throughout Denver Fashion Week (DFW) history. The exhibit is aimed to take you through a journey of DFW memorable moments while highlighting the creative talent in the Denver fashion industry. The DFW exhibit was open to the public and it brought together a night full of people of all ages looking equally impressive in their fashion so we put together the following list of some of the eye-catching looks of the night.
Brandi Shigley wore an Adidas-inspired outfit. Her shoes are collectible Adidas made of vintage denim and vintage Kimono.
Shana stunned in her white velvet jumpsuit that she bought from Umba in Boulder.
Heidi looked beautiful and colorful in her African-inspired outfit that was made in Senegal, Africa.
Aidana looked classy chic in her all black ensemble. She mixed European brands, Macy’s and Steve Madden shoes to create her look.
Madam Sativa stunned in her own creation. Her inspiration for the outfit came from her stage life.
Christine wore an Express jumpsuit for her classy all-black look while Freeman looked dapper in his hat and suit from Suits Supply.
Linda was inspired to showcase black elegance with her outfit.
Wilsey’s thrift shop outfit was inspired by the band, The Killers.
Dorotka and her daughter Tesha looked beautiful in their French-inspired outfits.
Rashad was going for a simplistic New York style in her Banana Republic and Timberland boots while Mitchel was going for a classic casual look in her Guess and Fossil inspired look.
Cicely wore a mixture of brands to create her eclectic look.
Carol styled her chic look from Forever 21.
Dressed to impress, Sydney and Jane got their outfits from thrift stores.
Chanel mixed different brands to create her posh punk look.
Koffi, Yak, Tony V, Zeh and Sami Gusto all embodied the inspiration of “dress for yourself and be you” in their outfits.
All photography by Amanda Piela.
Leave a Reply