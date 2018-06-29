As you’ve probably come to notice following 303 Music Fest and with the introduction of The Underground at this year’s upcoming Underground Music Showcase (UMS), 303 Magazine is making music events a full-fledged commitment. With a pipeline of plans for this year and beyond, we will have our hands busy bringing new and creative music-focused experiences to Denver. Furthermore, if you’ve ever wanted to have a hand in this city’s music community or even the magazine itself, we could use your help — we are looking for volunteers. Beginning as soon as this year’s UMS — we could use assistance with event promotions, organization, staffing and much more. Your ability to lend your hand to the 303 Music team will be an invaluable asset in furthering this amazing vision we have for Denver’s music community.

You should be:

Interested in music

Able to multi-task and communicate effectively

Self-sufficient

Able to take direction

Down to have fun

If you are interested in helping our team, please fill out the form below and we will follow up with areas we could utilize you in.

UMS, The Underground and beyond…