With a seductive new single, “Shake,” the Denver-based alternative rock band Decatur is gearing up to throw down this week. The band will dominate 3 King’s Tavern this Wednesday, January 17. Decatur will follow opener Alexander and The Big Acoustic as well as Shark! — making for one kick ass night for all in attendance.

Formed in Denver, this experimental alternative rock group is no new kid on the block when it comes to the Colorado music scene. Taking their sound inspiration from bands such as Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, alt-J and local musician, Tay., Decatur has made their mark on the Mile High by bringing an atmospheric feel to modern alternative rock. Two of the band’s five members are Colorado natives while the other three hail from Arizona, Michigan and New York.

Formed in 2015, this eclectic group performed their first Denver show at The Walnut Room. Since, they’ve been selling out venues and dropping hot tracks like their 2017 release “Shadows” and most recent single, “Shake,” ever since. Generating attention with the live coverage of “Shake” by ABC’s Denver Channel in addition to radio play on Colorado Public Radio and an in-studio session with OpenAir — the band is beginning off their third year together with a bang.

The show is free, and more information on the venue and performers can be found here. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and the 3 King’s Tavern is located at 60 South Broadway, Denver.