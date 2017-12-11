Denver is in the full swing of the holidays and there are lots of festive events to get you ready. Start off your week with a steamy viewing of the Tom of Finland Release and end it by helping those in need at Impact Christmas Sack Lunches. Whatever you end up doing this week, see what is happening with this roundup of events.

Monday, December 11

Tom of Finland Release

When: December 11-14, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents Tom of Finland Release. Tom of Finland follows the journey of Touko Laaksonen, played by Pekka Strang, finding out his place in the world, while creating erotic fantasy drawings of gay men. Touka finds that his artwork becomes famous under his pseudonym Tom of Finland. In order to bring expand his name and work, he travels to California amidst the age of sexual revolution in the ’70’s. The film was created by Dome Karukoski.

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

When: December 11-17, 2-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Ave W., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble welcomes back Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum for its 26th season. The performance features a journey of Granny, throughout her lifetime of dancing to special historic holiday events. Dancers will present a multicultural storytelling celebration of all the people of the world.

Tuesday, December 12

Dinosaurs of the Great Red Island

When: December 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science opens a new dinosaur exhibit with Dinosaurs of the Great Red Island. What is the Great Red Island? Another name for it is Madagascar, a tropical island known for vanilla and rare animal species. The Exhibit features new discoveries of dinosaurs, whose fossils were preserved, from around 67 million years ago. You can meet the largest known frog, Beelzebufo or the magnificent Majungasaurus. Fossil hunters will fill you in on how amazing these discoveries really are and how important the Great Red Island is in the effort to learn more about the creatures who once roamed our Earth.

Star Wars Quiz Show

When: December 12, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents another night of Ratio Quiz Show, this time striking back with the power of Star Wars. Test your intergalactic knowledge with a team of five to compete for prizes and flex your brain muscles for a night.

Wednesday, December 13

ELF The Musical

When: December 13-17, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$100 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your Christmas on at ELF The Musical. ELF The Musical is based on the hit Christmas movie Elf. Follow the journey of Buddy the elf as he finds his father and learns about the world outside of the north pole. The sugar filled musical is sure to get you into the holiday mood.

Fit and Fold

When: December 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax, Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Release some holiday tension and worries at Fit and Fold. The 75 minute class will feature SoundOff headphones that provide music and instruction from Jillian Keaveny. The first half of the class will focus on strength and cardio, while the second half will stretch and relax your body through yoga. A vendor village will provide snacks and more after the class.

Women Entrepreneurs Spotlight Breakfast

When: December 13, 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Gather for a presentation of boss ladies at the Women Entrepreneurs Spotlight Breakfast. The breakfast series will feature stories from Denver’s top female company founders and more. The event is presented by The Downtown Denver Partnership’s Women Council.

Thursday, December 14

Holiday Party

When: December 14, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Platform at Union Station, 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Donations at the door

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Colorado at a Holiday Party. The Young Professionals Chapter will host a party with live music from JMICI, an open bar and more. You can snack on food and sip on drinks as you donate to a good cause. There will be donations at the door in place of ticket purchases.

Women’s Avalanche Awareness Classroom

When: December 14, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Hey ladies, learn about how to protect yourself while skiing and snowboarding at a Women’s Avalanche Awareness Classroom. The classroom is women only and teaches you how to keep yourself from nature’s dangers while killing it on the slopes. As you learn more about snow safety, you can sip on some beer from Upslope Brewing Company. Donations are welcome and will go towards Friends of Berthoud Pass.

Curators’ Talk

When: December 14, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany Street Denver,

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the MCA’s exhibition Saber Acomodar at a Curators’ Talk. Curator Partick Charpenel will be joined by artist Eduardo Sarabia to discuss the culture of the cities Guadalajara and Jalisco in Mexico. They will also talk about how the exhibition features the two citie’s cultures and how they allow artisans in those regions to create with ateliers as production partners.

Friday, December 15

Tiger Party

When: December 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13-$27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s invites you to celebrate the holidays with a bash at the Tiger Party. The event will feature live music from Allen Aucoin from The Disco Biscuits, The New Mastersounds and of course, Tiger Party. You do not want to miss out on a night to party your pants off.

