The Ogden Theatre announced via Facebook this morning that Jane’s Addiction will play this December 28, 2017. Denver’s Pepsi Center also announced that Kid Rock will show off his “Rock n’ Roll Jesus” mentality at his “Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018,” which comes to Denver on March 20, 2018. The tour also comes with an announcement of Kid Rock’s latest album Sweet Southern Sugar, set to drop this Friday, November 3, the same day tickets go on sale.

Whether or not Kid Rock’s ‘run for Senate‘ was real or fake, it definitely set up his tour and album for some great publicity. On tour, Kid Rock will bring support from band A Thousand Horses. Starting this Friday, find tickets to see the self-proclaimed “Detroit Cowboy” in Denver here. Find tickets for Jane’s Addiction here this Friday at 10 a.m.