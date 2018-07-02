July has arrived and with it there are over 400 concerts to see in the Mile High City this month. We know that trying to imagine 400 concerts within a 31-day span can be tough, so that is why we’ve broken it down for you below. This week is full of different assortments of music ranging from indie-rock to EDM to jazz to pop-rock and so on. We hope you enjoy this week in Denver concerts.
Monday, July 2
Recommended: Zeds Dead w/ G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO, 1000 Volts @ Red Rocks
To kick things off on Monday night, Toronto-based EDM duo Zeds Dead is returning to Red Rocks in celebration of the fifth year of Deadrocks. The Canadian duo first appeared on the scene back in 2004 under a different name before switching to Zeds Dead in 2009. Since then, the EDM duo has performed all over the world and are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage. Fellow artists G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO and 1000 Volts are joining Zeds Dead on the first night of their two-night run.
Also see…
Code Orange w/ Twitching Tongues & Vein, Remain and Sustain @ The Oriental Theater
The Kick Back – Hip-hop/Grooves/Randomness (Every Monday) @ Goosetown Tavern
Dirty Few (7″ Release) w/ Wyldlife, The Bad English, The Born Readies, DJ Ross Taylor, Murphy @ Larimer Lounge
Jeremy Pinnell w/ Hang Rounders, Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive
The Social Animals w/ HERESTOFIGHTIN, Mike Ring @ Lost Lake
Smileeatingjesus, TV135, Stilted, Flowlines @ Your Mom’s House
Tuesday, July 3
Recommended: Social Distortion w/ The Menzingers, Low Cut Connie, Jade Jackson @ The Ogden Theatre
If you’re looking for some ’90s punk in your life, look no further. On Tuesday, Social Distortion is headed to Denver to start their two-day take over of The Ogden. Social Distortion is known for such hits as “Story Of My Life” and “Don’t Drag Me Down.” The Menzingers, Low Cut Connie and Jade Jackson are also on the bill for Tuesday night’s show. Tickets are still available to catch these bands in action, so grab some while you still can.
Also see…
The Convalescence w/ Becomes Astral, Nefarious Heart @ Larimer Lounge
Sunbathe w/ Prism Tats, Automatic Iris @ Lost Lake
Reggae Tuesdays ft. Rastasaurus w/ Wake Up and Live – A Bob Marley Tribute (Patio Set), The Lambsbread (Patio Set), BloodPreshah @ Cervantes’ Other Side
DJ Luke Nasty w/ A.P., Trayce Chapman, Top Flite, DJ Ktone, DJ Squizzy Taylor, Jkee, Aux Dior, DJ Big Spade, P.A.C. @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Nappy Roots w/ Ramakhandra, Voodoo Pimps @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sinister Pig w/ Great American House Fire, Married A Dead Man @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
Michael Rault w/ Pale Sun, Bear and the Beasts @ Globe Hall
Innamind Recordings Showcase w/ Ago, Headland, Karma, Kursk @ The Black Box
Zeds Dead w/ Rusko, Eprom, Habstrakt, Um…, Chuurch @ Red Rocks
Wednesday, July 4
Recommended: Colorado Symphony’s Family Friendly Fourth of July @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to spend the Fourth of July, the Colorado Symphony is putting on a concert at Fiddler’s Green — suitable for all ages. The Colorado Symphony will tackle all of the classic compositions in true Independence Day tradition. Fiddler’s Green is one of the best venues to take the family as there is plenty of lawn space and seating, making this a perfect place to spend the Fourth of July this year.
Also see…
Social Distortion w/ The Menzingers, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jade Jackson @ The Ogden Theatre
Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
SiNiT Festival All-Star Opening Ceremony @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
STEAM Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard
&ME @ Bar Standard
Goth Night (Every Wednesday) @ Milk Bar
Weird Wednesday: Keytar Fest @ 3 Kings Tavern
Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Graduating Life w/ Just Friends, Retirement Party, Use the Sun @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
GRLL Smth & Friends (Day Set) @ The Black Box Patio
Blues Traveler w/ G. Love & Special Sauce, The Wailers, The Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts @ Red Rocks
Thursday, July 5
Recommended: Umphrey’s McGee w/ LOTUS @ Red Rocks
Umphrey’s McGee is kicking off their annual Red Rocks run on Thursday and we’re happy to see them keep up their long-running tradition. Umphrey’s McGee is not only doing one or two nights, they are doing three nights at Colorado’s legendary amphitheater. To make it even better, LOTUS is joining Umphrey’s McGee on Thursday night, making this one hell of a show to check out this week.
Also see…
Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New w/ Diamanté, Tethys @ The Gothic Theatre
Jeremy Enigk w/ Chris Staples @ Larimer Lounge
Paul DeHaven LP release w/ Porlolo, Anthony Ruptak @ Hi-Dive
Empath w/ Shiii Whaaa, Surrender Signal @ Lost Lake
Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Mob For Bid w/ 30 Year Itch @ Herman’s Hideaway
Retrofette w/ Sneezy, Whiskey Autumn, Mystic Wool @ Your Mom’s House
The Copper Children w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Mayhem Gulch (Patio Set), The Arcadian Wild (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lorenzo w/ Gigi, Abdu, Girmawi ft. DJs, Abrar, Wedi Tkabo, Hussain M Ali, Shesh @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
5FINGERPOSSE @ The Roxy Theatre
Hip-hop Thursdays (Every Thursday) @ Club Vinyl
CO Underground (Every Thursday) @ Milk Bar
Adam Bodine (Every Thursday) @ Nocturne Jazz
5th Annual Inner Peace Out ft. Small Hands, Buddhakai, 5ve, DJ Gadjet, More @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ghoulies w/ Meeting House, Mr. Atomic, Hairclub @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern
Big Sam’s Funky Nation w/ Gumbo Le Funque @ Globe Hall
Young Atlas w/ Joseph Cutshall and the Night Animals @ The Walnut Room
Bike Night Band ft. Dirty Side Down @ The Venue
Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Trisicloplox, Subliminal, CurlyOnE, Ishe, DigitalVagabond @ The Black Box Lounge
Waker + A-Mac & The Height @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, July 6
Recommended: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club + Strange Americans @ Levitt Pavilion
To wrap up the work week on Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting Colorado bands Slim Cessna’s Auto Club as well as Strange Americans. Slim Cessna’s Auto Club is known for their blend of country, rock and gospel music. Strange Americans are known for their rock ‘n’ roll sound with hints of indie elements as well. This event is part of Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concert series, which means all you have to do is show up.
