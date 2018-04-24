Denver, you’ve waited long enough, it’s time to make a spectacle of yourselves. Warby Parker is opening its first Denver location in Cherry Creek on Saturday, April 28.

“Nearly six years after first stopping in Denver with our Class Trip — a mobile store in the form of a yellow school bus — we’re excited to finally put down roots in such a notable junction of innovation, alongside many like-minded startups and companies we admire,” said co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “With all the art galleries, events like the Cherry Creek Art Festival, and great shops in the area, our newest location is in good company.”

Cherry Creek marks the company’s second location in Colorado, following its Boulder opening last year. The new store will be reminiscent of a classic library, including a reference desk for frame adjustments and order pickups. Warby Parker’s entire collection of glasses and sunglasses will be displayed on oak shelving alongside foldable cases, illustrated lens cloths and books from a few of the company’s favorite independent presses. Celebrated illustrator, Ben Wiseman, was also commissioned to create the artwork — a vibrant scene of bespectacled profiles against the classic Warby Parker blue backdrop.

Warby Parker was founded by four friends with a simple mission — to cut out the middleman and sell high quality, beautifully designed eyeglasses at a reasonable price. What started as an e-commerce venture in 2010 has expanded to include more than 65 retail locations across the US and Canada, an optical lab in upstate New York and two apps — one to shop for glasses and sunglasses, and the other to get an updated prescription without leaving home.

To celebrate their arrival in Denver, the company is releasing a pair of Denver-exclusive sunglasses — Downing Large in Crystal Aqua with Flash Mirrored Silver lenses.

Warby Parker will be located at 3000 East First Avenue, Denver. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.