Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Fall ‘18 presented by Mile High Luxury Real Estate returns Nov. 4 – 11. After 10 years of producing Denver Fashion Weekend, 303 Magazine launched Denver’s official fashion week in Spring 2018. The inaugural event witnessed a successful kick-off by showcasing local and national designers on the runway while hosting panels and parties to support the Denver fashion industry. For this season, DFW is once again partnering with Denver Arts & Venues to bring you eight days of fashion. We are also excited to announce that for the first time ever, Denver Fashion Week will partner with Denver Film Festival — which takes place concurrently with Denver Fashion Week. Stay tuned for more details on this partnership.

For the second season, Denver Fashion Week is focusing on brand new local talent and a new location. Taking place at Lumenati Productions, DFW will showcase its youngest designer ever — 17-year-old Dalton Bidula of Shape Streetwear — and an entire night featuring Denver’s newest designers on Thursday, Nov. 8. Once again, DFW doubles down on its efforts to showcase Denver’s fashion industry.

“With over 1,000 people at our [model] casting and an array of first-time designers showing, DFW continues to grow. It will be a season of fresh faces and new ideas,” said Charlie Price, DFW runway producer.

Along with fresh faces and new partnerships, some of the most popular concepts will return. On Sunday, Nov. 4 you can catch the children’s fashion show that afternoon with a special teen segment featuring Shape Streetwear. That night, our veteran Denver Fashion Week designers will grace the runway along with a first-time showing from Allison Nicole — a rising Denver designer who recently showed at Vancouver Fashion Week.

Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 5-7, Denver Fashion Week will again host industry workshops for models, boutiques and designers, as well as industry parties, pop-ups and more. For these workshops, we will host local industry leaders, acclaimed designers and expert panels. The goal of these events is to help educate and support Denver’s fashion industry so it can continue to grow.

For Thursday, Nov. 8, there will be a night focused on Denver’s top streetwear brands and talents. Expect to see fresh looks from new boutiques like Five Point’s Station to innovative designs made from liquid glitter by Electric Bubblegum. Then on Saturday, Nov. 10 Denver’s iconic boutique, Garbarini will present the top looks from national designers. For Fall 2017, Garbarini flew in fresh looks from designers like Theory, Diane Von Furstenberg, Zadig and Voltaire and more. On Saturday night, you’ll see designs straight from the NYFW runway.

Finally, on Sunday, Nov. 11 the legendary Hair Show will grace the runaway. This avant-garde show highlights the award-winning production team along with Denver’s top hairstylists and makeup artists. Attendees will witness a wealth of creativity with crafted looks and curated performances. In seasons passed, DFW’s hair show has seen everything from live dancers to pieces that are over 10 feet tall.

Many more details and partnerships are still to be announced, but you can find all the information on upcoming events and developments on DenverFashionWeek.com