A Colorado Christmas

When: December 15-17, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to live music at A Colorado Christmas. The event will feature songs from The Nutcracker, Too Hot to Handel and more. You can also sing along if you know the words to any of the songs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to make sure if you have been naughty or nice this year, so don’t miss a chance to fill the night with Christmas sounds.

Holiday Carousel

When: December 15- January 2 2018, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions 500 15th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: The Holiday Carousel is back by popular demand. The carousel will run all through December and bring in the new year with New Year’s Eve rides. The ride will bring you back to your childhood years with magic and Christmas cheer. All proceeds from the rides will go toward Food Bank for the Rockies.

Star Wars Art Exhibition

When: December 15-17, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Unit 1V, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Incredible Art Gallery opens a Star Wars Art Exhibition celebrating the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi. The Exhibition will feature live artists Christopher Clark, Matt Achziger and Ric Yancey. Everyone who attends will get a free Star Wars print by Christopher Clark and have the chance to get it signed. Drink and hot sandwiches from South Philly Cheese Steak Golden will fuel your love of Star Wars art.

Move Along to Here!

When: December 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Redline Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $15-$50 suggested donation, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about tiny home villages and how you can help the housing shortage in Denver at Move Along to Here! The party joins the Alternative Solutions Advocacy Project in raising funds for the Colorado Village Collaborative. The event will feature entertainment, drinks and all of the Sexy pizza you could possibly want.

Saturday, December 16

Sculptural Space

When: December 16-17, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 museum admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum welcomes Drew Austin for a live art demonstration called Sculptural Space. The demonstration will feature his six-hour art installation process as he turns a false wall into a sculptural masterpiece using sculpting and painting. Austin works on ways to bring the audience into the behind the scenes work, not just presenting his finished pieces.

Meraki Moon Anniversary

When: December 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Meraki Moon 3070 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate one year of business at the Meraki Moon Anniversary. Complimentary drinks, treats and DIYs will entertain you as you peruse what Meraki Moon has to offer. The entire store will also be 20 percent and all purchases over $100 will get you a free hat or scarf.

Sunday, December 17

A Christmas Story

When: December 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Curtis Hotel wraps up the Very Merry Curtis Holiday Movie Night series with A Christmas Story. Head down for a free viewing of the Christmas classic A Christmas Story and snack on popcorn or sip on some hot chocolate from an adult hot chocolate bar. The movie follows a holiday journey of little Ralphie Parker as all he wants is a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

Nude Yoga

When: December 17, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Release Studio, 1201 Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Denver

Cost: $18 sign up here

The Lowdown: Push you comfort levels at Nude Yoga. The women-only class will focus on building self-esteem, getting rid of self doubt and helping you get comfortable in your own skin. The class will be led by Yogi Roo. So shed your clothes and appreciate the female form.

White Christmas Showtune Sing-A-Long

When: December 17, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on a holiday costume and head down to a White Christmas Showtune Sing-A-Long. You get to sing-a-long to one of the most successful movie musicals of all time and sip on Bloody Marys or Mimisosas while belting out those notes.

Linking Asia

When: December 17- April 1 2018, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 museum admission

The Lowdown: Linking Asia, a new exhibition opens at the Denver Art Museum. The exhibition features art from all across the Asian continent and from multiple time periods. One hundred and fifty sculptures, scrolls and more from 20 different countries that over 2,000 years will be showcased. The exhibition will delve more into the exchanges of values and techniques along the Silk Road trade routes and how they developed throughout Asia.

Impact Christmas Sack Lunches

When: December 17, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10-$20, sign up here

The Lowdown: Take time out of your busy holiday season to help the homeless at with Impact Christmas Sack Lunches. You can join other to make sack lunches or gather clothing to hand out to homeless individuals in downtown Denver. Not only will it help those in need this Christmas, but it will also put you on the nice list. Your efforts can and will help those who need it most this winter.

Mark Your Calendar

Waitress

When: December 19-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fiesta

When: December 21, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Brewability Lab, 12445 E 39th Ave. #314, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Too Hot to Handel

When: December 22-23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94 tickets available here