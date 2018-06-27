July is starting and Denver has some great events to lead you into the next holiday. Kick off your weekend by celebrating summer at Carnaval de la Familia Denver and end it by experiencing fare from other states at a Midwest Fest. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, June 28

Festival de la Familia Denver

When: June 28 – July 1, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your week by attending Festival de la Familia Denver. You can ride the best carnival rides, such as the “Freak-out” and the “Sky Trip,” dig into food, drinks and more while you peruse the sights and embrace a weeknight fiesta. If you miss it on Tuesday, don’t worry, the fiesta runs until July 1.

Top Taco

When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into the best tacos at Top Taco. The event features a festival with unlimited taco tastings, tequila tastings and a taco competition. You can listen to live music, sip on new and innovative cocktail mixings and talk to other taco-lovers. If you can’t ever get enough tacos — you need to attend.

3 Things, Any 3 Things

When: June 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver presents 3 Things, Any 3 Things. The ongoing exhibition features three distinct things that may or may not be related. This Thursday’s exhibition showcases Music for Plants, Whiskey and Hip Hop Harpist with guests Carlo Patrao, Erin Newton and Ryan Negley.

Denver Pale Ale Launch Party

When: June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios – 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios and Great Divide Brewing Co. present a Denver Pale Ale Launch Party. The party features art, beer and more. You can take a taste of free Denver Pale Ale, dive into food from food trucks and meet the up and coming artist Rachel Jablonski.

Friday, June 29

Final Friday

When: June 29, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Varying Locations Check here

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. Although the event happens all over Denver at various locations, each different locale throws its own block party. You can listen to music from multiple artists and delight in local food and drink. The ticket price is a donation for the artists, businesses and musicians that are involved in the series.

Bomb Pop Blonde Draft Release

When: June 29, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ursula Brewery, 2101 N Ursula St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ursula Brewery presents a Bomb Pop Blonde Draft Release. You can sip on a cold brew filled with the nostalgia of licking a chilly bomb pop. The blonde ale is brewed with cherry, blue raspberry and lime zest to give it that true classic taste. You can grab a draft of a growler of the drink to cool off from the summer heat.

Celso Piña + iZCALLi

When: June 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver continues its free concert series with a performance from Celso Piña + iZCALLi. You can listen to the live music from Piña — a Mexican singer, accordionist and composer — and iZCALLi — a former Spanish rock artist.

Skingraft Denver Grand Opening

When: June 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source presents a Skingraft grand opening. The opening features a first look at the new Skingraft location where the stylish and “performance art-inspired fashion” (according to their website) can now be found. You can shop from the collections, sip on cocktails from the RiNo Yacht Club, munch on bites from Smōk – Denver and jam out to beats from a DJ.

Dive-In Movie