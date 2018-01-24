Winter has hit Denver with full force, but there are a lot of events to keep you warm. Start your weekend by watching Good Burger in 35mm and end it by stretching out at Boy Bands & Backbends. However you keep warm this weekend, make sure to check out this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, January 25

Good Burger in 35mm

When: January 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver screens Good Burger in 35mm. Good Burger follows two nutty teens as they get summer jobs at a burger joint and end up trying to save the restaurant. You do not want to miss this hilarious Nickelodeon hit.

She Ventures Denver

When: January 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate female leaders, athletes and more at She Ventures Denver. The event features TED-style talks from female speakers participating in Camber Outdoors’ grassroots community. You can also enter into a raffle to win prizes. Drinks, snacks and music will keep you going during the night.



Orchid Showcase

When: January 25-February 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a wide array of beautiful blooms at the Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a living collection of amazing flowers that are perfect for a relaxing day. You can also win a photo contest by entering two photos taken at the showcase or purchase a pot of orchids for yourself from Fantasy Orchids.

Drink RiNo Artist Appreciation Party

When: January 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Drink RiNo shows its appreciation for all of the local neighborhood artists at a Drink RiNo Artist Appreciation Party. The party features drink tastings and appetizers for anyone who attends. So show your appreciation and make a reservation to party.

Beginner Aerial Class

When: January 25, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Moth Contemporary Circus Center, 4321 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $22. Tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to fly in the air at a beginner aerial class. The class will go through the basics of aerial fabric and help you gain awareness of your body and strength. Amber will be teaching the beginner class and take you through core building exercises.

Snowga!

When: January 25 – February 10, 8-8:45 p.m.

Where: The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stretch out and practice a yoga flow at Snowga! yoga on ice. The yoga class is on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, so maybe wear some warmish clothes while you get into your vinyasa. The class is free and all levels are welcome to combine snow and yoga together.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

When: January 25, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch some award-winning films at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. The films are centered around the environment and adventures that have been taken outdoors. The film festival is made by and for activists and will get your inspired to keep the Rocky Mountains wild.

Friday, January 26

National Ski Patrol Party

When: January 26, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: National Ski Patrol turns 80 this year and is celebrating with a National Ski Patrol Party. Stop into Patagonia for drinks, live music and more. If you bring your own cup you can get free tickets for a product drawing. All proceeds benefit Protect Our Winters.

Black Project

When: January 26-28, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S. Broadway A51, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales is throwing an anniversary party. Stop by to imbibe on some great brews and party the night away with tons of beer and good people.

After Hours Snow Show

When: January 26, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source bans together with Level 1 and Zeppelin to throw an After Hours Snow Show. Sip on cocktail specials from the RiNo Yacht Club while you dance to music by DJ Simone Says. The party is sure to rival any at SIA this year.

Grand Opening

When: January 26, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Denver Distillery, 244 S Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Distillery presents its Grand Opening. Stop by and check out the new Denver Distillery in all of its glory. You can grab a drink to taste, listen to live music and more. Food from Boulder New Zealand Savory Pies is sure to keep you satisfied but wanting more.

American Mariachi



When: January 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Follow the journey of Lucha and Boli as they start an all-female mariachi band in American Mariachi. The women will face pressure from their families and other to make it in the male-dominated mariachi scene. The story features live mariachi music.

Saturday, January 27

Restorative Yoga

When: January 27, 9-10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch and release tension at Restorative Yoga. The yoga session will be held in the new exhibition Zoom In: The Centennial State in 100 Objects. Alina Hunchik will lead the session to help bring peace and center yourself. All you need to do is dress in comfortable clothing and bring a mat.

Colorado Motorcycle Expo

When: January 27-28, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Motorcycle Expo is back in Denver for the weekend. Experience the largest indoor motorcycle swap meet in the nation, as well as the largest antique and custom shows. You can jam out to live music and more while you peruse all of the amazing rides.

Denver Winter Brew Fest



Photo courtesy of Mile High Station

When: January 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Lower Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40-$50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Winter Brew Fest is back and features a whole lot of awesome brews. Sample sips from over 40 breweries at the event. Live music and other entertainment will keep you moving. You will also receive a commemorative glass to taste all of the ciders and beers.

