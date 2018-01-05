While we’ve seen nothing but sunshine and warm weather this season — Loveland Ski Area is snow packed and ready to take you away from your responsibilities.

Oskar Blues Brewery and Loveland Ski Area want you to play hooky with them this January 11 for the return of the Ultimate Hooky Day at Loveland Ski Area. For $65 you can catch the ski bus for a 9 a.m. ride from Dougherty’s Neighborhood Pub to Loveland Ski Area for free beer, snacks and a lift ticket. Those down to call in sick will spend the day shredding, sipping and enjoying the sunshine before returning to reality on the ski bus at 4:30 p.m.

Dougherty’s Pub is located in Denver’s Baker Neighborhood one block from Broadway. Those not interested in riding from Dougherty’s can get a $25 lift ticket for the day and join the party once they’ve arrived. Whether you’re catching the party bus or sending it to Loveland solo — we advise you pack your goggles, come up with a good excuse to call in sick and purchase your tickets here.