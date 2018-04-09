Broad City star, actor and comedian, Hannibal Buress is coming to Denver.

The comedian will visit the Paramount Theatre as one stop on a nationwide stand-up tour. If you love a good laugh this show is not one to miss. Apart from comedy, the Chicago hailing comedian, actor, writer and producer wears many hats. From acting in Comedy Central’s The Awkward Comedy Show to releasing his first album, My Name is Hannibal and co-starring Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show — his influence spans a broad range across the entertainment industry. His most recent endeavor with Comedy Central’s Broad City has gained the comedian international attention — averaging 1.2 million viewers per episode. In addition to having a hand in the standup, television and film Buress also hosts Handsome Rambler, a podcast that features industry giants like Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper and Major Lazer, to name a few.

Buress has been regarded by The New York Times as “one of the most supremely gifted and respected” comics around and the FADER said subscribing to his podcast, Handsome Rambler, is a must. He’ll be in Denver Sunday, May 13 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available here.

