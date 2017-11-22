Last night at Rezz’s first of two sold-out shows at the Ogden Theatre, the Canadian artist announced she will be coming to Red Rocks in 2018. Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) confirmed the news on Twitter, along with a humorous graphic to follow, but no date has been announced yet.

my Denver announcement tonight was RED ROCKS 2018 HEADLINE SHOW. — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 22, 2017

This mau5trap artist (deadmau5 record label) just released a new album in August of this year and is currently on a world tour. She’s returning to the Ogden Theatre tonight for her second performance this week in Denver. Go here to check out all of the Red Rocks shows with dates announced so far for 2018.