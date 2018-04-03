Red Rocks is the perfect place to get twisted.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, almost everyone can appreciate a good stretch under the Colorado sky. For the sixth year in a row Yoga on the Rocks has returned to give you the opportunity to do just that. From the teachers of Denver’s CorePower Yoga and The River, Yoga on The Rocks has been a place for locals to find peace, breath and vitality for years. For 2018, the teams will host the sunrise power vinyasa classes over a span of eight Saturdays. In addition, there will be one barre class hosted by the Barre Code. Vinyasa, meaning breath-synchronized movement, is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another using breath.

–

“I am honored to be joining CorePower Yoga on stage to share our powerful and unique practice with thousands of new and seasoned yogis,” said Beryl Fanslow of CorePower Yoga. “Yoga on the Rocks is truly a can’t-miss opportunity each year.”

–

This year, CorePower Yoga and The River are teaming up with Yoga Foster and LoveYourBrain — respectively. One dollar from every Yoga on the Rocks class hosted by these studios will go to these non-profits.

The classes will take place Saturday, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, July 28, August 4, August 11 and August 18 at 7 a.m. The 60-minute power vinyasa sessions will be taught by instructors Paige Butkus, Kady Lafferty, Christen Bakken, Christa Schwind, Tunde Borrego and Raj Seymour, Beryl Fanslow, Derise Anjanette and Kacey Kingry and Kelly Wilson. The Barre Class will be on July 21 hosted by Kaye Straub.

Season passes will be available for all sessions at $110 beginning April 7. Four-packs with access to all four yoga sessions per studio will be available for $58 and individual sessions for $15. Attendance is limited to 2,000 people per class and tickets are only available online. For more information on upcoming classes go here.