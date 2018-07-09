Last year, 50 gelato makers from across the globe came to Boulder for three days of creamy competition and summer-time indulgence. Now, for the second year, the Europe-hailing Gelato Festival America is back to bring two days and more than 13,500 pounds of gelato to Boulder. The gelato tour will come to Colorado as one visit on an eight-stop tour hitting cities from Chicago to Los Angeles from August to October. In addition to featuring an array of creative and authentic flavors, this festival will offer guests the opportunity to vote for their favorite and even compere in a gelato eating contest.

“After the huge success all over Europe, and our first edition of the Gelato Festival in the USA in 2017, we realize that Americans really do love gelato — maybe even more than ice cream,” expressed Daniele Palazzoni, General Manager of Gelato Festival America. “It is our goal to make certain that every American gets to taste what real Italian gelato is like and to spread the culture of artisan Italian gelato throughout the world’s largest consumer market for frozen desserts, focusing on the higher quality of this product compared to all others. Together, with the best gelato industry players, we will help artisans and chefs build their own successes in the United States market. With more stops on our tour over the next years, we will be visiting a city near you, obviously with the best gelato ever.”

Last years festival featured flavors like Tropical Blast, Spicy Green Paradise, Sicily Orange Sunrise and Fresh Love, to name a few. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and kids between the ages of 3 and 12. If you purchase tickets for the Gelato Festival online in advance receive a discounted price: $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and kids. The ticket price includes one scoop of each flavor, access to the gelato school, access to the gelato eating contest and the opportunity to vote for your favorite, and can be purchased here.

This year’s festival is located on Twenty-Ninth street in Boulder, 1710 29th street, and will take place from August 18-19.

