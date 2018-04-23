Denver loves local.

From local to music, to clothing, beer, whiskey and of course, meat, Colorado has no shortage of quality products within its borders. Local butcher shoppe Western Daughters has been providing Denver with pasture-raised, grass-fed products since 2014 at The Source and since have become one of the cities favorite places for Colorado-raised meat. They currently provide quality cuts from two locations, one in LoHi and one at The Source, on Brighton Boulevard. Now, the team is closing their location at The Source to focus their full attention on LoHi.

“We want to pour our efforts into that space becoming not just more of a bodega but more of a local watering hole,” said Kate Kavanaugh. “Sipping on broth while learning about making broth, eating a sausage while learning about butchering a hog, and bringing more and more goods that help fuel our customers and their families — expect some exciting new programming around classes, bone broth to go, wellness staples, and an ever-expanding sausage program.”

Kavanaugh and her husband Josh Curtiss sell everything from standard steaks to beef hearts, priding themselves on being a nose to tail, humane, locally derived and land-focused meat source. By sourcing pigs exclusively from Colorado spots like Cottonwood Creek Farms on the Eastern Plains and Koberstein Farm, in Holyoke, Colorado — this duo is fueling our economy in a delicious way. According to Western Daughters, the store is one of three butchers in the country, and the only place in Colorado exclusively focused on dry-aged, marbled, fatty grass-fed meats. Kavanaugh and Curtiss believe that by focusing on one space they can continue to support humane, pastured life for the animals and create a full one-stop shop and resource for holistic wellness.

Western Daughters location at The Source will officially close this Saturday, April 28. For more information check out its site here.