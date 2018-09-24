Ladies and gentlemen, it is the last full week of September. In the Denver music scene, there is always something going on whether it be a brunch set, a late afternoon jam or a national act treating you to a night of music – there is no stopping the music in Denver. This week in concerts includes a little something for everyone as there are a wide variety of events to check out. Happy concert going from us at 303 Magazine, to you.
Monday, September 24
Recommended: Beck w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks
On Monday and Tuesday night, Beck is taking over Red Rocks with fellow musician Jenny Lewis. Beck is known for his diverse sound as a songwriter and musician. From hip-hop style beats to indie-rock – Beck can do it all. In 2017, Beck released his most recent album Colors which includes 11 assorted tracks that are all across the genre spectrum. Tickets are still available for the Monday night show, so grab them before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Charlatans UK @ The Bluebird Theater
In Real Life w/ JAGMAC, Spencer Sutherland @ The Marquis Theatre
Brett Gretzky w/ A’Dula, Bulldozer Boy, Hakeem Furious @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, September 25
Recommended: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band @ The Paramount Theatre
On Tuesday night, the legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is bringing his All Starr Band to Denver at the Paramount Theatre. Starr is one of the most iconic drummers of modern music as he was the rhythmic backbone of The Beatles. If you’re a big fan of The Beatles and want to see a living member in action, this will be one show you do not want to miss.
Also see…
Dying Fetus w/ Incantation, Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact @ The Bluebird Theater
Michael Christmas + Sylvan LaCue w/ Khary, Vintage Lee, Treazon, OTIS @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lawrence w/ Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Moorea Masa & The Mood @ Larimer Lounge
FRIGS w/ Natural Violence, American Culture, Law of The Night, DJs El Brian and Young Kev @ Hi-Dive
Gringo Star w/ Turvy Organ, Shuttles @ Lost Lake
The Katie Thiroux Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
K.L.O w/ Sort of Vague, GrymeTyme, pheel. @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s
Conrad Sewell @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Despite Despair @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Thelma and The Sleaze w/ Fast Eddy @ Goosetown Tavern
Foxing w/ Ratboys, Kississippi @ Globe Hall
Beck w/ Jenny Lewis @ Red Rocks
Wednesday, September 26
Recommended: Lauryn Hill w/ Talib Kweli, Shabazz Places @ Red Rocks
Ms. Lauryn Hill is taking over Red Rocks on Wednesday night and she is bringing one hell of a line up with her. Hill is known for her impactful contributions to the rap world with her 1998 release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and brought a new voice to the genre. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the album, and Hill is celebrating with Denver at Red Rocks. To make it even better, Talib Kweli and Shabazz Places are on the bill as well.
Also see…
Dawes @ The Ogden Theatre
Honne @ The Bluebird Theater
The Garcia Project w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
RE:Search ft. Om Unit w/ Moresounds, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Elderbrook w/ BAILE, White Cliffs @ The Marquis Theatre
Chelsea Cutler w/ Christian French @ Larimer Lounge
STEAM Wednesdays ft. Wade @ Bar Standard
Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Aima Moses + NDKA w/ Luna Shade @ Herman’s Hideaway
Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
WTF! Wednesdays @ Temple Denver
Sebastian Bach w/ Monte Pitman, One Bad Son @ The Oriental Theater
David Amram & Friends @ Dazzle Jazz
Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
The New Division w/ Nite, DJ Tower @ 3 Kings Tavern
Livin’ In A Ho House w/ Felony Misdemeanor @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Max Pain & The Groovies w/ The Kinky Fingers, Grass @ Globe Hall
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live ft. Waka Flocka Flame w/ Michael Blackson, IamZoie, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Conceited, Chico Bean, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, DJ D-Wrek, Rip Micheals @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 27
Recommended: Flint Eastwood w/ Somme, YaSi @ Globe Hall
Flint Eastwood is returning to Denver on Thursday and is taking over Globe Hall. Earlier this year, Eastwood opened for PVRIS at The Ogden and delivered a highly energetic set that had the crowd raving. Eastwood’s sound is known for its electronic elements as well as its unique groove. Fellow artist Somme and Denver favorite YaSi are on the bill for Eastwood’s Globe Hall performance as well, making this show a killer mixture of local and national talent.
Also see…
Too Many Zooz w/ Honeycomb @ The Bluebird Theater
Flight Facilities @ The Gothic Theatre
KBong w/ Kash’d Out, Red Sage (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Patio
Hoodie Allen w/ Gianni & Kyle @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Spill Canvas w/ Punchline, Selfish Things, Theoretic @ The Marquis Theatre
Kuinka w/ Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Larimer Lounge
Slothrust w/ Summer Cannibals, Iress @ Lost Lake
Dead Prez @ The Roxy Theatre
America @ The Paramount Theatre
Kneebody @ Dazzle Jazz
Darius @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Requiem, Rumblejunkie, CurlyOnE, Crix Saiz, The ToddFatha @ The Black Box Lounge
KMG Studios Takeover @ The Black Box
City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Night Birds w/ BlackDots, Weathered Statues, Blood Loss @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Get The Led Out @ Red Rocks
Friday, September 28
Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ San Holo, Boogie T.Rio, Droeloe @ Red Rocks
On Friday and Saturday night, Big Gigantic is bringing their two night run back to Red Rocks. The EDM duo is no stranger to the Red Rocks stage as they are known to sell out the venue almost every year. Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli has home ties to Colorado as well, which is one of the reasons the duo likes to give Colorado so much love. Fellow artists San Holo, Boogie T.Rio and Droeloe are on the bill for the Friday night performance.
