July has arrived and with it there are over 400 concerts to see in the Mile High City this month. We know that trying to imagine 400 concerts within a 31-day span can be tough, so that is why we’ve broken it down for you below. This week is full of different assortments of music ranging from indie-rock to EDM to jazz to pop-rock and so on. We hope you enjoy this week in Denver concerts.

Monday, July 2

Recommended: Zeds Dead w/ G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO, 1000 Volts @ Red Rocks

To kick things off on Monday night, Toronto-based EDM duo Zeds Dead is returning to Red Rocks in celebration of the fifth year of Deadrocks. The Canadian duo first appeared on the scene back in 2004 under a different name before switching to Zeds Dead in 2009. Since then, the EDM duo has performed all over the world and are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage. Fellow artists G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO and 1000 Volts are joining Zeds Dead on the first night of their two-night run.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Code Orange w/ Twitching Tongues & Vein, Remain and Sustain @ The Oriental Theater

The Kick Back – Hip-hop/Grooves/Randomness (Every Monday) @ Goosetown Tavern

Dirty Few (7″ Release) w/ Wyldlife, The Bad English, The Born Readies, DJ Ross Taylor, Murphy @ Larimer Lounge

Jeremy Pinnell w/ Hang Rounders, Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive

The Social Animals w/ HERESTOFIGHTIN, Mike Ring @ Lost Lake

Smileeatingjesus, TV135, Stilted, Flowlines @ Your Mom’s House

Tuesday, July 3

Recommended: Social Distortion w/ The Menzingers, Low Cut Connie, Jade Jackson @ The Ogden Theatre

If you’re looking for some ’90s punk in your life, look no further. On Tuesday, Social Distortion is headed to Denver to start their two-day take over of The Ogden. Social Distortion is known for such hits as “Story Of My Life” and “Don’t Drag Me Down.” The Menzingers, Low Cut Connie and Jade Jackson are also on the bill for Tuesday night’s show. Tickets are still available to catch these bands in action, so grab some while you still can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Convalescence w/ Becomes Astral, Nefarious Heart @ Larimer Lounge

Sunbathe w/ Prism Tats, Automatic Iris @ Lost Lake

Reggae Tuesdays ft. Rastasaurus w/ Wake Up and Live – A Bob Marley Tribute (Patio Set), The Lambsbread (Patio Set), BloodPreshah @ Cervantes’ Other Side

DJ Luke Nasty w/ A.P., Trayce Chapman, Top Flite, DJ Ktone, DJ Squizzy Taylor, Jkee, Aux Dior, DJ Big Spade, P.A.C. @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Nappy Roots w/ Ramakhandra, Voodoo Pimps @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sinister Pig w/ Great American House Fire, Married A Dead Man @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

Michael Rault w/ Pale Sun, Bear and the Beasts @ Globe Hall

Innamind Recordings Showcase w/ Ago, Headland, Karma, Kursk @ The Black Box

Zeds Dead w/ Rusko, Eprom, Habstrakt, Um…, Chuurch @ Red Rocks

Wednesday, July 4

Recommended: Colorado Symphony’s Family Friendly Fourth of July @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to spend the Fourth of July, the Colorado Symphony is putting on a concert at Fiddler’s Green — suitable for all ages. The Colorado Symphony will tackle all of the classic compositions in true Independence Day tradition. Fiddler’s Green is one of the best venues to take the family as there is plenty of lawn space and seating, making this a perfect place to spend the Fourth of July this year.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Social Distortion w/ The Menzingers, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jade Jackson @ The Ogden Theatre

Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

SiNiT Festival All-Star Opening Ceremony @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

STEAM Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard

&ME @ Bar Standard

Goth Night (Every Wednesday) @ Milk Bar

Weird Wednesday: Keytar Fest @ 3 Kings Tavern

Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Graduating Life w/ Just Friends, Retirement Party, Use the Sun @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

GRLL Smth & Friends (Day Set) @ The Black Box Patio

Blues Traveler w/ G. Love & Special Sauce, The Wailers, The Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts @ Red Rocks

Thursday, July 5

Recommended: Umphrey’s McGee w/ LOTUS @ Red Rocks

Umphrey’s McGee is kicking off their annual Red Rocks run on Thursday and we’re happy to see them keep up their long-running tradition. Umphrey’s McGee is not only doing one or two nights, they are doing three nights at Colorado’s legendary amphitheater. To make it even better, LOTUS is joining Umphrey’s McGee on Thursday night, making this one hell of a show to check out this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New w/ Diamanté, Tethys @ The Gothic Theatre

Jeremy Enigk w/ Chris Staples @ Larimer Lounge

Paul DeHaven LP release w/ Porlolo, Anthony Ruptak @ Hi-Dive

Empath w/ Shiii Whaaa, Surrender Signal @ Lost Lake

Bad Dagger @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Mob For Bid w/ 30 Year Itch @ Herman’s Hideaway

Retrofette w/ Sneezy, Whiskey Autumn, Mystic Wool @ Your Mom’s House

The Copper Children w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Mayhem Gulch (Patio Set), The Arcadian Wild (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lorenzo w/ Gigi, Abdu, Girmawi ft. DJs, Abrar, Wedi Tkabo, Hussain M Ali, Shesh @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5FINGERPOSSE @ The Roxy Theatre

Hip-hop Thursdays (Every Thursday) @ Club Vinyl

CO Underground (Every Thursday) @ Milk Bar

Adam Bodine (Every Thursday) @ Nocturne Jazz

5th Annual Inner Peace Out ft. Small Hands, Buddhakai, 5ve, DJ Gadjet, More @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ghoulies w/ Meeting House, Mr. Atomic, Hairclub @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

Big Sam’s Funky Nation w/ Gumbo Le Funque @ Globe Hall

Young Atlas w/ Joseph Cutshall and the Night Animals @ The Walnut Room

Bike Night Band ft. Dirty Side Down @ The Venue

Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Trisicloplox, Subliminal, CurlyOnE, Ishe, DigitalVagabond @ The Black Box Lounge

Waker + A-Mac & The Height @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, July 6

Recommended: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club + Strange Americans @ Levitt Pavilion

To wrap up the work week on Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting Colorado bands Slim Cessna’s Auto Club as well as Strange Americans. Slim Cessna’s Auto Club is known for their blend of country, rock and gospel music. Strange Americans are known for their rock ‘n’ roll sound with hints of indie elements as well. This event is part of Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concert series, which means all you have to do is show up.

