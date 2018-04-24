Denver is becoming more convenient by the day.

Food delivery services like UberEats and Grubhub have swept the city and made it easier for us all to order our favorite eats with the click of a button. Now, Amazon and Whole Foods Market have announced their version of free two-hour delivery using Prime.

Now available 1o oUS cities, the service previously launched earlier this year with plans to expand throughout the country. And starting today, Prime members in the Mile High City can have their favorite Whole Foods items from fresh baked goods, produce, meat, seafood and other locally sourced products delivered right to their door. The only downside for Denver is that booze delivery is still not yet available.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Denver, Sacramento and San Diego,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites.”

Prime members will receive free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more. Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available every day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Go here or download the Prime Now app to get started.

