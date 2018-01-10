There is still a chill in the air and Denver has some great events to keep you warm. Start your weekend by taking a day off with Oskar Blues Hooky Day and end it with a delicious January Bluegrass Brunch. However, you spend your weekend, make sure to see this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, January 11

Oskar Blues Hooky Day

When: January 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area, I-70, Georgetown

Cost:$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day off from the grind for Oskar Blue Hooky Day. Meet at Doughtery’s Neighborhood Pub to catch the bus to Loveland Ski Area and ski your day away. The ticket price includes food, beer and a lift ticket to take you up the mountain.

Bilingual Yoga

When: January 11, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Stretch your limbs and linguistic skills at Bilingual Yoga. Noemi Nunez will lead the yoga session. Poses will be instructed in both English and Spanish. All you have to do is bring a mat and water bottle. The class will be held in front of Arlette Lucero’s “Tree of Life” mural.

Avalanche Awareness Classroom

When: January 11, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Friends of Berthoud Pass are holding an Avalanche Awareness Classroom. If you love to ski, snowboard or winter hike you need to have the knowledge to keep you safe. This class will teach you everything you have to know about protecting yourself from avalanches, getting out of them and more. You can also sip on a beer from Upslope Brewing Company while you learn. Donations are welcome.

Smōk Specials

When: January 11-19, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show has brought to town more than just rodeo and dancing. The Source will host Smōk Specials all through the duration of the National Western Stock Show. Smōk will feature a changing menu of barbecue dinners. You can get specials on brisket sandwiches, deviled eggs and more.

Friday, January 12

‘On the Street with Bill Cunningham’

When: January 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Colorado Photographic Arts Center is teaming up with The New York Times for ‘On the Street with Bill Cunningham.’ The exhibition will celebrate famous fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The opening reception is free and open to the public and will feature photo editor Tiina Loite, who worked with Cunningham in The New York Time‘s Style section.

Take it to the Streets

When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a tour of murals at Take it to the Streets. The tour will be led by muralist Josiah Lopez and will go around Santa Fe Art District to see all of the amazing murals. You will meet at Museo de las Americas for a final look at the Las (H)adas exhibition and then proceed on the tour.

I, Tonya

When: January 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Sie FilmCenter is showing a special screening of I, Tonya. I, Tonya follows the unexpected journey of Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie. You can see how the ice skater ended up transforming into a tabloid villain in the tragic, yet comical film. Producer Bryan Unkeless will be in-house for a Q&A following the film screening.

Stout Wars

When: January 12, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: The Jagged Mountain Craft team has come up with six different stouts and will celebrate with a battle for the best at Stout Wars. You can get involved in the Beer Fight Club and vote for the best stout made. Fifteen dollars will let you taste six stouts, get you a pint of your favorite and snag a free pint glass.

Whiskey Tasting

When: January 12, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St.,Unit # 101, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wet your palette at Whiskey Tasting. This January The Preservery is putting on Whiskeyfest in Denver. The tasting will feature hors-d’oeuvres like cheese boards, charcuterie and bread to-go along with whiskey cocktail specials. You can then indulge in a pairing of steak and whiskey four ways.

SNAP!

When: January 12, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Stoney’s Bar and Grill to get your ’90s jam on at SNAP! Five different DJs will spin ’90s hits all night long. So get your jellies on and dance the night away while having some nostalgic fun. Drink specials, videos from the decade and more will keep you moving.

Just Us Girls!

When: January 12, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $75-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate some girl power at Just Us Girls! The event will feature a night at the Her Paris Exhibition at the Denver Art Museum, celebrating brave female artists. Following the exhibit, you can go to the Art Hotel for a toast of women from the past, present and those who are to come. The event will be raising funds for the Front Rangers Cycling Club’s Girls Bike Club.

Pro Rodeo

When: January 12-21, 1:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $15-$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show events continue this week with Pro Rodeo. You can watch at cowboys and girls take on wild horses and bulls, present riding tricks and more. Take a chance to embrace the Wild West and see barrel racing, crazy stunts and some people getting bucked off of animals.

Saturday, January 13

Tim Allen Live!

