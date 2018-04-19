If you’ve been living in a cave for the past few months, you may have missed our two big announcements. We’re releasing a vinyl record and throwing a party for its official release. In addition to that, Whole Foods is pitching in their support for both. As one of America’s largest supermarkets, Whole Foods pride themselves on taking an active role and being involved in the local communities that their stores call home. And rightfully so. As sponsors of our 303 Music Fest and 303 Music Vol 1., Whole Foods is showing that they’re more than just a grocery store.

303 Magazine sat down with the Colorado team to discuss their partnership with our events, their role in the Colorado community and future projects.

303 Magazine: Why did you decide to partner with us on both 303 Music Vol. 1 and 303 Music Fest?

Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market is a uniquely mission-driven company built on a passion for natural and organic foods where supporting our local and global communities is important to us. We plant our roots deep within each community we serve. The work Youth on Record does to assist underserved kids in our community made this a natural partnership for us. Helping kids achieve not just their artistic aspirations, but focusing on long-term success by ensuring they complete their high school education is incredibly important and something we are so proud to have the opportunity to support.

303: What excites you most about being involved with this project?

WF: We pride ourselves on creating and maintaining meaningful relationships with organizations striving to make a difference in our community. We love working hand-in-hand with Youth on Record and the work they do to bring together the local music community to positively impact and inspire those young kids who need it most.

303: How else is Whole Foods currently involved in the Denver community?

WF: In addition to our quarterly Community 5% Days, we have our quarterly Bag Donation program, enabling customers to donate their $0.10 cent Bag Credit to our local non-profit community partners. We also support many schools and non-profit organizations through event sponsorships and in-kind donations.

303: What future projects are you working on, aside from 303 Music Fest?

WF: We have been a proud partner in the KBCO Studio C CD release and promotion for several years. Additionally, we have sponsored Farm to Table dinners with Michael Franti at Red Rocks and Jack Johnson at Fiddler’s Green, in conjunction with KBCO.

Tickets are available here for 303 Music Fest. 303 Music Vol. 1 is available for pre-order here with an official release date of May 18.