This season, Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) has grown from three days of runway shows to a week of fashion events, workshops and even more shows. With the expansion of event and growth of the attendance comes the need for larger venues.

Denver Fashion Week will officially be at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum (WOTR) and McNichols Civic Center Building in downtown Denver. DFW was previously at Exdo Event Center spring and fall ’17 shows, and seasons before then, at the City Hall Amphitheatre — now known as Temple Nightclub. However, the WOTR isn’t new for DFW shows. The DFW Summer Fashion and Art Show was held at WOTR, featuring art from the DaVinici’s Machine Exhibition. This year, WOTR will host our runway shows while our Monday and Tuesday industry events can be found at the McNichols building near Civic Center Park. The only runway show not at Wings Over the Rockies will be the Paper Fashion Show on Friday, March 23 at Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for The Performing Arts.

Denver Fashion Week will feature six runway shows at the beginning and end of the week, with workshops for models and designers scheduled throughout the week.

Tickets to the runway shows can be found here and tickets to the workshops can be found here.

DFW is March 18 through 25. More information on the shows and full schedule can be found at DenverFashionWeek.com