The time is now for us to give thanks to the Denver concert scene. The City of Denver celebrates and supports the consistency of live music in the city, and for that we are thankful. Give thanks by attending any one of this week’s 80+ concerts and support Denver’s rich live music scene.
Monday, November 20
Recommended: I Prevail w/ We Came As Romans, The World Alive, Escape The Fate @ The Ogden Theatre
I Prevail is headed down to Denver from the Great Lakes region for a headlining show at The Ogden on Monday. I Prevail are known for their abilities to mix subtle pop elements into their heavy hitting rock sound. Fellow Detriot rock band We Came As Romans along with Arizona’s The World Alive and the popular rock band Escape The Fate are on the bill for this heavy hitting evening as well.
Also see…
Free Throw w/ Head North, Two Cloths and a Barrel @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Morrissey @ The Paramount Theatre
Roadkill Ghost Choir w/ The Artisanals @ Globe Hall
Tuesday, November 21
Recommended: Rezz w/ Noizu @ The Ogden Theatre
Canadian EDM DJ and producer Rezz is bringing her set to Denver for a two-night run at The Ogden. Originally from the Ukraine, Isabelle Rezazadeh (Rezz) moved to Canada at a young age and quickly fell in love with EDM. Los Angeles DJ Noizu is joining Rezz on the first night, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
Televangelist @ Lost Lake
In The Company Of Serpents + Goya w/ Matriarch, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive
Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
mom jeans. w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wednesday, November 22
Recommended: The Last Waltz ft. Oakhurst @ The Fillmore
40 years ago, the original Last Waltz debuted to celebrate the music of The Band. On Wednesday, The Fillmore is hosting the tribute concert for The Last Waltz to honor the legendary concert film. This show is a perfect trip down memory lane and will be worth the trip to The Fillmore as well.
Also see…
Rezz w/ Dr. Fresch, BlackGummy @ The Ogden Theatre
Gryffin w/ Win and Woo, Aaokay @ The Bluebird Theater
Cannibal Corpse w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper @ Summit Music Hall
Late Night Radio w/ Vinyl Restoration w/ SuperVision (Late Set), Borahm Lee Trio (BLT) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Citizen w/ Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa @ The Marquis Theatre
Flaural w/ Bad Licks @ Larimer Lounge
Pale Waves @ Lost Lake
Clyde Carson w/ Skinny Pete @ The Roxy Theatre
Git Some w/ Zebroids, Fast Eddy, Jane Doe @ The Oriental Theatre
Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose
Penguin Prison w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Night Of The Living Club @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Franks and Deans w/ Reno Divorce, The Trade-ins @ Goosetown Tavern
Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels w/ Last Of The Easy Riders, Bison Bone @ Globe Hall
Dearling Presents: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac @ Soiled Dove Underground
Mobb Deep w/ Havoc, Big Noyd @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ana Gabriel @ The Bellco Theatre
Thursday, November 23
Recommended: Thanksgiving at The Hi-Dive w/ JJ
If you’re looking for some post-meal entertainment on Thanksgiving, South Broadway’s Hi-Dive is hosting a free event. The Hi-Dive will be engaging the Denver community by hosting this free event that includes food prepared in-house, drinks and DJ entertainment.
Friday, November 24
Recommended: San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre
EDM producer San Holo is coming to The Ogden on Friday to share his beats with Denver. San Holo first came into the mainstream EDM scene in 2014 and has since released three full-length albums. Joining the Dutch DJ are fellow producers Robotaki, DROELOE and Just a Gent. San Holo is performing both on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available for both performances.
Also see…
Magic Beans w/ Cycles @ The Bluebird Theater
Angus & Julia Stone @ The Gothic Theatre
Daedelus w/ Free The Robots, Mono/Poly @ Summit Music Hall
Guttermouth + Koffin Kats w/ The Atom Age, Gallows Bound @ The Marquis Theatre
Klassick w/ Q Mack, Koo Qua, David Frederick, Sour Street, Luke Hightree, Katarak @ Larimer Lounge
Pile Of Priests (EP Release) w/ Scalafrea, Depths Of Dementia @ Lost Lake
Andy C w/ Fury, Grym @ Beta Nightclub
SID MF KID @ The Roxy Theatre
Seraphim Shock w/ Special Guests Euphorbia, DJ Rockstar Aaron @ The Oriental Theatre
Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
David Nail @ The Grizzly Rose
The Burroughs w/ Atomga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Grindcore VS Black Metal @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
Wasted Youth w/ Papodied! 2009, CRXXK GVNG, MI$FITS, Blvck Hoodie @ Globe Hall
The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Saturday, November 25
Recommended: Retrofette w/ Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos @ Lost Lake
Denver’s own synth-pop ensemble Retrofette is headlining Lost Lake on Saturday. Retrofette is known for their catchy hooks mixed with elements of indie music. Fellow Colorado artists Whiskey Autumn and Nasty Nachos are on the bill as well. Is there a better way to spend a Saturday night than by supporting local music?
READ – Q&A – Retrofette is the Denver Synth Pop Band You Should Be Listening To
Also see…
San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre
Hayden James w/ BAYNK, Grace Pitts @ The Bluebird Theater
The English Beat w/ Judge Roughneck @ The Gothic Theatre
Gwar w/ Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards @ Summit Music Hall
Monxx Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Evinair + Wolf Poets w/ Son and Cynic, Gestalt @ The Marquis Theatre
The Midnight Club w/ Creature Canopy @ Larimer Lounge
45s Against 45 w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Michael Trundle, DJ Tyler Jacobson, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Jessie de la Cruz @ The Hi-Dive
Donald Glaude @ Beta Nightclub
Diego Money @ The Roxy Theatre
Jewel’s Homemade Holiday Tour w/ Atz, Atz Lee, Nikos Kilcher @ The Paramount Theatre
Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival (and His Cavalcade of All-Stars) w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ The Oriental Theatre
Adam Ben Ezra @ Dazzle Jazz
Like A Kenny G6 + Re:Tox w/ Aphonix, Tyler Layers @ 3 Kings Tavern
David Burchfield (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Of Man and Machine w/ Thoughtpilot, Kenaima, Inficier @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Chris J. Arellano (CD Release Show) @ The Walnut Room
The Holiday Afair ft. Soul School & The Hot Lunch Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Best Of The West 9 ft. Big Green Carpet, Allan’s Alley, Filthy Heathens @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, November 26
Recommended: Katy Perry w/ Purity Ring @ The Pepsi Center
Pop-star Katy Perry is bringing her “Witness: The Tour” to Denver to round out Thanksgiving week on Sunday. Perry is known for her multiple chart-topping pop songs such as “Roar” and “California Girls.” More recently, Perry underwent a change in look and tone with her 2017 release of Witness. Opening up for Perry is the electro-pop duo known as Purity Ring.
Also see…
Jack & Jack w/ PRETTYMUCH @ The Ogden Theatre
Afton Showcase ft. Weinercat & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Assemblage (Farewell Show) w/ Phallic Meditation @ Larimer Lounge
Boat Drinks w/ Seacats, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy @ Lost Lake
Adam Ben Ezra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Casey Russel Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The APX w/ Rob Halgreen, Funk Hunk, Mike Moses @ Your Mom’s House Denver
