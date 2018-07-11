Denver’s summer events are popping off and we have a nice roundup of events to keep you satisfied and moving. Start off your weekend by learning more about the secret lives of animals at The Watering Hole: Mating, Dating and Copulating 2.0 and end it by getting flexible at Goat Yoga. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, July 12

The Watering Hole: Mating, Dating and Copulating 2.0

When: July 12, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with Puzzah – Denver to present The Watering Hole: Mating, Dating and Copulating 2.0. The event features a night of education giving you insight on the breeding, courtship and more juicy information. You can participate in a scavenger hunt, sip on drinks from a cash bar and nibble on appetizers throughout the night.

Free Concert

When: July 12, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the summer warmth at a Free Concert. Levitt Pavilion Denver continues its concert series with the performances of Larkin Poe, Grayson Capps and Florea. Larkin Poe is comprised of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell who deliver a dark rock ‘n roll. Grayson Capps presents soft relaxing sounds and Florea entices with Americana rock.

The Big Eat

When: July 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Galleria at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Big Eat is back in Denver for the eighth year in a row. You can sample food and drinks from more than 60 local restaurants and bars. The event promotes Denver’s independent restaurant community and supports the improvement of eats in Denver.

Bonsai: Art on the Edge of Life and Death

When: July 12, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Listen to Bjorn Bjorholm speak about the magnificent bonsai at Bonsai: Art on the Edge of Life and Death. The exhibition features a display of bonsai art created from living plants mixed with deadwood from the Rocky Mountains. The exhibition explores the life cycles of plants in extreme environments. Space is limited so register soon.

Big After Party

When: July 12, 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti teams up with EatDenver for a Big After Party. The party celebrates The Big Eat, a food festival showcasing local fare. You can dance to live music, imbibe on fresh drinks and start your weekend off with a bang.

Friday, July 13

UMS Preview Party

When: July 13, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Oskar Blues Black Buzzard, 1624 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Oskar Blues Black Buzzard hosts a UMS Preview Party. You can have at the chance to see a sneak peek of what is to come during the Underground Music Showcase. The party features live music from Oxeye Daisy, in/PLANES and Tyto Alba. The first 100 people will receive a free Oskar Blues beer.

Summer Flea

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Shop the best local vendors at the Summer Flea. You can peruse unique items, explore up and coming brands, excite in a Talking Heads + Taco party, sip on drinks from pop-up bars and more throughout the day. The flea is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind pieces.

Slow Food Nations

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fill your weekend with food (the opposite of fast food), education and more at Slow Food Nations. The event features three days of a market with more than 75 vendors offering delights, an outdoor bar with cocktails and beer, food-centric workshops and more. Perhaps the best part of the festival? It is free.

Midnight Madness

When: July 13 – 14, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Midnight Madness. The event features a special screening of Yellow Submarine to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film. The animated film made waves with a story of Pepperland, in danger from the Blue Meanies leading The Beatles to come to the rescue.

The Vinyl Revival

When: July 13, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 fair admission here

The Lowdown: Find the best vinyl records at The Vinyl Revival. Ryan Dykstra Records partners with the Denver County Fair for a vinyl sale to end all vinyl sales. You can purchase from over 20,000 vinyl records that are all for sale at 99 cents or buy one get one free.

Colorado Fare

When: July 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado with Colorado Fare. Slow Food Nations presents a Colorado-specific event that features only Colorado-sourced foods. You can sip on local drinks, dig into food prepared by local chefs and know that you are supporting Colorado initiatives while being educated about the sources.

Goats in RiNo

When: July 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snuggle up to a baby goat and watch a film at Goats in RiNo. The event features baby goats from the Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm rescue that takes in goats, cats and more. You can see a screening of Beetlejuice, munch on candy bars and food from a food truck — all to help raise funds for the farm. Make sure to bring your own chair to sit on.

Denver County Fair

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Delight in fried foods, carnival games and more at the Denver County Fair. The three-day fair features tons of amusement rides, pony rides, entertainment and a DCF Beer and Wine Fest with 30 vendors from all over Colorado.

Broncos Movie Night

When: July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a seat in the Broncos Stadium for a Broncos Movie Night. The event features a screening of the Pixar/Disney hit, Coco. The film follows young Miguel as he journeys into the land of the dead to find his grandfather and realize his dreams as a musician.

