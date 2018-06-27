July is starting and Denver has some great events to lead you into the next holiday. Kick off your weekend by celebrating summer at Carnaval de la Familia Denver and end it by experiencing fare from other states at a Midwest Fest. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.
Thursday, June 28
Festival de la Familia Denver
When: June 28 – July 1, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Celebrate your week by attending Festival de la Familia Denver. You can ride the best carnival rides, such as the “Freak-out” and the “Sky Trip,” dig into food, drinks and more while you peruse the sights and embrace a weeknight fiesta. If you miss it on Tuesday, don’t worry, the fiesta runs until July 1.
Top Taco
When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dig into the best tacos at Top Taco. The event features a festival with unlimited taco tastings, tequila tastings and a taco competition. You can listen to live music, sip on new and innovative cocktail mixings and talk to other taco-lovers. If you can’t ever get enough tacos — you need to attend.
3 Things, Any 3 Things
When: June 28, 7 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver presents 3 Things, Any 3 Things. The ongoing exhibition features three distinct things that may or may not be related. This Thursday’s exhibition showcases Music for Plants, Whiskey and Hip Hop Harpist with guests Carlo Patrao, Erin Newton and Ryan Negley.
Denver Pale Ale Launch Party
Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios – 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios and Great Divide Brewing Co. present a Denver Pale Ale Launch Party. The party features art, beer and more. You can take a taste of free Denver Pale Ale, dive into food from food trucks and meet the up and coming artist Rachel Jablonski.
Friday, June 29
Final Friday
When: June 29, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Varying Locations Check here
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. Although the event happens all over Denver at various locations, each different locale throws its own block party. You can listen to music from multiple artists and delight in local food and drink. The ticket price is a donation for the artists, businesses and musicians that are involved in the series.
Bomb Pop Blonde Draft Release
When: June 29, 12 – 9 p.m.
Where: Ursula Brewery, 2101 N Ursula St., Aurora
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Ursula Brewery presents a Bomb Pop Blonde Draft Release. You can sip on a cold brew filled with the nostalgia of licking a chilly bomb pop. The blonde ale is brewed with cherry, blue raspberry and lime zest to give it that true classic taste. You can grab a draft of a growler of the drink to cool off from the summer heat.
Celso Piña + iZCALLi
When: June 29, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver
Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver continues its free concert series with a performance from Celso Piña + iZCALLi. You can listen to the live music from Piña — a Mexican singer, accordionist and composer — and iZCALLi — a former Spanish rock artist.
Skingraft Denver Grand Opening
When: June 29, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Source presents a Skingraft grand opening. The opening features a first look at the new Skingraft location where the stylish and “performance art-inspired fashion” (according to their website) can now be found. You can shop from the collections, sip on cocktails from the RiNo Yacht Club, munch on bites from Smōk – Denver and jam out to beats from a DJ.
Dive-In Movie
When: June 29, 7:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver
Cost: Free with $29.99 Entry fee here
The Lowdown: Forget about drive-in movies, what about dive-in movies? Find your way to the cool water in Elitches while kicking back to watch a film at a “Dive-In Movie.” The night features a screening of Despicable Me 3. The film features a story about three adopted girls under the care of their adopted father Gru — which of course only leads to chaos.
Dan and Phil
When: June 29, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $20 – $354 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The hit radio broadcasters and YouTubers Dan and Phil have made their way to Denver. Their rise to fame came from their hit YouTube series The Super Amazing Project which then landed them a BBC radio series on Sundays. You can listen to the two talk about their experiences on YouTube, their lives and a look into their upcoming exciting plans.
Childish Gambino Dance Party
When: June 29, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $8 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Dance all night long at a Childish Gambino Dance Party. The party features music from Childish Gambino, SZA and more. The ticket price allows you to choose from a myriad of party props such as glowsticks and other fun items.
Saturday, June 30
4th of July Weekend
When: June 30 – July 4
Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: ViewHouse is kicking off the summer holiday early with a 4th of July Weekend. The weekend features a dance party, Sunday Funday and more. Dress up in your best red, white and blue gear for a ton of weekend fun.
