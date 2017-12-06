With 2018 approaching quickly, Denver venues are announcing shows left and right. On Monday, the Pepsi Center added a Foreigner concert on July 24, 2018, as part of their “Juke Box Heroes Tour.” Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8 and you can find more information here.

Yesterday, Summit Music Hall announced a Dashboard Confessional show on Monday, April 9, 2018. The band recently released a new single titled “We Fight.” Find more information and tickets on the show here.

Continuing the string of Denver concert announcements, last night, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced via Facebook that Bryan Adams will perform at the historic venue on Tuesday, June 10, 2018, as part of his “The Ultimate Tour.” Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.

Last but not least, earlier today, the Ogden Theatre announced two new shows for 2018. A$AP Ferg will get the party going in Denver on March 28, 2018. Ferg’s new album Still Striving dropped in August of this year. His “Mad Men Tour” will feature Denzel Curry and IDK. The Ogden Theatre also announced a February 27, New Politics show also featuring Dreamers and The Wrecks. Find more information and tickets for A$AP Ferg here and New Politics here.