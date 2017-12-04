December is here and there are a ton of events to get you in the holiday spirit. Start off your week by visiting a Tiny House Holiday Village and later, end it by laughing your pants off at Jay and Silent Bob Get Old. Denver is ramping it up this holiday season, so check out this roundup of events for the week to keep you in the loop.

Monday, December 4

Tiny House Holiday Village

When: December 4-10, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your festive feelings on at a Tiny House Holiday Village. Colorado Tiny House Festival brings Denver a spectacular village of light and holiday warmth with eight to 10 tiny houses lit up for the season. The tiny homes will also feature a special event later in the week from December 9 till the December 10 where you can meet and speak to the tiny home builders.

RiNo Made Pop-Up Shop

When: December 4-30, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Head over to RiNo for the RiNo Made Pop-Up Shop to find the perfect handmade gift for your friends or family. The pop-up shop is open the whole month of December, so make sure to stop by and peruse your local makers and artists. The shop features stationary, ceramics, 2D art and more. Get a one of a kind gift for the people you love this Christmas.

Zoo Lights

When: December 4-31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $13-$17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Zoo presents Zoo Lights, an interactive holiday light experience. The zoo features displays throughout the entire campus, with nightly activities and entertainment that interact with the lights. There are five different themes of displays that are featured in different areas of the zoo, including the North Pole, Sea of Lights and the Electric Jungle. Each theme correlates with different attractions within the zoo. You can also snack on holiday treats as you journey through the magical zoo of lights.

Tuesday, December 5

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Illegal Petes LODO, 1530 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Embrace the season of giving with Colorado Gives Day. The Denver Museum of Contemporary Arts joins with Illegal Pete’s LoDo to celebrate a day of giving for the benefit of local ventures. When you get a burrito, 50 percent of the profit will go towards MCA’s Denver youth and teen programs. Not only can you chow down on great food, you can listen to three live music performances, get free buttons and free passes to MCA Denver. Colorado Gives Day is your chance to contribute to your local community.

Flow in the Dark

When: December 5, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Let go of holiday stress at Flow in the Dark. Rishi Yoga leads the one hour class, giving hands-on help and a great vinyasa flow. Beats will get you in your yogi mindset and flow you through the class. Glow sticks and black lights are provided, so all you need is a mat and an open mind. The $15 fee gets you a spot in the class and a free beer to satiate your thirst after. All levels are welcome.

Sustainable Denver Summit

When: December 5, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find out how to create a more sustainable community at the Sustainable Denver Summit. Mayor Michael Hancock will come together with sustainability experts and local residents to create plans to achieve for Denver’s 2020 Sustainability Goals. Last year the summit created over 170 commitments and this year, you can help create more.

Wednesday, December 6

Denver Hoppy Yogis

When: December 6, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Tap into your inner yogi at Denver Hoppy Yogis. The free yoga class will be led by Melissa of CorePower Yoga RiNo and have live jams from DJ Sandwich to help you flow through the poses. The Great Divide Barrel Bar will supply beer to lift you up after the class. Make sure to arrive early to grab a spot on your mat, because spaces go quick.

Thursday, December 7

Industry RiNo Station Grand Opening Party

When: December 7, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Kick off December by attending the RiNo Station Grand Opening Party. Jam out to live music from local musicians, roast marshmallows over a fire and munch on savory dishes from Adobo Food Truck and more. Beer will flow on tap from five local breweries, so don’t miss the celebration of RiNo Station opening.

Christmas Concert at The Cube

When: December 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Cube Station, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Christmas is coming, so get ready with a Christmas Concert at The Cube. Stapleton MCA celebrates the season and presents a free concert for you to enjoy. The Colorado Wind Ensemble will perform Christmas classics and fill the night with joyous sounds.

Colorado Film School Student Show

When: December 7, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Harkins Northfield, 8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: The Colorado Film School presents its annual Colorado Film School Student Show. The show will feature a two-hour viewing of the best student films of the year. The showcase is sponsored by Hometown Toyota Stores. You can later help celebrate with an after-party following the film viewing at Bar Louie. You don’t want to pass up a chance to catch a free and inventive film.

Friday, December 8

Pintastic

When: December 8, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of pins at Pintastic, the annual enamel pin show. Lowbrow Denver presents its annual pin-centric show after a push to bring it back from last year. This year, more artists and even more pins will be available for you to snag and add to your collections. Pins go fast, so hurry to grab one before they are gone.