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: January 27, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Buffalo Trace Bourbon hosts the Bourbon & Bacon Fest. This Saturday indulge in specialty bourbons and savory bacon. Your heart my clog up from all of the bacon, but that bourbon will burn it all out. Don’t miss a chance to sip and bite delectables that will have you feeling cozy.

Bang Up to The Elephant! Grand Opening

When: January 27, 5 – 11p.m.

Where: Bang Up to the Elephant 1310 Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: From the minds behind South Broadway’s whimsical restaurant, Beatrice and Woodsley comes Bang Up to The Elephant! After nearly three years of construction, the team is ready to open the doors to this brand new Capitol Hill restaurant. Named after a Victorian-era slang term meaning “complete, perfect and properly-done,” Bang Up To The Elephant! promises to transport you to the Caribbean with Calypso-inspired cuisine.

Dragonball Fighter Z Tournament

When: January 27, 12 p.m.

Where: GameWorks Denver, 7950 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at the door

The Lowdown: Show off your skills at a Dragonball Fighter Z Tournament. For $20 you can play all day long and get entered into a raffle to win Dragonball Fighter Z. You can also play to win cash prizes. You do not want to miss the chance to Kamehameha to the top. RSVP here.

Suspect Press Release Party

When: January 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Deer Pile, 206 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Suspect Press puts on a Suspect Press Release Party to celebrate its first issue of 2018. The party features performances by Christie Buchele, Charly Fasano and more throughout the night. You can also snag a free beer from Ratio Beerworks to sip on while you are entertained.

Beer and Cookie Pairing

When: January 27-28, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1685 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a cheat day and head over to Denver Beer Co. for a Beer and Cookie Pairing. Five cookies from Deb’s Traveling Bakery will be paired with five four ounce beers to tantalize your taste buds. Tickets sell out fast, so snag a spot to taste some mouthwatering cookies and beers.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

When: January 27- February 10, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Keep your pajamas on this Saturday morning and get over to Saturday Morning Cartoons. Grandma’s House continues its series of Saturday Morning Cartoons to remind you of your past morning traditions. Admission is free and you can always grab a brew as you watch cartoons from your childhood.

The SuperStout Party

When: January 27, 12-9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewing hosts The SuperStout Party. The party features 10+ of River North’s best stouts all on tap. You can get a crowler of any flavor stout you fancy but be ready for more surprises. If you love stouts, you need to check it out.

Sunday, January 28

SCFD Community Free Day

When: January 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an SCFD Community Free Day. The free day will feature programs and fun activities for all to participate in. You can learn about serpents and lizards at Jungle Lady, go on a scavenger hunt and more.

The Smiths Brunch

When: January 28, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smith & Morrissey are coming to Ophelia’s to set the mood while you bite your brunch at The Smiths Brunch. The menu features inspired cocktails like the Headmaster Ritual and more. Reservations are highly recommended, so snag a spot quick.

Chili Cook-Off

When: January 28, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your taste buds ready to taste some savory chili at a Chili Cook-Off. The cook-off features three categories: red, green and “I’m Special.” You can try every chili and vote for the best to win. Green Chile beer will also be tapped as a special nod to the soup. If you want to enter your chili into the contest, email [email protected] to sign up.

Bottomless Crab Brunch

When: January 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 650 S Colorado Blvd., Glendale

Cost: $48 at the door

The Lowdown: Dive into endless crab at a Bottomless Crab Brunch. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar hosts a brunch featuring all of the Dungeness and Snow crab with sides you could ever want. You can also add bottomless bloody marys or mimosas for $15 to go with your abundance of crab.

Boy Bands & Backbends

When: January 28, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get flexible and listen to some boy band jams at Boy Bands & Backbends. Kady from Big Booty Yoga leads the class with your fave boy bands flowing you through your bends. After class, you can grab a beer or a mimosa to get your energy back up. All levels are welcome. The class always sells out fast so make sure to register here.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

N64 Smash Bros Tourney!

When: January 31, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Retrospective

When: February 2, 6-10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Winter Opening Celebration

When: February 2, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20-$55 get tickets here