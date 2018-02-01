While February is the shortest month of the year, that doesn’t mean our list of popping fashion events will follow suit. This month take the time to show love by attending a fashion event that will certainly fill your hearts with joy and open your eyes to some impresssive fashion.

Denver Flea: Online Pop-Up Shop

When: Until February 28

Where: Online at Denver Flea

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it and it’s time to get gifts for bae and the gals. The Denver Flea is gifting you with a pop-up shop that all lovers will obsess over. This mini-flea experience has gifts made for all of the people you love most but you have to shop fast so you’ll get your items in time for love day.

Buffalo Exchange Presents: HAUS Pop-up

When: Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4 starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange Colorado — 51 Broadway, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Check out the new Spring/Summer “Feral” collection at the first weekend pop-up event. Delight in music, live screen printing, art exhibits, custom fittings for preorders, shopping, refreshments and some amazing fashion.

RAW Denver: ENVISION

When: Saturday, February 3 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Admission: $22 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: It’s time for the quarterly event that never disappoints. RAW features over 50 local artists from all over the city and this February the show will up open up with a pop-up art gallery. Expect stage performances by Cross Rivera/CRX, CHK and Rawty Tucker. The live art gallery created by makeup artist will probably be the talk of the night. ENVISION will end with a one of a kind fashion presentation from the likes of Dubtri, Smasher Robot, GoldenDiva Designs, Femme Fatale Intimates, Angelina Knots and S&K Custom Clothing.

The Secret Fashion Show & Mixer

When: Saturday, February 3 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: 3768 Norwood Dr., Littleton

Admission: $80 – $500 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Looking to join the fashion industry? Mingle with some of the best entertainment industry’s professionals as you enjoy bites and beverages. This is your chance to network and make a great first impression.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

THE MOST WANTED EVENT

When: February 7 – 14; The Man’s Store, Women’s Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Handbags and Jewelry

The Lowdown: Featuring the trends of the season.



Emporio Armani Spring Event

When: February 9; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: An exquisite spring collection of fashion.



THE BEAUTY EVENT

When: February 10 – 17; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Beauty, Level One

The Lowdown: Discover cult faves we’re #obsessed with and cool finds taking the beauty scene by storm.



Urban Zen Trunk Show

When: February 10; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: A collection of functional, body-flattering styles.



Ermenegildo Zegna Trunk Show

When: February 10; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; The Man’s Store

The Lowdown: Luxurious fabrications and impeccable Italian designs.



Ralph Lauren Fashion Presentation

When: February 16; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Spring fashion by the prestigious American designer is showcased.



Escada Trunk Show

When: February 20 – 21; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Stunning resort fashion designs.



FEBRUARY SPA DAYS – When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Beauty, Level One

The Lowdown: Enjoy services including facials, treatments, beauty makeovers and special-occasion consultations.

February 2 Tata Harper

February 3 Chantecaille

February 4 Le Metier de Beaute

February 7 Sisley

February 8 – 11 La Mer

February 13 Lancome

February 15 Revive

February 16 La Prairie

February 17 Guerlain

February 21 Trish McEvoy

February 22 Dior

February 23 Chanel

February 24 Cle de Peau

Valentine’s Bash

When: Wednesday, February 7 from 7 . to 9 p.m.

Where: Midnight Rambler — 2438 W 44th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: It’s time to get your sexy back and Midnight Rambler’s Valentine’s Day Bash is the place to do it. Head down to one of Denver’s best boutiques to indulge in a lingerie pop-up with the local brand, Wolfsbane Intimates. There will also be a lip bar by Alchemy Face Bar where you can test natural, paraben-free lip glosses and lipsticks to find a shade made just for you. Enjoy a beautiful night at Midnight Rambler that also includes 20 percent off all Midnight Rambler merchandise.

Refined Beauty: 2018 Emma & Grace Bridal Fashion Show

When: Thursday, February 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Emma & Grace Bridal Studio — 3353 Larimer St., Denver

Admission: $7 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Future brides of the Mile High City, prepare yourselves for the first exclusive look at the Karen Willis Holmes ‘Wild Hearts’ collection. The fashion show will also include the latest Emma & Grace Private Label gowns and the newest designers to the Emma & Grace family. Proceeds from the bridal extravaganza will be donated to The Gathering Place, a local women’s shelter.

Thriftinista Goodwill Bus Tour

When: Saturday, February 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Goodwill Denver Headquarters — 6850 Federal Blvd., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Master Thrifter Susan Frew, founder of Thriftinista, and Betsy Wiersma, founder of the CampExperience Network, will take a tour around the city to teach tips and tricks for treasure finding while thrifting. It’s all about fellowship and fun as you learn how to thrift like a professional.

Spruce Pop-Up + Bloodies & Bluegrass

When: Saturday, February 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery — 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Everyone loves brunch and fashion. While you’re enjoying live bluegrass music and a delicious brunch menu from Mestizos Mile High Eats, give way to the Spruce’s newest apparel and accessories for spring, as well as the Spruce Beard Collection of balms, oils, and washes.

Project Funway 2018

When: Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dobson Arena — 321 E Lionshead Cir, Vail, CO 81657

Admission: Starting at $95 (Get HERE )

The Lowdown: For seven years, Project Funway has put on an unconventional runway show jam-packed with talented designers. The best part is that the designers vary in age making for an unforgettable show that allows young fashion fiends a way to explore their creative prowess. Prizes will be awarded to the designer with the best creation using almost any fabric or material. Proceeds benefit E•ƒ(ec), the Education Foundation of Eagle County. They are dedicated to supporting the creation and delivery of an excellent learning experience for students within the Eagle County public school system.

Diversity Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 17 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Where: Ferrari, Bentley, Lotus, Karma & USSV of Denver — 1480 East County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch

Admission: $35 – $60 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: We all love diversity and fashion so when you put the two together, you have an unforgettable event. NUE Magazine and Colorado Expression Magazine will host this fashion show featuring over 25 local designers. Diversity, unity and creativity are the words that will ring true throughout the presentations as designers show their best work.

Artopia

When: Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Church — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver, CO

Admission: $30 – $65 (Tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Artopia is where art, culture and fashion intersect. This year is all about creating art right before your eyes as dozens of artists paint, sculpt, perform and model their artistic process. Socialites and fashion lovers alike can delight in curated scenes and booths from some of Colorado’s best creatives. Get excited to see designers like C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons show off their beautiful work.