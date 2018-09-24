It’s officially autumn and the start of a season of surprisingly bold trends. As the calendar continues to move forward, so do the options in the world of street style and runway presentations. Animal prints such as leopard and zebra are back in the rotation, leather jackets and quilted velvet coats are added to simple silhouettes and classic denim looks have evolved with bright highlighter greens and neon purples. As for the fall nights, style is never sacrificed even as the temperature drops. This year the after-dark trends are a mixture of sleek and luster that bring luxury and edge to nightlife. Denver, are you ready to embrace fall 2018’s style?

Concrete Jungle

The Lowdown For Ladies: We all love denim and lucky for us the trend is a mainstay. Keeping with the ’90s-inspired style, opt for a wide cuff on your favorite jeans. It creates a minimal color-block effect that you can easily achieve yourself. Denim jackets are also on trend, whether destroyed, oversized or patchwork. Layering some of your favorite tops is also a must. The trick is to make it look effortless. With neon dominating this season, find a simple t-shirt and pair it with a neutral fur and a leopard print backpack.

The Lowdown For Men: The skinny jean has made it through the many rumors of it possibly dying off so the slim silhouette is still a strong statement for men this fall. Pairing classic light washed skinnies with a matching denim jacket is key to keeping the look fresh. The real statements for this denim trend are animal print and neon additions. Mixing and matching bright colors and animal print like zebra add the perfect amount of excitement while not overwhelming the outfit when worn with denim. The final way to accomplish the look is finding a camel coat — a true fall staple — and a bold accessory.

Ultra Plaid

The Lowdown For Ladies: Cher Horowitz would definitely approve of this plaid message. Fashion Weeks in Paris, New York and London were overwhelmed with plaid on the runways during the fall presentations. The preppy aesthetic can be mixed seamlessly. While it can be intimidating, remember to pair opposites. Larger, simpler prints work well against smaller, busier prints. Keeping a common theme of tones is also a dynamic way to complete the look.

The Lowdown For Men: Checks, checks and more checks bring New York City’s dapper Upper West Side to the Denver streets. Menswear has always had a relationship with plaids but this fall the exaggeration comes in loud colors and classic textures. Pairing bright flannels underneath an oversized tattersall plaid coat and tartan slacks is the best example of the how exaggerated, colorful and sophisticated the look can be.

Smooth Silhouettes

The Lowdown For Ladies: Texture is quintessential to your fall wardrobe. From lace to velvet, there is an array of styles for you to choose from. By pairing feminine staples like a lace top with a shapeless jumpsuit, you highlight soft and structured silhouettes simultaneously. Unexpected combinations provide perennial staples and the opportunity to give your wardrobe some longevity past this season.

The Lowdown For Men: Classic stripes are getting a sultry makeover this season. The button-down shirt is just the right amount of texture when tucked into a pair of lightly distressed black denim and paired with a moto jacket. This minimalist and effortless look goes a long way when the afternoons get cooler and nights get longer.

White-Hot Nightlife

The Lowdown For Ladies: There’s something chic and edgy about a sequin dress paired with a bomber jacket. The extra ounce of sparkle perfectly balances the sportiness of a bomber. Adding white accessories will be the best thing you do all season. White boots are the ultimate transitional piece. When searching for the perfect boot, be sure to find one that hugs your ankles to create a slimming effect.

The Lowdown For Men: Pairing a mock neck wool shirt under a bomber jacket is something quite handsome. Add a lustrous slack to elevate this streetwear style. The look becomes more lively and edgy mixed with shades of burgundy and fall’s must-have color — gold.

Photography Rebecca Grant

Stylists Stephen Garcia and Joce Blake

Wardrobe Stylist Ernesto Prada

Makeup by Eric Quintana

Models Vivian Louthan and Sheldon Mark