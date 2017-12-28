Getting home safely on New Year’s can be a hassle, especially since not everyone has a designated driver. There are a lot of options for safe rides home and it is possible to avoid surges on one of the busiest nights of the year. We’re here to help you so you don’t go into 2018 broke because you had an expensive ride home.

RTD

When: Sunday, December 31, 7 p.m-Monday, January 1, 7 a.m.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: RTD has once again teamed up with Coors Light to give free rides on New Year’s Eve. Coors Light Free Rides will be available on all regularly-scheduled RTD bus, train, Access-a-Ride and SkyRide services. You can check out route and schedule information here.

Lyft

When: Anytime

Cost: Minimum $5

Lowdown: Like Uber, Lyft will have big surges on New Year’s between midnight and 3 a.m. To help lessen the impact Lyft has teamed up Budweiser again to reduce drunk driving with the “Give A Damn” promotion. For New Year’s head to Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram on Thursday at 12 p.m. MST to find a unique ride code. Those over the age of 21 can use it to claim a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app. The credits can be redeemed for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time that Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night. The codes are limited so you have to redeem it early before they run out. If you miss the boat Lyft also has first-time riders promo codes, so jump on those if you have never used Lyft or ask your friends if any of them are first time users.

Tip: If you happen to be a driver, or know one, Lyft now has a new hub where riders can hang out 1401 Zuni Street #105, Denver to grab refreshments or use the restroom in Denver.

The Sawaya Law Firm Free Cab Ride Program

When: Tuesday, December 12-Monday, January 1

Cost: Free (up to $35)

Lowdown: The Sawaya Lawfirm is offering its Free Ride Program for the 11th year. All you need to do is call a cab, pay the driver and send the receipt to The Sawaya Law Firm. In order to access the free ride, you must be at least 21 years old, and you can only use it for a one-way ride with a maximum value of $35. After you take your ride, send your receipt and a copy of a valid ID to: Holiday- Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218

Curb

When: Anytime

Cost: $15 to $50

Lowdown: Curb is an app like Uber and Lyft, but connects you to taxis so you don’t have to stand outside and flag one down yourself. The nice thing is you can avoid the surges because it’s a regular taxi ride, but you get the same luxuries of booking it from your phone and seeing an estimated fare. No matter what time you book, the app’s pricing will stay the same. Curb is also offering a promotion until January 1, 2018– book a taxi with Curb and get $10 off your ride if you use the code “2NODWI.”

Uber

When: Anytime

Cost: Minimum $7.45

Lowdown: According to Uber, the highest fares on New Year’s Eve are between midnight and 3 a.m. Currently, Uber does not have a promotion or special for NYE. But if you want to avoid the crazy surge prices, you’ll have to leave early or keep the party going later. If you can, split the fare with someone so it will at least be a little cheaper than paying for it yourself. Bonus if you’re with someone who has never used Uber before because you can send them your promo code and once they use their first ride, you get $20 credited to your Uber account. If you’re a new user, try this code to get a free ride and $15. If not, grab an UberPool and it will be the cheapest option.