Dinosaur Show

When: December 8-10, 3-8 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the largest showcase of Dinosaurs in North America at a Dinosaur Show. Jurassic Quest presents a dinosaur exhibit that features over 80 life-sized dinos with an interactive experience. The dinosaurs featured are hyper-realistic, some even animatronic to pull you into the Jurassic period. You can learn more about the ancient creatures and even take a ride on the back of some. It is like Jurassic Park, but real life.

Let’s Get Metaphysical

When: December 8, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Contemporary Arts, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Practice some magic at MCA Denver with Let’s Get Metaphysical. MCA Denver’s Black Sheep Fridays continue with a new creative workshop to pull you into the land of sorcery. You can craft a sigil to harness magical powers and practice some chaos magick, all while appreciating art. The event is first come, first serve, so stop by while supplies last.

Saturday, December 9

Jackalope Denver

When: December 9-10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jackalope Denver returns for a winter shopping fair. Local crafters pull together for a trendsetting experience with over 150 artisans. Food from Chibby Wibbitz Sliderz n Bitez and WongWayVeg will fuel your shopping adventures. If you are one of the first 25 people to check in at the information booth on Saturday and Sunday, you can get a bag full of special vendor goodies. Donation and bar proceeds will go towards Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies

Miniatures Exhibition

When: December 9-31, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art lovers rejoice, Miniatures Exhibition is back for the 27th year in a row. Over 50 artists will present over 200 original works of art at Abend Gallery. The exhibition will feature well-established artists, as well as up and coming newbies in the scene. A wide range of genres of art will sit, stand and hang in the gallery for a month of art.

Winter Fest

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 299 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Open winter with Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. Warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats, while you shop local for the holidays. Live ice carving, face painting and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

HAHO Holiday Market

When: December 9-10, 12-5 p.m.

Where: FORGE, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation

The Lowdown: The sixth annual HAHO Holiday Market is back for two days this December. The market features more than 40 makers presenting their best handmade and homemade goods for you to peruse and shop. Live music, stick and poke tattoos, food trucks and more make HAHO market worth a stop by.

Krampus Fest

When: December 9, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Leviathan, 258 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t like Christmas? Release your inner demon at Krampus Fest. Leviathan hosts a day of Krampus filled debauchery. Special half priced tattoos, winter treats, drinks and more will fill your day with evil Christmas fun. The first 15 people to come in for a tattoo will get a gift bag of swag.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

When: December 9-10, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $44-$100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. For more than 30 years, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been a holiday tradition by celebrating the Christmas season. Classics from previous years and compositions from Davis’ Fresh Aire series will be played throughout the night.

Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive

When: December 9, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater and drink some beer at an Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive. Denver Beer Co. will tap a limited edition holiday brew for the party and anyone who wears an ugly sweater and brings a toy will get a BOGO beer. All toys will be donated to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, cash donations are also welcome.

Holiday Fest

When: December 9, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Old South Gaylord Street, 1059 S Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ring in the holidays at Holiday Fest. The fest will give you a chance to shop locally, giving back to your communities and let you take a peek at what lies on South Gaylord Street. The Original Dickens Carols will fill the air with carols throughout the day, while you shop for gifts. Santa will also make an appearance, so make sure you’ve been nice.

Snowga!

When: December 9 – February 10, 8-8:45 p.m.

Where: The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stretch out and practice a yoga flow at Snowga! yoga on ice. The yoga class is on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, so maybe wear some warmish clothes while you get into your vinyasa. The class is free and all levels are welcome to combine snow and yoga together.

Sunday, December 10

Yo-Yo Ma

When: December 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $75-$150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony welcomes, world renowned cellist and conductor Yo-Yo Ma. The musician is back for the first time since 2011 and you do not want to miss the mind-blowing performance. The concert will feature John William’s Sound the bells! Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Ballet for Orchestra and Dvorák’s Concerto in B minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 104. Tickets are going fast, so get yours soon.

New Worlds

When: December 10, 7:30-

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bill Murray and Jan Vogler join together for a literary musical experience. The actor and cellist met each other while traveling and became the best of friends in New York. The show will feature their stories and longtime project to push their two worlds together. Literary geniuses and master musicians will be mentioned and honored during the program.

Jay and Silent Bob Get Old

When: December 10-11, 7:15-9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts a live podcast from Jay and Silent Bob. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes act as their characters Jay and Silent Bob to create a hilarious podcast for all to hear. The live podcast will give you a chance to meet the two comedic geniuses behind the works and entertain you for the night.

Mark Your Calendar

Dinosaurs of the Great Red Island

When: December 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

ELF The Musical

When: December 13-17, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$100 tickets available here

Snow Day Bar Crawl

When: December 16, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Starts at Brothers Bar and Grill, 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here