SNAP!
When: June 30, 9 p.m.
Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver
Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts SNAP! The ’90s themed party features throwbacks, dancing and more. You can listen to beats from DJ Yohuck, DJ Love, DJ Gary Givant, DJ Garthy Garth and DJ A-L throughout the night. Don your best ’90s wear for an even better experience.
Hop Head Festival
When: June 30, 5 – 10 p.m.
Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 918 W 1st Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 – $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company throws a Hop Head Festival. The festival features live music, food trucks, games and more. You can sip on special release beers, take part in an interactive hop buffet and snag some beer-tastic swag.
Hula Lessons & Happy Hour
When: June 30, 4 – 5 p.m.
Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver
Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Learn how to hula at Hula Lessons & Happy Hour. The event features an hour of hula lessons from Kalama Polynesian Dancers on Adrift’s Broadway Beach patio. After class, you can sip on chilled cocktails and small bites during a happy hour.
STILLness
When: June 30, 8:45 – 10 a.m.
Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Take time to calm and center yourself at STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.
RiNo Arts Fest
When: June 30, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Urban Cyclist Denver, 3434 Brighton Blvd. Unit B, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: RiNo gets even artsier for the RiNo Arts Fest. You can see live art from some of Denver’s best artists, jam out to live music and more. You can also sip on a free beer, munch on food from food trucks and explore the vendors around the fest. Biking to and from the event is highly encouraged and a free bike valet will stow your bike while you enjoy the party.
READ: RiNo Arts Fest Lands Some of Denver’s Top Street Artists for Its Very First Event
MCA Dinner Society
When: June 30, 7 – 10 pm.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: $125 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Embrace the wonderful summer evenings at MCA Dinner Society. MCA Denver hosts a dinner with bounties from Chef Becca Henry of Cholon and Peach Street Distillers. You can take a tour of the museum and delight in a four-course meal with paired cocktails.
The Color Run 5k
When: June 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Wy., Commerce City
Cost: $29.99 – $34.99 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for The Color Run 5k. You can run and get hit with a rainbow of powdered colors in the race, perfect for a bright summer look. Ticket prices include a medal, color and more. Make sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting stained.
Stay Up Saturdays Summer Edition
When: June 30, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dance all night to bumpin’ beats at Stay Up Saturdays Summer Edition. The party features live R&B, House, Funk and more from DJs for an all-night dance party to keep your summer nights moving at Fort Greene Bar.
Sunday, July 1
Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch
When: July 1, 12 – 8 p.m.
Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. The materials are free with the purchase of a full beer or for the price of $5. Come with a saying or pattern in mind to create your naughty masterpiece.
The Weird and Wonderful Museum of Zines
When: July 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Denver Zine Museum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver
Cost: $25 – $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Explore the special collections of zines at The Weird and Wonderful Museum of Zines. You can take inspiration from the zines and then create your own custom zine to take home with you. No worries about having experience as the event is for anyone and everyone.
Van’s Warped Tour
When: July 1, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver
Cost: $45 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Van’s Warped Tour makes its stop in Denver this Sunday. You can jam out to a variety of different bands and bring back that nostalgia of your adolescent years. See the performances of bands such as The Maine, We The Kings and Black Veil Brides as they rock out and embrace that fuck you attitude.
Midwest Fest
When: July 1, 12 – 6 p.m.
Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver
Cost: $30 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits presents a Midwest Fest. The fest features a look at foods, drink, music and more that hail from the midwest. Chefs and beverage professionals from Chicago bring their fare to you to delight in. Ticket price includes one free drink, samples of midwestern food, entertainment and an entry into a raffle for prizes.
Want this list before everyone else?
Click here to have it sent to your inbox.
Mark Your Calendars
11th Annual Highland 4th of July Parade
When: July 4, 8 a.m, – 12 p.m.
Where: 2600 17th St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cherry Creek Arts Festival
When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping District, 299 S Milwaukee St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
Yellow Submarine Film
When: July 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 tickets available here
Leave a Reply