More info here.

Also see…

Buckethead @ The Gothic Theatre

Pile of Priests @ Larimer Lounge

Bent Knee w/ Gatherers, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake

AFK, Al Ross w/ Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

Swearwolf w/Gray Noize, Komozo @ Herman’s Hideaway

Deadphish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Floatgoat, The Iceman Special @ Your Mom’s House

Wedi Tikabo + Hussain M Ali ft. Sinit All Star Line Up @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Drew Emmitt Band ft. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) + More TBA w/ The Teskey Brothers, Jack Cloonan Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Imperative Reaction @ Bar Standard

Fiesta Friday (Every Friday) @ Club Vinyl

Ritual Fridays (Every Friday) @ The Church

Milk N Cookies @ Milk Bar

Royal Roost Revival Bebop Series (Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Ike Spivak Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jarrod Niemann @ The Grizzly Rose

Roka Hueka w/ Los Mocochetes, Blue Kings @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Pseudo w/ Sarchasm, Old Sport, JSR @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Davey Harp w/ Nic Jay, Matt Draper, Matt Ponzi’s Band, Television Generation @ Goosetown Tavern

Sparta w/ Plastic Daggers @ Globe Hall

Michelle Mandico w/ Maybe April, Zach Dubois @ The Walnut Room

The Hunts w/ Wounded Bird @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Headless Horseman w/ John Templeton, Jim Beasley, OffTheSky @ The Black Box

Umphrey’s McGee w/ Papadosio @ Red Rocks

Saturday, July 7

Recommended: Racquet Club w/ Viretta, Redivider @ Lost Lake

On Saturday night, Los Angeles based indie-rock band Racquet Club is headed into Denver to take over Lost Lake. Racquet Club falls on the heavier side of the indie spectrum, as exemplified by songs such as “Head Full of Bees” and “I Can’t Make You Believe.” Colorado bands Viretta and Redivider are set to open up for Racquet Club as they make their way out of LA and into the Mile High City.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Cash’d Out (The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute) w/ Ryan Chrys, The Rough Cuts @ The Bluebird Theater

Phiilo w/ Oklio, ÜTH, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge

Khemmis, ITCoS, Palehorse/Palerider @ Hi-Dive

Lesster More w/ Shannon Ogden @ Herman’s Hideaway

Abrar Osman + Wedi Tkabo ft. Sinit All Star Line Up @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Comethazine w/ Fijimacintosh, Alizay, Mikeminded, Swizzy J, Jt Runninman, indigoAce @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Magda Rooftop Party (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl

Andreas Henneberg (Night Say) @ Club Vinyl

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights (Every Saturday) @ The Church

Mixtape Saturdays (Every Saturday) @ Milk Bar

The River Arkansas w/ Whippoorwill, Willy Tea Taylor @ The Oriental Theater

Bill Hill Latin-Jazz Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ginga (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Quartet: Dreams and Dances (Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mike Bjella Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Sailor Records 7th Birthday ft. Dreadnaught, Native Daughters, Muscle Beach, Green Beard, Fathers, Joy Subtractions, Abrams, Plastic Daggers, Sugar Skulls and Marigolds, Low Gravity, Unicorn Pussy, It’s Just Bugs, Oscar Ross @ 3 Kings Tavern

Stephen Jay (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Big Styles & Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kikimora @ Goosetown Tavern

Freddy & Francine @ Globe Hall

Wendy Clark w/ The Inablers, The Grand Tour @ The Walnut Room

Himay & Dylan w/ Brett Starr @ The Black Box Lounge

#043 ft. Legion, GHoST, Seebass @ The Black Box

Umphrey’s McGee w/ The Record Company @ Red Rocks

Lyrics Born + Kind Dub @ Levitt Pavilion

Sunday, July 8

Recommended: States & Capitals w/ VYNYL, Valienta @ Lost Lake

To close the week out on Sunday night, States & Capitals is coming to Lost Lake. States & Capitals, headed by young talent Richie Arthur, delivers a pop-rock sound that also includes some acoustic and electronic characteristics. Joining States & Capitals on his Denver stop are two Colorado-based bands — VYNYL and Valienta — making this a great blend of national and local talent.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Rocket Power w/ Slap Happy, Stray the Course, The Mazlows @ Larimer Lounge

Sounds Like Summer ft. Married A Dead Man, Paranoid Image, Witchhands, More @ The Roxy Theatre

OTEP w/ Dropout Kings, One Day Waiting, The Blackouts @ The Oriental Theater

The Adam Bodine Trio (Every Sunday) (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Brunch Like Heaven (The Cure Brunch) w/ DJ Hollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

awakebutstillinbed w/ Broken Record @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

La Santa Cecilia w/ Izcalli @ Globe Hall

The Hillbenders + Masontown @ Levitt Pavilion

La Santa Cecilia w/ Izcalli @ Globe Hall

Dark Star Orchestra ft. Donna Jean Godchaux, Keller Williams @ Red Rocks

Want to get this list before everyone else?