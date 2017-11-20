The time is now for us to give thanks to the Denver concert scene. The City of Denver celebrates and supports the consistency of live music in the city, and for that we are thankful. Give thanks by attending any one of this week’s 80+ concerts and support Denver’s rich live music scene.

Monday, November 20

Recommended: I Prevail w/ We Came As Romans, The World Alive, Escape The Fate @ The Ogden Theatre

I Prevail is headed down to Denver from the Great Lakes region for a headlining show at The Ogden on Monday. I Prevail are known for their abilities to mix subtle pop elements into their heavy hitting rock sound. Fellow Detriot rock band We Came As Romans along with Arizona’s The World Alive and the popular rock band Escape The Fate are on the bill for this heavy hitting evening as well.

Also see…

Free Throw w/ Head North, Two Cloths and a Barrel @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Morrissey @ The Paramount Theatre

Roadkill Ghost Choir w/ The Artisanals @ Globe Hall

Tuesday, November 21

Recommended: Rezz w/ Noizu @ The Ogden Theatre

Canadian EDM DJ and producer Rezz is bringing her set to Denver for a two-night run at The Ogden. Originally from the Ukraine, Isabelle Rezazadeh (Rezz) moved to Canada at a young age and quickly fell in love with EDM. Los Angeles DJ Noizu is joining Rezz on the first night, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

Televangelist @ Lost Lake

In The Company Of Serpents + Goya w/ Matriarch, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive

Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

mom jeans. w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wednesday, November 22

Recommended: The Last Waltz ft. Oakhurst @ The Fillmore

40 years ago, the original Last Waltz debuted to celebrate the music of The Band. On Wednesday, The Fillmore is hosting the tribute concert for The Last Waltz to honor the legendary concert film. This show is a perfect trip down memory lane and will be worth the trip to The Fillmore as well.

Also see…

Rezz w/ Dr. Fresch, BlackGummy @ The Ogden Theatre

Gryffin w/ Win and Woo, Aaokay @ The Bluebird Theater

Cannibal Corpse w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper @ Summit Music Hall

Late Night Radio w/ Vinyl Restoration w/ SuperVision (Late Set), Borahm Lee Trio (BLT) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Citizen w/ Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa @ The Marquis Theatre

Flaural w/ Bad Licks @ Larimer Lounge

Pale Waves @ Lost Lake

Clyde Carson w/ Skinny Pete @ The Roxy Theatre

Git Some w/ Zebroids, Fast Eddy, Jane Doe @ The Oriental Theatre

Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose

Penguin Prison w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Night Of The Living Club @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Franks and Deans w/ Reno Divorce, The Trade-ins @ Goosetown Tavern

Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels w/ Last Of The Easy Riders, Bison Bone @ Globe Hall

Dearling Presents: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mobb Deep w/ Havoc, Big Noyd @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ana Gabriel @ The Bellco Theatre

Thursday, November 23

Recommended: Thanksgiving at The Hi-Dive w/ JJ

If you’re looking for some post-meal entertainment on Thanksgiving, South Broadway’s Hi-Dive is hosting a free event. The Hi-Dive will be engaging the Denver community by hosting this free event that includes food prepared in-house, drinks and DJ entertainment.

Friday, November 24

Recommended: San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre

EDM producer San Holo is coming to The Ogden on Friday to share his beats with Denver. San Holo first came into the mainstream EDM scene in 2014 and has since released three full-length albums. Joining the Dutch DJ are fellow producers Robotaki, DROELOE and Just a Gent. San Holo is performing both on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available for both performances.

Also see…

Magic Beans w/ Cycles @ The Bluebird Theater

Angus & Julia Stone @ The Gothic Theatre

Daedelus w/ Free The Robots, Mono/Poly @ Summit Music Hall

Guttermouth + Koffin Kats w/ The Atom Age, Gallows Bound @ The Marquis Theatre

Klassick w/ Q Mack, Koo Qua, David Frederick, Sour Street, Luke Hightree, Katarak @ Larimer Lounge

Pile Of Priests (EP Release) w/ Scalafrea, Depths Of Dementia @ Lost Lake

Andy C w/ Fury, Grym @ Beta Nightclub

SID MF KID @ The Roxy Theatre

Seraphim Shock w/ Special Guests Euphorbia, DJ Rockstar Aaron @ The Oriental Theatre

Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

David Nail @ The Grizzly Rose

The Burroughs w/ Atomga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Grindcore VS Black Metal @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

Wasted Youth w/ Papodied! 2009, CRXXK GVNG, MI$FITS, Blvck Hoodie @ Globe Hall

The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Saturday, November 25

Recommended: Retrofette w/ Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos @ Lost Lake

Denver’s own synth-pop ensemble Retrofette is headlining Lost Lake on Saturday. Retrofette is known for their catchy hooks mixed with elements of indie music. Fellow Colorado artists Whiskey Autumn and Nasty Nachos are on the bill as well. Is there a better way to spend a Saturday night than by supporting local music?

READ – Q&A – Retrofette is the Denver Synth Pop Band You Should Be Listening To

Also see…

San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre

Hayden James w/ BAYNK, Grace Pitts @ The Bluebird Theater

The English Beat w/ Judge Roughneck @ The Gothic Theatre

Gwar w/ Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards @ Summit Music Hall

Monxx Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Evinair + Wolf Poets w/ Son and Cynic, Gestalt @ The Marquis Theatre

The Midnight Club w/ Creature Canopy @ Larimer Lounge

45s Against 45 w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Michael Trundle, DJ Tyler Jacobson, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Jessie de la Cruz @ The Hi-Dive

Donald Glaude @ Beta Nightclub

Diego Money @ The Roxy Theatre

Jewel’s Homemade Holiday Tour w/ Atz, Atz Lee, Nikos Kilcher @ The Paramount Theatre

Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival (and His Cavalcade of All-Stars) w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ The Oriental Theatre

Adam Ben Ezra @ Dazzle Jazz

Like A Kenny G6 + Re:Tox w/ Aphonix, Tyler Layers @ 3 Kings Tavern

David Burchfield (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Of Man and Machine w/ Thoughtpilot, Kenaima, Inficier @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Chris J. Arellano (CD Release Show) @ The Walnut Room

The Holiday Afair ft. Soul School & The Hot Lunch Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Best Of The West 9 ft. Big Green Carpet, Allan’s Alley, Filthy Heathens @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, November 26

Recommended: Katy Perry w/ Purity Ring @ The Pepsi Center

Pop-star Katy Perry is bringing her “Witness: The Tour” to Denver to round out Thanksgiving week on Sunday. Perry is known for her multiple chart-topping pop songs such as “Roar” and “California Girls.” More recently, Perry underwent a change in look and tone with her 2017 release of Witness. Opening up for Perry is the electro-pop duo known as Purity Ring.

Also see…

Jack & Jack w/ PRETTYMUCH @ The Ogden Theatre

Afton Showcase ft. Weinercat & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Assemblage (Farewell Show) w/ Phallic Meditation @ Larimer Lounge

Boat Drinks w/ Seacats, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy @ Lost Lake

Adam Ben Ezra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Casey Russel Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The APX w/ Rob Halgreen, Funk Hunk, Mike Moses @ Your Mom’s House Denver

