Summer is officially here and Denver has some chill food and drink events to keep you from overheating. Kickoff your week by sipping on a brew with your pup at a 1st Monday Doggie Party and end it by going goth at Brunch Like Heaven. Whatever you end up doing, make sure you check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, July 2

1st Monday Doggie Party

When: Monday, July 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar — 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar presents a 1st Monday Doggie Party. You can bring your furry friend for an all-night happy hour. The happy hour features $7 cocktails and $2 beers to sip on and you can also purchase a treat for your doggo from Ivan’s All Natural Doggie Delights.

Monday Movie Night

When: Monday, July 2, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing — 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Declaration Brewing basks in the summer weather with a Monday Movie Night. You can see a screening of Gleaming The Cube in Declaration’s beer garden with the help of Alamo Drafthouse Denver. So be ready to sip on a cold brew and relax to watch the film.

Sweat & Sip

When: Monday, July 2, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Skyline Beer Garden — 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Skyline Beer Gardens continues with its Sweat & Sip series. You can sweat it out at a barre class presented by The Bar Method. The event starts with a half hour meet and greet to meet the instructors of The Bar Method and follows with an hour-long barre class to burn those calories. You can refuel with a refreshing drink from Skyline when finished.

Tuesday, July 3

2nd Annual July 3rd Grill-Off

When: Tuesday, July 3, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts its 2nd Annual July 3rd Grill-Off. You can watch as local restaurants compete in a grill-off using one required key ingredient in their cuisine — Factotum beer. The ticket price includes two draft beers and a sample of each competitor’s dish.

4th of July Pie Contest

When: Tuesday, July 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Hirshorn Park — 3000 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Wow judges at the 4th of July Pie Contest. The contest features judges from Humble Pie, TAG Restaurant, Mizuna, Low Country Kitchen, The Family Jones and Little Man Ice Cream. The judges are joined by special guests, Chandler and Patricia Romeo. You can submit your best pie in a disposable pie pan at 3222 Tejon Street and later have them judged at The Family Jones. You can have a chance to win up to $500 to Linger for the grand prize. The winner will be announced at the parade in Hirshorn Park.

Major Nights Lime Gose Release

When: Tuesday, July 3, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents a delightful summer brew at the Major Nights Lime Gose Release. The beer is a German-style wheat brew with the tart addition of around 400 zested limes, red gold Hawaiian sea salt and coriander to create the perfect citrusy summer classic.

Avanti 4th of July

When: Tuesday, July 3 – 4, 2 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B — 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: See an amazing view of fireworks at Avanti 4th of July. You can grab a spot on Avanti’s patio to watch the Rockies postgame fireworks and delight in happy hour food and drinks. No worries about not being able to snack during the show as food will be available until 11 p.m.

Monkey Mixer Happy Hour

When: Tuesday, July 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station — 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station presents a Monkey Mixer Happy Hour. The event features samples of cocktails created in The Monkey Mixer truck, beats and more. You can also cool off in Zeppelin Station with a delightful Monkey Shoulder menu.

Wednesday, July 4

Truck Stop

When: Wednesday, July 4, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace — 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts the next Truck Stop for July 4th. The food truck rally features a plethora of amazing local food trucks, vendors, cool drinks and more. You can explore the rally and Stanley Marketplace and dig into the best foods while jamming out to live music.

LOW Country Crawfish Boil

When: Wednesday, July 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: LOW Country Kitchen — 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Crack open some fresh crustaceans at the LOW Country Crawfish boil. You can dig into a pound of crawfish with the addition of clams, potatoes, corn and housemade andouille sausage for $25. Create your reservation here

4th of July on the Dairy Block

When: Wednesday, July 4, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club — 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party it out at 4th of July on the Dairy Block. Dairy Block reveals some amazing bounties for the holiday including live music, BBQ, drinks and more. You can jam out to beats and explore the new block.

Beers, BBQ, & Apple Pie

When: Wednesday, July 4, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio is throwing a 4th of July shindig with Beers, BBQ & Apple Pie. The event features an array of pies from Sugar Bakeshop and Coffee House, BBQ from GypsyQ and of course cold brews straight from the taproom of Ratio. Make sure to stop by for 10 percent off a three-pack of Ratio Crowlers to bring to your other holiday celebrations.

World Cup Headquarters

When: Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Maria Empanada — 1298 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Maria Empanada celebrates 4th of July with screenings of (real) football as the World Cup Headquarters. The Broadway location features a play-by-play screening of all of the Latin American team games in Spanish. You can watch all of the anticipated games and dig into the some of the best empanadas in Denver.

