Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Kesha and Macklemore just announced a co-headlining show, called “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore,” scheduled to bring the party to Denver’s Pepsi Center on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Kesha was most recently in Denver on October 24, 2017, at the Fillmore Auditorium for her “The Rainbow Tour,” her first solo tour since 2013. She and Macklemore recently collaborated on the song “Good Old Days” on his album GEMINI.

This tour is special because one dollar from every ticket will be allocated to the artist’s charities of choice. “Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund,” the Facebook page explained. The tour will stop at 30 cities around the country. Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale this Friday, December 15 here.