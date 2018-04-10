–

One of Denver’s favorite modern taquerias just opened a lounge.

Los Chingones, Troy Guard’s Badass Mexican joint, just opened a late-night lounge. The new spot is a conjoined bar and restaurant space next door to his previously existing RiNo spot, Sugar Mill. Los Lounge offers the full Los Chingones menu until 9 p.m., and an abbreviated menu from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The abbreviated menu will feature a selection of tacos and share plates from chicken leg tacos to crumbled fuego takis and guacamole.

–

“Los Lounge brings more space, more hours and more fun to a concept that’s already built around great times and good energy,” explained Guard. “With summer almost here, Los Lounge will be a most-welcomed addition to Denver’s growing bar and restaurant scene.”

–

The 1,200 square foot space on 2461 Larimer Street will accommodate roughly 40 guests between the bar and lounge-style seating and patio seating for 20 in the summer months. With now three locations across Denver, Los Chingones has become a favorite for lovers of cuisine from south of the border. The first location was opened in RiNo in 2013, followed by a second in the Tech Center in 2015 and most recent in Stapleton‘s Eastbridge Town Center in 2017. The new lounge addition is located at the second location.

–

You can check out the Los Lounge at 2461 Larimer Street in Denver. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., on a first come first serve basis. For more details on hours and menu go to their site, here.