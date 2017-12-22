Leave it to Colorado artists to consistently give back to the community. Just this year, artists such as Big Gigantic, Umphrey’s McGee, OneRepublic and more have not only participated in charitable initiatives nationwide but have also partnered with many Colorado non-profit organizations in an effort to help give to those in need. To highlight just a few, this year Big Gigantic’s A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation (ABGDF) teamed up with Colorado’s Youth on Record to help build a permanent computer lab to be utilized by Denver’s underprivileged youth. With over $20,000 raised by August, the organization was projected to reach $50,000 in donations by the end of the year — an outstanding victory for Denver’s music education community.

Other artists such as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, The String Cheese Incident and The Fray have also given back to the community this year by performing for a music education benefit concert, Take Note. Expanding music education programs and aiding in the access of musical instruments in Colorado schools, the concert raised over $500k and was able to benefit several local education facilities. As the end of the year approaches our hometown artists head into the new year spreading holiday cheer by giving to those in need. See for yourself — here are six Colorado artists who are giving back this holiday season.

Tyler Paul Glasgow

When: December 22

Where: Marquis Theater — 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 or toy donation; get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Curated by Denver soul-singer Tyler Paul Glasgow, this holiday concert and toy drive benefits Blue Star Connection, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing musical instruments into the lives of children and young adults who are fighting life-challenging situations. The holiday extravaganza is an all age event and features festive performances from 20+ local Denver artists such as This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs and Rachel James of Dearling. To see the full lineup visit the event Facebook event page.

I Am The Owl, Poor Me and More

When: Friday, December 22

Where: Tennyson’s Tap — 4335 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: With a slew of local Colorado artists such as Fort Collin’s I am the Owl and Denver’s Poor Me performing the event, this rock concert and charity auction benefits Tennyson Center for Children. The organization empowers children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and with only a $5 entrance fee guests can auction for gift cards and merch to help support the cause. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Umphrey’s McGee

When: December 29-31

Where: Fillmore Auditorium — 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $50; get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Teaming up with Boulder’s Conscious Alliance, Umphrey’s McGee is participating in an ‘Art That Feeds’ Food Drive at The Fillmore Auditorium on December 29, 30 and 31. In fighting to end hunger and empower youth, the first 150 patrons to donate 20 non-perishable food items (canned fruit, pasta, tuna, etc.) will receive a complimentary limited edition Umphrey’s McGee poster created by Half Hazard Press. Food donations will be accepted in bins outside the main entrance and monetary donations will be accepted at a booth inside the venue. Health-oriented products are encouraged and ramen noodles will not be accepted.

My Morning Jacket

When: December 29-31

Where: 1st Bank Center — 11450 Broomfield Ln., Broomfield

Cost: Starting at $50.95; get tickets here.

The Lowdown: From December 29 to December 31, My Morning Jacket and Conscious Alliance are joining forces for an ‘Art That Feeds’ Food Drive at the 1st Bank Center. The first 150 fans to donate 20 non-perishable food items each night (or a suggested monetary donation) will receive a limited edition screen print poster created by Derek Hatfield. Items that are most needed include canned soups, pasta, tuna, oatmeal and peanut butter. Visit the event Facebook event page for more details.

KC and Friends Review Band

When: Saturday, January 20

Where: Mercury Cafe — 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10; get tickets here. Order your ticket online to get a free CD at the door.

The Lowdown: Hailing from Louisiana, this Colorado transplant brings a night of New Orleans style blues and funk to Denver’s Mercury Cafe. As a fundraiser for Innervision Records — a non-profit dedicated to educating, recording and producing music for disadvantaged and grass-root musicians in the Denver community, KC and Friends will host raffle drawings throughout the night in benefit of the organization. KC’s live performance will be filmed for Innervision from 10-11 p.m. and organic food and drink specials will be available for purchase.

Still, We Rise

When: Saturday, February 3

Where: Mercury Cafe — 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: TBA

The Lowdown: Determined to heal the world through music, Colorado acoustic duo Still, We Rise have organized We Sing for Haiti, a benefit concert for the AMURTEL Children’s Home in Haiti. Housing children who have experienced neglect or abandonment, the AMURTEL Haiti Children’s Home offers support to children with no permanent home by providing a loving and supportive atmosphere. The organization further runs two schools, both which use a Neo-Humanism curriculum which educates children about their spiritual, mental and physical health. While artist performances are still to be announced, Still, We Rise will perform at the charity event. For updates, follow the Facebook event page.