Dive-In Movie

When: July 13, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens gives you a chance to cool down from the summer heat with a Dive-In Movie. The movie is held in the water park and also features a screening of Coco (strange coincidence that it’s the same movie as the Broncos movie night, we know).

Saturday, July 14

Bastille Day Block Party

When: July 14, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alliance Française de Denver presents a Bastille Day Block Party. You can celebrate Bastille Day with live musical performances from Simba, DJ Titi de Nice and more. You can also delight in food from Euro Crepes, The Pikine grills, Sweet Cow Ice Cream and La Belle French Bakery.

Global Street Food Social

When: July 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Nations presents a Global Street Food Social. The social features tasting of street food from around the world. You can also sip on adventurous drinks with each tasting. Be sure to keep your mind open for new flavors.

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: July 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 46th and Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from more than 130 vendors at the Summer Horseshoe Market. The market features local artists, designers, vintage goods and more. You can munch on food from food trucks, jam out to live music from the Highland Ramblers and sip on drinks while you shop.

Berkeley Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival

When: July 14, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Imbibe on the best drinks at the Berkeley Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival. The festival features more than 20 local wine, spirit and beer vendors, samples and more. You can jam out to music from DJ Bella Scratch and have a chance at winning prizes from a raffle.

Mile High Wine Festival

When: July 14, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Shops at Northfield, 8340 E Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on the best wines at the Mile High Wine Festival. The festival features unlimited wine tastings, vendors and more. You can jam out to live music and purchase your favorite wine for only $30.

Wanderlust 108

When: July 14, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take part in a “mindful triathlon” at Wanderlust 108. The event features a 5k run followed by a yoga session with music from a DJ and ends with a guided meditation. You can also shop from a local artisan market, snack on foods from a True North Cafe, dance and more. A portion of the profits will go towards (RED) to help fight AIDS.

Ratio’s Pyscho Beach Party

When: July 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put on your best swimming suit for Ratio’s Psycho Beach Party, hosted at Fort Greene Bar. The party features a night of live music from Nasty Nachos, releases of beer cocktails Major Nights Lime Gose and New Wave Strawberry Berliner Weisse and more. You can also compete in a hula hoop and limbo contest.

Outdoor Project’s Denver Block Party Festival

When: July 14, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co presents the Outdoor Project’s Denver Block Party Festival. The festival features live music, games, food from food trucks and cold brews. You can snag giveaways, watch gear demos and more, all to raise funds for Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK).

Sunday, July 15

303 Pool Party

When: July 15, 2 – 7 p.m. Where: Elevated Rooftop Bar, atop the Halcyon Hotel, 245 Columbine St., Denver Cost: $20+ Get tickets here. The Lowdown: In celebration of the 10-year-anniversary of the 303 Pool Series, 303 Magazine and Elevated Rooftop Bar atop the Halcyon Hotel are hosting Sunday pool parties. Located on the beautiful pool terrace of the hotel, there will be poolside cocktails and food, and DJ J|ADORE, DJ Walt White will spin great tunes.

World Cup Finals Watch Party

When: July 15, 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory wy., Commerce City

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Rapids host a World Cup Finals Watch Party. The party feature a viewing of the FIFA World Cup Finals with the scores projected onto the stadium’s scoreboards. You can also show off your soccer skills in a Fan Fest’s Skill Zone.

The Summer Soirée

When: July 15, 4:45 – 8:45 p.m.

Where: Summer Soirée, 222 Detroit St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance all night long at The Summer Soirée. The event features swing dance lessons with live swing music to keep you boppin’, catered food and more. You can also sip on a complimentary cocktail while you party. The event raises funds for the nonprofit organization, Youth on Record.

Cereal Party

When: July 15, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a bowl and munch on your breakfast while watching a film at a Cereal Party. Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents a screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. The film features a story of Scott Lang facing a new mission with Hope van Dyne by his side.

Goat Yoga

When: July 15, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help create a world record at Goat Yoga. The Denver County Fair is attempting to break the world record for the biggest Goat Yoga session. You can bend into downward dog as goats trot beside you. The ticket price includes the yoga session, admission to the fair and a bloody mary or mimosa to refresh after the session. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Mark Your Calendars

Funky Town ROLL

When: July 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $5 at entry

Global Dance Festival

When: July 20 – 21

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $139 tickets available here

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire In Concert

When: July 20 – 22

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99 tickets available here

Dive-In Movie, Cars 3

When: July 20, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 tickets available here