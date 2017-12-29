The show everyone has been raving about since its debut in February 2015 is finally coming to Denver and tickets go on sale next month. Hamilton: An American Musical will make its Denver debut at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Buell Theatre from February 27 through April 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 22 at 10 a.m. here for performances that run from February 27 through April 1. There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per party and tickets range from $75 to $165 with a select number of $545 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 Orchestra seats for all performances — more details on this lottery will come closer the opening date.

It should be noted that the only official place online to buy tickets for Hamilton is through the Denver Center for Performing Arts. “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said Producer Jeffrey Seller. “There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org” Tickets will also be available by phone at 303-893-4100 or in-person at the DCPA Box Office in the lobby of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby, located at the northwest corner of the Denver Performing Arts Complex at Speer Boulevard & Arapahoe Street.

Hamilton tells the story of America’s Founding Father and first Treasury Secretary, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. Told through the musical genres of hip-hop, jazz and R&B, the 2016 Grammy Award-winning is one that you will not want to miss. Set your alarm now.