Also see…
Ghostland Observatory w/ Gibbz @ The Ogden Theatre
Spencer Crandall @ The Bluebird Theater
Lil Pump @ The Fillmore
Gary Numan w/ Nightmare Air, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre
Color Red Launch Party: Matador! Soul Sounds (ft. members of The New Mastersounds, Soulive, Pimps of Joytime, Orgone) w/ Quantic DJ Set, Analog Son (album release), Congo Sanchez, Color Red All-Stars, Nobide DJ Set, Recess DJ Set, FreeBear (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side
Conquer Everest (Album Release) w/ It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Remain and Sustain, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Wall of the Fallen @ The Marquis Theatre
Courtney Marie Andrews w/ Samantha Crain, Patrick Dethlefs @ Larimer Lounge
Guerilla Toss w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout, H Lite @ Hi-Dive
Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Dizgo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sahadev + DJ Kmplete w/ Irie Still, Tyra Lallo & Soulful Beats, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway
Memorial Show ft. Ruby Hill, DJ SLLC @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Lonesome Days @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Harold Lopez-Nussa @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Krashkarma w/ Friends @ The Venue
Final Fridays: September w/ PhueZen, Bumble, Craftal, Lowghos, Odd Zoo @ The Black Box
Whomp Truck Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
The Solution w/ DJ Low Keyz, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Meadowlark
Wake Me + Your Own Medicine + Mosiac @ The Black Buzzard
Fergie @ Temple Denver
Van William w/ Sontalk, Two Tone Wolf Pack @ Lost Lake
Ritual Fridays ft. John O’Callaghan @ The Church
Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Kneebody (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mama Roux: Music of Dr. John and Beyond @ Nocturne Jazz
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose
Tenth Mountain Division (Album Release) w/ Flash Mountain Flood @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Screwtape w/ Eraserhead Fuckers, It’s Just Bugs, Spit Out, HxcMIDI @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Elektric Voodoo w/ Los Mocochetes, The Wandering Woods @ Globe Hall
Geoffery Louis Koch w/ Jacob Russo, Paul Kimbiris, Ramaya Soskin @ The Walnut Room
Josh Rouse @ Soiled Dove Underground
Carbon Leaf + Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Levitt Pavilion
Saturday, September 29
Recommended: Greta Van Fleet w/ Dorothy @ The Fillmore
If you’re looking for some rock ‘n’ roll in your life, look no further. On Saturday, rock-band Greta Van Fleet is headed to The Fillmore. Greta Van Fleet’s sound is a mixture of psychedelic, classic and modern rock which all come together to form something memorable. Earlier this month, Greta Van Fleet released their latest single “Lover, Leaver” which also acts as some good recommended listening. Fellow artist Dorothy is joining Greta Van Fleet as they make their way into Denver.
Also see…
Courtney Barnett w/ Waxahatchee @ The Ogden Theatre
Blessthefall w/ The Word Alive, Ded, Thousand Below, A War Within @ The Bluebird Theater
Bob Moses w/ Mansionair @ The Gothic Theatre
Emo Nite Denver @ Summit Music Hall
Chelsea Wolfe & Russian Circles @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lyrics Born w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dance With The Dead w/ Daniel Deluxe @ The Marquis Theatre
The Weeks w/ H.A.R.D. @ Larimer Lounge
Ned Garthe Explosion w/ Oxeye Daisy, Church Fire @ Hi-Dive
Jakubi @ Lost Lake
Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Dizgo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Amorphis + Dark Tranquility + Moonspell w/ Omnium Gatherum, Bands4Bands Entertainment, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Sovereign, legion of death @ Herman’s Hideaway
Julian Lage @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Barry Osborne + Marvel West @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Pinch & Peverlist w/ newnumbertwo @ The Black Box
Good Health Encore @ The Meadowlark
Matroda @ Temple Denver
Lil Jon (DJ Set) @ Beta Nightclub
Kirko Bangz @ The Roxy Theatre
Golf Clap + MELE @ Club Vinyl
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz
Corey Smith @ The Grizzly Rose
Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ryley Walker w/ Wolf Van Elfmand @ Globe Hall
Grand Zello + Koion Kitten (Dual CD Release) @ The Walnut Room
Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground
Big Gigantic w/ 3lau, Louis Futon, Party Pupils @ Red Rocks
Sunday, September 30
Recommended: Gregory Alan Isakov w/ Patty Griffin @ Red Rocks
To wrap things up this week, Colorado-based indie-folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov is coming home to Red Rocks on Sunday. If you’re unfamiliar with Isakov, check out his 2016 release titled Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony as some recommended material to get you started. Fellow musician Patty Griffin is joining Isakov on Sunday night and tickets are still available.
Also see…
Courtney Barnett w/ Waxahatchee @ The Ogden Theatre
5 Seconds of Summer w/ The Aces @ The Fillmore
Mod Sun w/ Caskey, Chxpo, Jimmy Bennett, LostInVegas, ForgetBrennan, PDF, Dallas Garcia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Earthless w/ Mad Alchemy, Cloud Catcher, Green Druid @ The Marquis Theatre
Yo’ Mamas and Papas @ The Oriental Theater
Centennial Tribute to Joe Williams @ Dazzle Jazz
Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Bear’s Choice, True Blue Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Maria Muldaur @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
CRL CRRLL @ The Meadowlark
Kool Keith w/ Craig G, 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Turn Up Tuesday (Open Mic Showcase) @ Goosetown Tavern
Aeroplane @ Globe Hall
