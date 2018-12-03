Denver has some culture packed events lined up this week. Start it off by celebrating the start of Hanukkah during a PJ Christmas Carols & Hora Around the Menorah and end it by creating candles at an Intention Candle Workshop. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 3

PJ Christmas Carols & Hora Around the Menorah

When: December 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts PJ Christmas Carols & Hora Around the Menorah. The event features a night to celebrate the start of Hanukkah and the Christmas season with a community sing-along. You can sing and dance around a Christmas tree, light Hanukkah candles, munch on latkes and more.

Denver Christkindl Market

When: December 3 – December 23

Where: 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into a traditional German Christmas market at the Denver Christkindl Market. The market features artisan makers, a bier garden, Glüwein, European confections to nibble on and more. You can even find the perfect pickle ornament to don on your tree this year.

Undesign the Redline

When: November 26 – December 15

Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Foundation partners with Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) and Designing the WE to present Undesign the Redline. The event features an interactive exhibition that takes a deeper look into the history of housing segregation and discrimination within the Denver Metro area and in the US. The exhibition will present stories of Clara Brown (the first African American woman who was successful in the Colorado Gold Rush), The Denver Black Panther Party, Mayor Benjamin Stapleton (and his connection to the KKK) and more.

Denver Public Art 30 Reception

When: December 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Public Art, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate 30 years of art and achievements at the Denver Public Art 30 Reception. The event features an unveiling of 30 different photos with themes voted on by the public including animal art, Denver International Airport collection and Latino and Hispanic history and heritage.

Tuesday, December 4

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 4

Where: Denver

Cost: Donations suggested here

The Lowdown: Community First Foundation and FirstBank present Colorado Gives Day. The one-day event features a chance to build up your philanthropy and support local nonprofit organizations and charities. You can choose which organization you want to donate to and help raise funds for Colorado Gives Day.

Silent Disco Yoga

When: December 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark presents Silent Disco Yoga. The event features an hour-long yoga session with a CorePower Yoga instructor using Sound Off technology. Make sure to arrive early to snag the best spot in the heated tent and bring a mat. After class, you can sip on a free Sons of 1858 brew or a $4 Infinite Monkey wine can.

MCA & Illegal Pete’s Colorado Gives Day

When: December 4, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Lodo, 1530 16th St. #101, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) teams up with Illegal Pete’s to host an MCA & Illegal Pete’s Colorado Gives Day. The event features a dinner at Illegal Pete’s Lodo in support of MCA. You can munch on food and have 50 percent of the proceeds benefit MCA Denver’s youth and teen programs.

Wednesday, December 5

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

When: December 5 – 15

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. The event features a performance of the wintery classic tale with dancing, singing and holiday cheer. The air will fill with Christmas songs to push you into the season.

Channukah at the Capitol

When: December 5, 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation RSVP here

The Lowdown: Jewish In The City–Denver presents Chanukah at the Capitol. The event features a night of food, a giant Menorah and a chance to hear from state representatives such as Phil Weiser. You can jam out to beats from a live DJ, watch lights and celebrate Chanukah.

Oceans: Our Blue Planet

When: December 5, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a screening of Oceans: Our Blue Planet. The film presents a better view of what our oceans hold as scientists use new technology to explore more parts of our waters. Following the screening, you can hear from Dr. Stephanie Wear from The Nature Conservancy about protecting our oceans.

Thursday, December 6

Acorn x Aether Apparel Holiday Pop-Up

When: December 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Aether Outpost, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Acorn teams up with Aether Apparel to present an Acorn x Aether Apparel Holiday Pop-Up. The event features a special pop-up store with 20 percent off of apparel. You can also snack on light bites and imbibe on libations from executive chef Ian Palazzola and beverage director Bryon Dayton from Acorn. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Christmas At The Sie

When: December 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter teams up with TRVE Brewery to present Christmas At The Sie. The event features a screening of Die Hard. The film follows the journey of NYPD officer John McClane as he has to fight terrorists that take over a high-rise with hostages that include McClane himself.

Luxury Holiday Pop-Up Shop

When: December 6 – 7

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source host a Luxury Holiday Pop-Up Shop. The shop features local luxury brands presenting fashion, style and beauty products to amp up your holiday gift giving this season. You can also find customizable items without being hit with upcharges.

Holiday Wreath Workshop

When: December 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Perfect Petal presents a Holiday Wreath Workshop. The event features a class that teaches you how to create the perfect holiday wreath with botanicals, trimmings, berries and more. The ticket price includes a 20-inch wreath, an array of add-ons, all of the materials needed to build and a free drink from Poka Lola.

