Are you keeping up with your new year’s resolutions? If so, Denver has a lot of events to keep you on track. Start your weekend by interacting with some art at Civic Center Art in the Park and end it by getting flexible at Stay Humble Warrior. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, get some great ideas with this roundup of events that are happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 18

Civic Center Art in the Park

When: January 18, 5-6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, the corner of Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Take a walk in Denver’s Civic Center Park to see Civic Center Art in the Park. The park will have a new interactive art display, Tree of Transformation. The installation was created by Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf of Yetiweurks. Beverages and bites from food trucks can be enjoyed while you listen to live music and interact with the art installation.

Smōk Ramen Pop-Up

When: January 18, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market welcomes a Smōk Ramen Pop-Up. The pop-up is part of an ongoing series of Smōk pop-ups that lead up to the opening of Smōk. The menu features a smoked brisket Szechuan ramen and other amazing bites and drinks.

Crafted Thursdays

When: January 18, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SneekEazy hosts Crafted Thursdays, an event featuring some of the best Denver underground DJs. Resident DJs Danny Marin, Groove_Werk and more will perform during the night. You can also sip on drink specials to quench your thirst from dancing to the great music.

Friday, January 19

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get ready for the last Black Sheep Friday. Black Sheep Friday will take over the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The first 100 people will get a free Ratio Beerworks brewski. You can listen to music from a youth mariachi band and get some grilled bites from a hibachi grill throughout the night.

Denver Indian Market

When: January 19-21, 3:10 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: The Denver Indian Market is in Denver to celebrate all aspects of indigenous culture. For the 37th year in a row, The Denver Indian Market and Southwest Showcase features three days of art, song, dance and more.

McNichols Fit Fest

When: January 19-21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Fit Fest is starting Friday. The first day features fit and fold, a 75-minute yoga class led by Jillian Keaveny. Snacks and drinks will help you fuel up after the class. The following days will give you access to Denver’s best fitness studios and instructors. If you aren’t into yoga, don’t worry, there are tons of different fitness events to choose from.

Blade Runner Blackout

When: January 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ROLL takes you into the year 2022 for a Blade Runner Blackout. Put on your best neon clothing and get ready to skate out the night in a blacklight party. DJ Soup is spinning hot beats to keep your body rolling, so get ready to glow.

FUNK CLUB!

When: January 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at FUNK CLUB! FUNK CLUB! with an old-school funk party that comes around once a month. DJ Jason Hello will supply funk music from the ’70s and ’80s throughout the night. Don’t miss the chance to funk it up.

Schizophrenic Narcoleptic Release

When: January 19, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewing is making a come back with its first bottled brew at the Schizophrenic Narcoleptic Release. The event features an improved version of the Export Coffee Stout. The brew is aged twice in vanilla extract barrels for a sweet and satisfying taste.

Saturday, January 20

Poster Party

When: January 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: 303 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get together with ACLU of Colorado to create signs and posters for the Women’s March on Colorado at a Poster Party. You can grab some doughnuts and coffee and start making some great posters to carry during the march. After the posters are made, you will walk to the march as a group.

Women’s March on Colorado

When: January 20, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, the corner of Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: March for the equality of women and marginalized peoples at the Women’s March on Colorado. If you marched last year, you know that this peaceful march can make an impact. So join together with people of all backgrounds to march for change. Speakers and performances will help inspire you to be a part of the movement that can help improve our nation and local communities.

Speakeasy Soirée

When: January 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N Dallas St. #135, Aurora

Cost: $20-$50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to swing at a Speakeasy Soirée. For the third year in a row, you can feel like you’ve stepped into the ’20s and delight yourself with vintage fun. Live music from La Pompe Jazz will keep you swinging as you try fancy sips, vintage vendors and more.

Book Release Party

When: January 20, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you like beer and books, and more importantly, books about beer, you need to stop by the Brewtography Book Release Party. Falling Rock Tap House presents the release of Discovering Colorado Breweries after years of hard work. The book features photos from over 70 Colorado Breweries. If you purchase a book you can get a free beer.

Punks Against Trump

When: January 20, 3 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fight against the power at Punks Against Trump. The event features 10 different acts, including Stray From The Path, Anti Flag and White Noise, all to get your spirits up. Two dollars of every ticket purchased goes toward the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and promoting equality for everyone.

Beer 2 Beer Onesie Crawl

When: January 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Starts at SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W 52nd Ave., Arvada

Cost: $5 per beer

The Lowdown: Put on your best onesie and make your way over to Beer 2 Beer Onesie Crawl. You can get a $5 beer at each of the five breweries during the crawl. One dollar from each beer will go towards The Ralston House Charity and if you make it to all five breweries, you can be entered into a raffle to win sick prizes.

Passion Fruit Milkshake IPA Release

When: January 20, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company presents a refreshing new IPA this Saturday at Passion Fruit Milkshake IPA release. The ‘Magic Wallet’ is brewed with passion fruit, vanilla beans and other wonderful ingredients. Stop by to try the new tropical brew and later to hear Rum Creek perform live at 7 p.m.

Fiesta Flamenco

When: January 20, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the history of Flamenco and watch some amazing performances at Fiesta Flamenco. Maestro René Heredia will introduce each act and dancers will enthrall you in the magic that is flamenco. Reservations are recommended for you to get a great seat.

FP Let’s Move Denver

When: January 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your healing on at FP Let’s Move Denver. You can participate in yoga with Eve Kessner to center yourself, get a crystal reading from Vivian Hart of The Light Crystal and more. You can also try snacks from Sakara Life and grab a swag bag full of FP gear from an FP Movement pop-up.

Sunday, January 21

Makin’ Noise Beer Project

When: January 21, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Makin’ Noise Beer Project in celebration of its first anniversary of creating beer to protest Trump. The party features four Makin’ Noise beers to taste. Battle Pussy, a local Denver band, will perform a live show. Proceeds from the event will benefit Youth on Record.

Impact Sack Lunches

When: January 21, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Help feed Denver’s hungry at Impact Sack Lunches. You can help make sack lunches and hand them out to the homeless in downtown Denver. The holiday season may have passed, but there is still a lot of needs that can be met, by giving a little bit of your time and effort.

Polar Bear 5k

When: January 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Keep up your new year’s resolution by running in a Polar Bear 5k. Runners will receive a Polar Bear beanie, photo with Polie the Polar bear and a finishers medal. You can also get some great refreshments to refuel when you are done running.

Beers for a Cause

When: January 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Blue Moon RiNo for Beers for a Cause. You can help make gift bags for those in need and imbibe in amazing beer. If you bring a kosher non-perishable food (that does not require a can opener), toiletry items or clothes to donate you will get a free beer. Kosher nibbles will be provided.

Stay Humble Warrior

When: January 21, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Bend into downward dog at Stay Humble Warrior. Kady from Big Booty yoga is at it again with an awesome yoga session featuring music from Kendrick Lamar. You can grab a free mimosa or beer after the class to hydrate. All levels are welcome, Register here.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

National Ski Patrol Party

When: January 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 26-27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W Lower Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40-$50 tickets available here

Bourbon and Bacon Fest

When: January 27, 2-5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55-$100 tickets available here