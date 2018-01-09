With the official announcement last week that the Santa Fe-based artist collective Meow Wolf will be setting up shop in Denver by 2020, art lovers are rejoicing at the opportunity to see the newest psychedelic playhouse as soon as the facility opens. Fans both in and out of Colorado are already looking for tickets. There are four options currently available, two options that will guarantee entrance during the first week, and two other options that fall on either end of the budget spectrum. At this time Meow Wolf organizers have not released the price for general admission tickets once the venue is open though they are offering $25 pre-sale tickets in limited quantities. Adult day tickets for the original permanent installation in Santa Fe, The House of Eternal Return are $20 or $17 for New Mexico residents, though Denver’s installation has been hinted at being a little more pricey (likely because it’ll be five-times larger than Sante Fe).

At this moment, the only Denver tickets available for purchase are for the very first week and for the opening night gala. There were 20,000 first week tickets priced at $50 each, with a little over 19,000 still available at the time of this article. If you want to be included in the exclusive first night, tickets for the opening night gala are at a steep $1,000. Only 1,000 people will be allowed at that reception, which will include food, beverages and some kind of spectacle Meow Wolf has become known for. There are 984 of these tickets left, and prices will rise as the opening night nears.

For the die-hard fans, and those with a bigger bankroll, Meow Wolf offers lifetime passes. For a whopping $10,000 a piece, these passes gain entrance for you and a guest to all Meow Wolf installations. Additionally, “pass holders will receive unlimited, lifetime access to all Meow Wolf exhibits and Meow Wolf events. This limited edition Meow Wolf Lifetime Pass includes a beautiful limited edition gift box and the Lifetime Pass membership card, engraved with your name. All box sets are individually numbered.” Only 100 of these were originally released with the announcement of the Denver opening, and now only 75 remain.

Though general admission tickets beyond the opening week are not available in Denver, there is an option to sign up for updates once they are. By signing up early, there are a limited number of $25 pre-sale tickets. Stay tuned to the links provided below for the most up-to-date information and pricing.