Friday, December 7

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The first Friday of the month is here again with the First Friday Art Walk. You can head down to the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. This Friday the art walk also takes part in Luminarias, a southwestern tradition of lighting lanterns or “festival lights.” Candles will be lit and placed in bags of sand throughout Santa Fe Drive. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole bunch of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Improper City Art & Design Holiday Pop-Up

When: December 7, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from a curated market during the Improper City Art & Design Pop-Up. The event features local vendors presenting art, homeware, accessories and more. You can find some amazing gifts and sip on drinks from Improper City as you shop.

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 7 – 9

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts yet another holiday market to keep the festivities going during the RiNo Holiday Bazaar. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the three-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Black Sheep Friday

When: December 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $5 RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Black Sheep Friday. The event features a theme of C’RAP Karaoke, a night of country versus rap karaoke. You can sing your heart out and explore the museum and its current installations. The event is free with $5 museum admission.

Tennyson Street First Friday Art Walk and Holiday Sale

When: December 7, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lapis Gallery, 3971 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lapis Gallery hosts a Tennyson Street First Friday Art Walk and Holiday Sale. The event features a night of art with pottery, tiles, paintings and more available to purchase. You can explore Lapis Gallery and Tennyson Street.

A Breath Before Opening Reception

When: December 7, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery hosts A Breath Before Opening Reception. The event features a first look at the exhibition A Breath Before. The exhibition, created by local artists Lindsay Smith Gustave and Kaitlyn Tucek take a deeper look into both of their experiences and reactions to being mothers.

A Classical Christmas

When: December 7 – 8

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents A Classical Christmas. The event features a performance of classical Christmas music with additions from vocal soloists Anna Christy and Andrew Garland, songs from Handel’s Messiah, the nativity story and more. You can get into the Christmas spirit and listen to some beautiful sounds.

Midnight Madness

When: December 7 – 8, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Midnight Madness. The event features a screening of Kiki’s Delivery Service. The animated film created by Hayao Miyazaki presents the story of Kiki, a young witch who must learn to hone her craft as she takes a job with a baker to deliver goods.

YAD Shabbat Festival of Lights

When: December 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens partners up with the Young Adult Department and Jewish Colorado to host YAD Shabbat Festival of Lights. The event features a night to see the Blossoms of Lights displays at Denver Botanic Gardens and celebrate the Jewish holiday. The ticket price includes dinner, an open bar and admission to Blossoms of Light.

Saturday, December 8

FERAL Denver Grand Opening Celebration

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: FERAL Denver, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL hosts the FERAL Denver Grand Opening Celebration. The event features a day full of pancakes, giveaways, raffles and more. You can snag some custom paintings created by Andrea Slusarski from Drawing from Nature, learn more about backpacking from Joe Brewer of Backcountry Banter and explore FERAL.

Handel’s Messiah

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Saint John’s Cathedral, 1350 N Washington St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Saint John’s Cathedral presents Handel’s Messiah. The event features a performance of the Christmas classic. You can listen to a choir sing the arrangement accompanied by an orchestra.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

When: December 8 – 9

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents the annual Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair. The fair features more than 150 makers presenting indie goods such as fashion, jewelry, home decor and more. You can imbibe on drinks while you shop the makers and snag grab bags if you are one of the first 25 people in line. Donations are welcome and will benefit the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies.

Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles

When: December 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Atlas Obscura Society Denver to present Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles. The event features a deeper look into research collections full of rare and beautiful bugs. You can learn more from beetle expert Dr. Frank Krell and see some magnificent creatures.

Yes Please Makers Market

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Yes Please, 3851 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some cool stuff at the Yes Please Makers Market. The market is an indoor holiday event that features around 100 makers. Hosted by one of Denver’s sassiest card makers, you can munch on food while you shop and have the chance to win prizes. If you are one of the first 50 people to RSVP you can win a tote.

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas – Jack Frost

When: December 8, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $27.99 – $99.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Krampus: A Haunted Christmas – Jack Frost. The event features a chance to walk through a haunted attraction avoiding Krampus’ threat of Jack Frost. The ticket price includes a picture with Krampus, Christmas treats and more.

Winter Fest

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 299 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Embrace Winter at the third annual Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. Warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats, while you shop locally for the holidays. Live ice carving, face painting and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

Sunday, December 9

Intention Candle Workshop

When: December 9, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space partners with Noble Lion Prints to present an Intention Candle Workshop. The workshop features a candle making session with the guidance of Noble Lion Prints. You can add glitter, crystals and more to make your candle brighter. The ticket price includes two candles to decorate.

