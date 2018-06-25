If you’re a lover of Japanese cuisine, Sushi Den’s annual Summer Rooftop Party should be on your bucket list.

Each year, chefs from southern Japan are selected and flown to Denver for the special occasion. This time 15 chefs will attend to serve Yatai, Japanese street food found at festivals across the country. On Tuesday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 27, you can expect Japanese favorites from unagi to ramen and tonkatsu.

“We have been flying in chefs from Japan over the last 10 years, for unique dinner experiences and the annual Den Corner Rooftop Fundraiser. It’s incredibly fun and exciting for our chefs to work with traditional Japanese chefs,” said Yasu Kizaki, chef and co-owner of Sushi Den.

Alongside them, Denver’s top talent will dish out Japanese inspired plates to pair with the traditional fare. Everyone from the recent James Beard award-winner Alex Seidel to Troy Guard and Paul C. Reilly will be in attendance. This year, there will be another special guest as the legendary sushi chef, Katsu Michite, will fly in from Los Angeles to serve at the event.

But aside from the incredible food aspect, the event is primarily focused around charity, as a portion of the proceeds will go towards local and international charities. Over the last two years, the event has raised $100,000 for earthquake relief agencies in Kumamoto, Japan — the hometown of Kizaki and his brother Toshi (also owner and chef) — including the restoration of Kumamoto Castle built in 1467. The local charity We Don’t Waste will also receive funds.

“No matter where we are, we all sweat and face the same challenges, sorrow, laughter and joy in the kitchen. After the event, we all come together for a drink. We call this in Japan ‘Uchiage’ — a party or banquet held after a performance or sumo competition.

When we drink, no language [is] necessary,” said Kizaki.

Tickets to the event are still on sale. All-inclusive tickets, including three drink tickets are $90 plus tax whereas all-inclusive tickets, including five drink tickets are $110 plus tax. If you can’t afford the ticket cost, the event might still need volunteers — which will include free entry after your shift. If interested, contact [email protected]