Also see…
Buckethead @ The Gothic Theatre
Pile of Priests @ Larimer Lounge
Bent Knee w/ Gatherers, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake
AFK, Al Ross w/ Slabs @ Beta Nightclub
Swearwolf w/Gray Noize, Komozo @ Herman’s Hideaway
Deadphish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Floatgoat, The Iceman Special @ Your Mom’s House
Wedi Tikabo + Hussain M Ali ft. Sinit All Star Line Up @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Drew Emmitt Band ft. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) + More TBA w/ The Teskey Brothers, Jack Cloonan Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Imperative Reaction @ Bar Standard
Fiesta Friday (Every Friday) @ Club Vinyl
Ritual Fridays (Every Friday) @ The Church
Milk N Cookies @ Milk Bar
Royal Roost Revival Bebop Series (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Ike Spivak Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jarrod Niemann @ The Grizzly Rose
Roka Hueka w/ Los Mocochetes, Blue Kings @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Pseudo w/ Sarchasm, Old Sport, JSR @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Davey Harp w/ Nic Jay, Matt Draper, Matt Ponzi’s Band, Television Generation @ Goosetown Tavern
Sparta w/ Plastic Daggers @ Globe Hall
Michelle Mandico w/ Maybe April, Zach Dubois @ The Walnut Room
The Hunts w/ Wounded Bird @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Headless Horseman w/ John Templeton, Jim Beasley, OffTheSky @ The Black Box
Umphrey’s McGee w/ Papadosio @ Red Rocks
Saturday, July 7
Recommended: Racquet Club w/ Viretta, Redivider @ Lost Lake
On Saturday night, Los Angeles based indie-rock band Racquet Club is headed into Denver to take over Lost Lake. Racquet Club falls on the heavier side of the indie spectrum, as exemplified by songs such as “Head Full of Bees” and “I Can’t Make You Believe.” Colorado bands Viretta and Redivider are set to open up for Racquet Club as they make their way out of LA and into the Mile High City.
Also see…
Cash’d Out (The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute) w/ Ryan Chrys, The Rough Cuts @ The Bluebird Theater
Phiilo w/ Oklio, ÜTH, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge
Khemmis, ITCoS, Palehorse/Palerider @ Hi-Dive
Lesster More w/ Shannon Ogden @ Herman’s Hideaway
Abrar Osman + Wedi Tkabo ft. Sinit All Star Line Up @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Comethazine w/ Fijimacintosh, Alizay, Mikeminded, Swizzy J, Jt Runninman, indigoAce @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Magda Rooftop Party (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl
Andreas Henneberg (Night Say) @ Club Vinyl
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights (Every Saturday) @ The Church
Mixtape Saturdays (Every Saturday) @ Milk Bar
The River Arkansas w/ Whippoorwill, Willy Tea Taylor @ The Oriental Theater
Bill Hill Latin-Jazz Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ginga (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Quartet: Dreams and Dances (Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Mike Bjella Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Sailor Records 7th Birthday ft. Dreadnaught, Native Daughters, Muscle Beach, Green Beard, Fathers, Joy Subtractions, Abrams, Plastic Daggers, Sugar Skulls and Marigolds, Low Gravity, Unicorn Pussy, It’s Just Bugs, Oscar Ross @ 3 Kings Tavern
Stephen Jay (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Big Styles & Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kikimora @ Goosetown Tavern
Freddy & Francine @ Globe Hall
Wendy Clark w/ The Inablers, The Grand Tour @ The Walnut Room
Himay & Dylan w/ Brett Starr @ The Black Box Lounge
#043 ft. Legion, GHoST, Seebass @ The Black Box
Umphrey’s McGee w/ The Record Company @ Red Rocks
Lyrics Born + Kind Dub @ Levitt Pavilion
Sunday, July 8
Recommended: States & Capitals w/ VYNYL, Valienta @ Lost Lake
To close the week out on Sunday night, States & Capitals is coming to Lost Lake. States & Capitals, headed by young talent Richie Arthur, delivers a pop-rock sound that also includes some acoustic and electronic characteristics. Joining States & Capitals on his Denver stop are two Colorado-based bands — VYNYL and Valienta — making this a great blend of national and local talent.
Also see…
Rocket Power w/ Slap Happy, Stray the Course, The Mazlows @ Larimer Lounge
Sounds Like Summer ft. Married A Dead Man, Paranoid Image, Witchhands, More @ The Roxy Theatre
OTEP w/ Dropout Kings, One Day Waiting, The Blackouts @ The Oriental Theater
The Adam Bodine Trio (Every Sunday) (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Brunch Like Heaven (The Cure Brunch) w/ DJ Hollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
awakebutstillinbed w/ Broken Record @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
La Santa Cecilia w/ Izcalli @ Globe Hall
The Hillbenders + Masontown @ Levitt Pavilion
Dark Star Orchestra ft. Donna Jean Godchaux, Keller Williams @ Red Rocks
