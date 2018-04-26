Denver’s High Plains Comedy Festival is set to return for its fifth year this August 23 to 25 — and although it’s only April the headliner is already set.

David Cross — known for a laundry list of projects — is likely a familiar face. From playing Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development to a role in the Oscar-winning The Post down to indie projects like IFC ‘s The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, the comedian /actor tends to stay busy. Come this summer his schedule will include headlining the High Plains stage at both the Boulder Theater on Thursday, August 23 and the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, August 24.

“I am beyond aroused to get back out on the road and bring my very special, artisanal small batch hand crafted, 100% organic jokes & jibberings to a venue near you,” said Cross. “These jokes are kid tested and mother approved so bring the whole family!”

This stop will be a part of his “Oh Come On” tour which is his first full tour since his 2016 “Making America Great Again” tour which went on to win a Grammy and earned a Netflix special.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. on BoulderTheater.com or AltitudeTickets.com (for the Paramount show). If you want to avoid the online fees, head to the Pepsi Center Box Office, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park box office or Paramount Theatre box office (only open on event days).

The rest of the acts for High Plains Comedy Fest will be announced piecemeal, but expect plenty of local and familiar faces as well as Denver newcomers to grace the stage.

