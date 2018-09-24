Ladies and gentlemen, it is the last full week of September. In the Denver music scene, there is always something going on whether it be a brunch set, a late afternoon jam or a national act treating you to a night of music – there is no stopping the music in Denver. This week in concerts includes a little something for everyone as there are a wide variety of events to check out. Happy concert going from us at 303 Magazine, to you.

Monday, September 24

Recommended: Beck w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks

On Monday and Tuesday night, Beck is taking over Red Rocks with fellow musician Jenny Lewis. Beck is known for his diverse sound as a songwriter and musician. From hip-hop style beats to indie-rock – Beck can do it all. In 2017, Beck released his most recent album Colors which includes 11 assorted tracks that are all across the genre spectrum. Tickets are still available for the Monday night show, so grab them before it’s too late.

Also see…

The Charlatans UK @ The Bluebird Theater

In Real Life w/ JAGMAC, Spencer Sutherland @ The Marquis Theatre

Brett Gretzky w/ A’Dula, Bulldozer Boy, Hakeem Furious @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, September 25

Recommended: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band @ The Paramount Theatre

On Tuesday night, the legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is bringing his All Starr Band to Denver at the Paramount Theatre. Starr is one of the most iconic drummers of modern music as he was the rhythmic backbone of The Beatles. If you’re a big fan of The Beatles and want to see a living member in action, this will be one show you do not want to miss.

Also see…

Dying Fetus w/ Incantation, Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact @ The Bluebird Theater

Michael Christmas + Sylvan LaCue w/ Khary, Vintage Lee, Treazon, OTIS @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lawrence w/ Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Moorea Masa & The Mood @ Larimer Lounge

FRIGS w/ Natural Violence, American Culture, Law of The Night, DJs El Brian and Young Kev @ Hi-Dive

Gringo Star w/ Turvy Organ, Shuttles @ Lost Lake

The Katie Thiroux Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

K.L.O w/ Sort of Vague, GrymeTyme, pheel. @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

Conrad Sewell @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Despite Despair @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Thelma and The Sleaze w/ Fast Eddy @ Goosetown Tavern

Foxing w/ Ratboys, Kississippi @ Globe Hall

Beck w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks

Wednesday, September 26

Recommended: Lauryn Hill w/ Talib Kweli, Shabazz Places @ Red Rocks

Ms. Lauryn Hill is taking over Red Rocks on Wednesday night and she is bringing one hell of a line up with her. Hill is known for her impactful contributions to the rap world with her 1998 release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and brought a new voice to the genre. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the album, and Hill is celebrating with Denver at Red Rocks. To make it even better, Talib Kweli and Shabazz Places are on the bill as well.

Also see…

Dawes @ The Ogden Theatre

Honne @ The Bluebird Theater

The Garcia Project w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

RE:Search ft. Om Unit w/ Moresounds, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Elderbrook w/ BAILE, White Cliffs @ The Marquis Theatre

Chelsea Cutler w/ Christian French @ Larimer Lounge

STEAM Wednesdays ft. Wade @ Bar Standard

Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Aima Moses + NDKA w/ Luna Shade @ Herman’s Hideaway

Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

WTF! Wednesdays @ Temple Denver

Sebastian Bach w/ Monte Pitman, One Bad Son @ The Oriental Theater

David Amram & Friends @ Dazzle Jazz

Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

The New Division w/ Nite, DJ Tower @ 3 Kings Tavern

Livin’ In A Ho House w/ Felony Misdemeanor @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Max Pain & The Groovies w/ The Kinky Fingers, Grass @ Globe Hall

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live ft. Waka Flocka Flame w/ Michael Blackson, IamZoie, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Conceited, Chico Bean, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, DJ D-Wrek, Rip Micheals @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 27

Recommended: Flint Eastwood w/ Somme, YaSi @ Globe Hall

Flint Eastwood is returning to Denver on Thursday and is taking over Globe Hall. Earlier this year, Eastwood opened for PVRIS at The Ogden and delivered a highly energetic set that had the crowd raving. Eastwood’s sound is known for its electronic elements as well as its unique groove. Fellow artist Somme and Denver favorite YaSi are on the bill for Eastwood’s Globe Hall performance as well, making this show a killer mixture of local and national talent.

Also see…

Too Many Zooz w/ Honeycomb @ The Bluebird Theater

Flight Facilities @ The Gothic Theatre

KBong w/ Kash’d Out, Red Sage (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Patio

Hoodie Allen w/ Gianni & Kyle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Spill Canvas w/ Punchline, Selfish Things, Theoretic @ The Marquis Theatre

Kuinka w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Larimer Lounge

Slothrust w/ Summer Cannibals, Iress @ Lost Lake

Dead Prez @ The Roxy Theatre

America @ The Paramount Theatre

Kneebody @ Dazzle Jazz

Darius @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Requiem, Rumblejunkie, CurlyOnE, Crix Saiz, The ToddFatha @ The Black Box Lounge

KMG Studios Takeover @ The Black Box

City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Night Birds w/ BlackDots, Weathered Statues, Blood Loss @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Get The Led Out @ Red Rocks

Friday, September 28

Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ San Holo, Boogie T.Rio, Droeloe @ Red Rocks

On Friday and Saturday night, Big Gigantic is bringing their two night run back to Red Rocks. The EDM duo is no stranger to the Red Rocks stage as they are known to sell out the venue almost every year. Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli has home ties to Colorado as well, which is one of the reasons the duo likes to give Colorado so much love. Fellow artists San Holo, Boogie T.Rio and Droeloe are on the bill for the Friday night performance.

