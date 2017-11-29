From hot pastrami on rye to house-made pickles and Latkes, the Jewish cuisine embodies deep flavor and long-standing tradition. Denver’s Jewish cuisine scene has in the past been largely dominated by several names — New York Deli on Hampden, Zaidy’s Deli on Adam’s Street, Bagel Deli on East Hampden and more recently Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen in Five Points and Stapleton. But come the first quarter of 2018, fourth-generation Coloradan Jerrod Rosen hopes to join the ranks by opening Rye Societ Located in the former Hutch & Spoon space at 3090 Larimer Street in the River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

The Rosen family presence in the Denver culinary scene is nothing new. His family has owned and operated businesses from Rosen’s Grocery in the 1930s, to Oasis Drive In on Colfax during the 1950s and 1960s. Also, Rosen himself is no stranger to restaurant success. Trained in the French Culinary Institute, Rosen has worked in top-tier restaurants from the three Michelin starred Per Se to Tabla in New York City and Denver’s award-winning Colt & Gray.

Rosen started working on the idea of Rye Society about two and a half years ago.

“I grew up in a large Jewish family, and the food was always the center piece,” said Rosen. “Food ties people together and connects the community, so why not bring that to RiNo?”

Led by chef Ryan Leinonen, Rye Society will offer made-from-scratch Jewish cuisine using traditional family recipes with a modern twist. Rye bread baked daily, pastrami flown in from New York’s famous Carnegie Deli and house-made condiments are just a few of the perks that Leinonen and Rosen plan to feature.

Rye Society will be open for breakfast and lunch weekdays and serve brunch on weekends. For more information, check them out here.

Rendering and photos courtesy of Root PR.