Thursday, July 5

Haunted Pub Tour

When: Thursday, July 5, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Nightly Spirits — 1400 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nightly Spirits hosts a Haunted Pub Tour. You can imbibe drinks from Denver’s oldest bars, learn about the haunting history of historic sites and even hunt for a couple of ghosts. The tours sell out fast so make sure you book your ticket soon.

Cornhole League

When: Thursday, July 5, 6:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Skyline Beer Garden — 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Gather a group of friends to participate in a Cornhole League. Skyline Beer Garden has teamed up with Sports Monsters to create a league dedicated to cornhole — the perfect summer game. You can even sign up as an individual and find a team to join at the event.

Friday, July 6

LOHI Bazaar BBQ

When: Friday, July 6 – 8

Where: Highland Tap & Burger — 2219 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your holiday weekend at the LOHI Bazaar BBQ. The event features BBQ fresh off of the pits, vendors from The Denver Bazaar and TheBigWonderful and more. You can also jam out to live music and sip on cocktails at The Cowboy Glitter Bar. Proceeds from the event will benefit Water is Life.

IPA Wars

When: Friday, July 6, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery — 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain presents IPA Wars. The event features six different IPAs created by the Jagged Mountain staff competing to win. You can taste each beer ranging from a carrot cake milkshake session to a tamarind passionfruit hazy session. The first 100 attendees will receive a special glass to drink from.

Flick Fridays

When: Friday, July 6, 8:45 – 10:45 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Flick Fridays. You can grab a scoop of chilly ice cream and relax during a warm summer evening for an outdoor movie night. This Friday you can catch not one but two films with a screening of Back to the Future and Field of Dreams.

Saturday, July 7

Catwalk

When: Saturday, July 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dumb Friends League — 2080 S Quebec St, Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dumb Friends League presents a Catwalk. You can sip on beer, snack on food from food trucks and more while learning about Dumb Friends League’s cat programs. You can also listen to live music and purchase merch from vendors to help raise funds for the cat programs.

Hootenanny

When: Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge Brewery — 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Breckenridge Brewery throws a Hootenanny. The event features two stages with performances by Drew Emmitt, Coral Creek, The Sweet Lillies and more. You can dive into food from a food truck jamboree, sip on unlimited beers from Breckenridge Brewery and even snag a giveaway to bring home with you. Get your ticket soon as they are selling fast.

Bubbles & Bites

When: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Arts District — 140 Clayton Ln., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Bubbles & Bites makes its way at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features free bites and sips at different galleries, shops and more. You can peruse all of the amazing art in the district and brunch it up at locations such as Gallerie Rouge, Revampt and Show of Hands.

Bruz Turns 2!

When: Saturday, July 7, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Bruz Beers at Bruz Turns 2! The event features a car show, vendors and special beer releases. You can also munch on food from food trucks, listen to live music and shop at the Midtown Market from local vendors.

Baere’s 4th Anniversary Party!

When: Saturday, July 7, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company — 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company presents Baere’s 4th Anniversary Party! The party features tappings of new beers, a bottle release and more. You can also snack on food from Vegan Van, sip on beer slushies and cool down with Sweet Action ice cream created with Baere beer.

Sunday, July 8

Cereal Party

When: Sunday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver — 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a viewing of the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at a Cereal Party. The party features a screening of the film that follows Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in a mission to save the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. You can feast on cereal while you watch the thriller.

JazzerCider

When: Sunday, July 8, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Cider Company — 2650 West 2nd Ave. #10, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your jazz shoes for JazzerCider. The event features an hour-long jazzercise class taught by four instructors of Denver Jazzercise. After class, you can grab a glass of cold cider to refresh. Be ready with those jazz hands and smooth moves.

Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co. — 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Bluegrass Brunch. The brunch features live bluegrass from the Hilltop Harvest Band, a special menu from the Order 26 Food Truck and more. You can sip on cool brews from Station 26 while you sway to the smooth beats.

Brunch Like Heaven

When:Sunday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free with brunch purchase

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents Brunch Like Heaven. The event features live performances from Boyhollow & The Hoodbats getting dark while you nibble on brunch delights. The show sells out every year so make sure to create your reservation now by calling (303) 993-8023.

Mark Your Calendars

Craft Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing

When: July 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 North Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Slow Food Nation

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Berkeley Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival

When: July 14, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here