Also see…

Ghostland Observatory w/ Gibbz @ The Ogden Theatre

Spencer Crandall @ The Bluebird Theater

Lil Pump @ The Fillmore

Gary Numan w/ Nightmare Air, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre

Color Red Launch Party: Matador! Soul Sounds (ft. members of The New Mastersounds, Soulive, Pimps of Joytime, Orgone) w/ Quantic DJ Set, Analog Son (album release), Congo Sanchez, Color Red All-Stars, Nobide DJ Set, Recess DJ Set, FreeBear (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side

Conquer Everest (Album Release) w/ It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Remain and Sustain, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Wall of the Fallen @ The Marquis Theatre

Courtney Marie Andrews w/ Samantha Crain, Patrick Dethlefs @ Larimer Lounge

Guerilla Toss w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout, H Lite @ Hi-Dive

Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Dizgo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sahadev + DJ Kmplete w/ Irie Still, Tyra Lallo & Soulful Beats, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway

Memorial Show ft. Ruby Hill, DJ SLLC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Lonesome Days @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Harold Lopez-Nussa @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Krashkarma w/ Friends @ The Venue

Final Fridays: September w/ PhueZen, Bumble, Craftal, Lowghos, Odd Zoo @ The Black Box

Whomp Truck Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

The Solution w/ DJ Low Keyz, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Meadowlark

Wake Me + Your Own Medicine + Mosiac @ The Black Buzzard

Fergie @ Temple Denver

Van William w/ Sontalk, Two Tone Wolf Pack @ Lost Lake

Ritual Fridays ft. John O’Callaghan @ The Church

Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Kneebody (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mama Roux: Music of Dr. John and Beyond @ Nocturne Jazz

Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose

Tenth Mountain Division (Album Release) w/ Flash Mountain Flood @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Screwtape w/ Eraserhead Fuckers, It’s Just Bugs, Spit Out, HxcMIDI @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Elektric Voodoo w/ Los Mocochetes, The Wandering Woods @ Globe Hall

Geoffery Louis Koch w/ Jacob Russo, Paul Kimbiris, Ramaya Soskin @ The Walnut Room

Josh Rouse @ Soiled Dove Underground

Carbon Leaf + Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Levitt Pavilion

Saturday, September 29

Recommended: Greta Van Fleet w/ Dorothy @ The Fillmore

If you’re looking for some rock ‘n’ roll in your life, look no further. On Saturday, rock-band Greta Van Fleet is headed to The Fillmore. Greta Van Fleet’s sound is a mixture of psychedelic, classic and modern rock which all come together to form something memorable. Earlier this month, Greta Van Fleet released their latest single “Lover, Leaver” which also acts as some good recommended listening. Fellow artist Dorothy is joining Greta Van Fleet as they make their way into Denver.

Also see…

Courtney Barnett w/ Waxahatchee @ The Ogden Theatre

Blessthefall w/ The Word Alive, Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within @ The Bluebird Theater

Bob Moses w/ Mansionair @ The Gothic Theatre

Emo Nite Denver @ Summit Music Hall

Chelsea Wolfe & Russian Circles @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lyrics Born w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dance With The Dead w/ Daniel Deluxe @ The Marquis Theatre

The Weeks w/ H.A.R.D. @ Larimer Lounge

Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Oxeye Daisy, Church Fire @ Hi-Dive

Jakubi @ Lost Lake

Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Dizgo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Amorphis + Dark Tranquility + Moonspell w/ Omnium Gatherum, Bands4Bands Entertainment, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Sovereign, legion of death @ Herman’s Hideaway

Julian Lage @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Barry Osborne + Marvel West @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Pinch & Peverlist w/ newnumbertwo @ The Black Box

Good Health Encore @ The Meadowlark

Matroda @ Temple Denver

Lil Jon (DJ Set) @ Beta Nightclub

Kirko Bangz @ The Roxy Theatre

Golf Clap + MELE @ Club Vinyl

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz

Corey Smith @ The Grizzly Rose

Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ryley Walker w/ Wolf Van Elfmand @ Globe Hall

Grand Zello + Koion Kitten (Dual CD Release) @ The Walnut Room

Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

Big Gigantic w/ 3lau, Louis Futon, Party Pupils @ Red Rocks

Sunday, September 30

Recommended: Gregory Alan Isakov w/ Patty Griffin @ Red Rocks

To wrap things up this week, Colorado-based indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is coming home to Red Rocks on Sunday. If you’re unfamiliar with Isakov, check out his 2016 release titled Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony as some recommended material to get you started. Fellow musician Patty Griffin is joining Isakov on Sunday night and tickets are still available.

Also see…

Courtney Barnett w/ Waxahatchee @ The Ogden Theatre

5 Seconds of Summer w/ The Aces @ The Fillmore

Mod Sun w/ Caskey, Chxpo, Jimmy Bennett, LostInVegas, ForgetBrennan, PDF, Dallas Garcia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Earthless w/ Mad Alchemy, Cloud Catcher, Green Druid @ The Marquis Theatre

Yo’ Mamas and Papas @ The Oriental Theater

Centennial Tribute to Joe Williams @ Dazzle Jazz

Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Bear’s Choice, True Blue Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Maria Muldaur @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

CRL CRRLL @ The Meadowlark

Kool Keith w/ Craig G, 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Turn Up Tuesday (Open Mic Showcase) @ Goosetown Tavern

Aeroplane @ Globe Hall