When: January 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49-$113 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Bellco Theatre is welcoming the award-winning comedian, Tim Allen for Tim Allen Live! The show will feature a hilarious set by the Allen himself and allow you to get a closer look at the comedian’s life.

Change The Rules

When: January 13, 4-7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at the door

The Lowdown: Try making a difference at Change The Rules. Warm Cookies of the Revolution is hosting a game centered night, where you can change the rules of the game to make them more realistic and civic. You can pick and choose from new and old board games. Treats will be available for you to munch on. Register here.

Detroit ’67

When: January 13-February 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Curious Theatre Company 1080 Acoma St., Denver,

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Curious Theatre Company presents Detroit ’67. The play follows siblings Chelle and Lank as they run their unlicensed bar in their basement. They find themselves caught up in the turbulent uprising in ’67. The play explored problems with police brutality and finding your place in a violent changing town.

Brewery Boot Camp

When: January 13, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Kick some but while surrounded by some great brews at Brewery Boot Camp. You can get a full body workout at Blue Moon RiNo for an hour long. At the end of the sweat session , ou will get a discounted drink. Register here for the class.

Open Photo Shoot

When: January 13, 1-3 p.m.

Where: GLBT Community Center of Colorado, 1301 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25-$40 at the door

The Lowdown: Join the NOH8 Campaign with an Open Photo Shoot. You can be photographed by Adam Bouska and help raise funds for the NOH8 Campain, raising awareness of inequality, anti-bullying and more. You will have five to 10 frames and be able to rep a NOH8 temporary tattoo in the photos.

SneekEazy Game Night

When: January 13, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Play some ’90s games at a SneekEazy Game Night. You can play some pool, shuffleboard and DJ Chonz will be spinning hot beats to keep you going. All of the games that will be played are from the ’90’s. However, if you aren’t feeling nostalgic, you can hang out in an Xbox Lounge.

Strange Dance Party

When: January 13, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Lion’s Lair, 2022 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12.50-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get down to some great jams at a Strange Dance Party. Jello Biafra returns to Denver for a dance party to remember. Jello Biafra and guest DJ Brian Polk will spin crazy beats to keep you moving and shaking during the night. Get ready to get your freak on.

Mad About Matcha!

When: January 13, 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: Tea Bar by Teatulia, 2900 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deepen your knowledge about matcha at Mad About Matcha! The class will teach you how to prepare a bowl of matcha, use it in other recipes and more. Aly Thompson will lead the class and answer all of your burning matcha questions. You will receive your own matcha whisk and 15 percent off of any matcha you buy the day of the class.

Outreach

When: January 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 4600 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, donations welcome

The Lowdown: Help hand out much-needed items at Outreach. This Saturday you can join others in handing out food, clothing and more in the West Denver Community. Even though the season of giving has passed, there is still a lot of need in our local communities and you can be a part of brightening someone’s day.

Gentrification Summit

When: January 13, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Ct., Denver

Cost: Free-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Be a part of tackling the problems of gentrification at a Gentrification Summit. Gentrification has hit Denver hard and people are meeting to dicuss how to combat it. Meet with organizers, leaders and more to make strategies and create a better future for Denver.

Midnight Madness

When: January 13, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents another Midnight Madness. A special showing of The Big Lebowski will be shown this Saturday. Watch as Jeff Lebowski, played by Jeff Bridges, gets into a world of trouble caused by being mistaken for millionaire Jeffery Lebowski.

Sunday, January 14

Downward Facing Drizzy

When: January 14, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get into your bends and poses at Downward Facing Drizzy. Kady from Big Booty Yoga will lead the Drake-tastic yoga class to loosen you up. After class you can sip on a free beer or mimosa and keep jamming to Drake. RSVP here to grab a spot in the class, as they do go quick.

January Bluegrass Brunch

When: January, 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Company, 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get some great music and food at a January Bluegrass Brunch. This Sunday at Station 26 you can dig into beer and amazing brunch eats from the Order 26 food truck. A special menu will be made specifically for the occasion, so you do not want to miss this brunch special.

Mark Your Calendar

Dancing Horses

When: January 17, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Nation Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $23-$45 tickets available here

Logan Lecture

When: January 17, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Blade Runner Blackout

When: January 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Black Sheep Friday

When: January 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

Women’s March in Denver

When: January 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free