It’s hard to believe there are only two months left in 2017. That being said, the sense of urgency is high to try and go to as many concerts as possible before the year ends. The Denver concert scene continues to deliver a wide variety of events this month, spanning from Billboard chart-topping artists at The Pepsi Center all the way down to open mic nights at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. So take a look, take your pick and have at it.

Week 1: October 30 – November 5

Recommended: Jay-Z w/ Vic Mensa @ The Pepsi Center – November 5

Hip-hop legend Jay-Z is kicking off November in the best way possible — with a highly coveted performance at The Pepsi Center. Jay-Z (aka Shawn Carter) first announced his “4:44 Tour” back in July of this year and then later announced fellow rapper Vic Mensa would be the tour’s direct support. Carter’s most recent release of 4:44 back in June of this year marked the rappers first album in four years. Tickets are still available to see Jay-Z take on The Pepsi Center.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

10/30 – Lecrae w/ Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew @ The Ogden Theatre

10/30 – Hiss Golden Messenger @ The Bluebird Theater

10/30 – The Used w/ Glassjaw @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Bruno Mars w/ Jorja Smith @ The Pepsi Center

10/30 – Cobalt w/ Worry, Fathers @ The Hi-Dive

10/30 – Chris Travis w/ Eddy Baker, Mir Fontane and More @ The Roxy Theatre

10/30 – We Dream Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/30 – Andrés w/ Demon In Me, Digisaurus, Yes Ma’am and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

10/30 – Starjammer @ Goosetown Tavern

10/30 – Bear’s Choice ft. Joe Marcinek @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/30 – Dylan Kishner w/ Sophie Wilson, Alec Ryan Smith, Jesse R’s Acoustic Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

10/31 – The Front Bottoms w/ Basement, Bad Bad Hats @ The Ogden Theatre

10/31 – Alvvays w/ Jay Som @ The Bluebird Theater

10/31 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Gothic Theatre

10/31 – Itchy-O: Hallowmass w/ Altas @ Summit Music Hall

10/31 – Token w/ OTIS, Buddhakai @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/31 – $uicideboy$ w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/31 – Have Mercy w/ Boston Manor, Can’t Swim, A Will Away @ The Marquis Theatre

10/31 – Voidbringer w/ Forgotten Within, Skulls @ Larimer Lounge

10/31 – Mystery Skulls w/ DW, Phone Call @ Lost Lake

10/31 – Space In Time w/ Keef Duster, Colfax Speed Queen, Wild Call @ The Hi-Dive

10/31 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre

10/31 – “Witches Brew” w/ Terri Jo Jenkins & Janine Gastineau (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/31 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz

10/31 – Captured By Robots w/ 908, Bewitcher, Night Of The Living Shred @ 3 Kings Tavern

10/31 – Eufórquestra w/ Space Orphan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/31 – Halloween Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

10/31 – The Wrecks w/ Vesperteen, The Technicolors @ Globe Hall

10/31 – Dead Zone w/ Dave Herbert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

10/31 – Rockstar Karaoke & Open Mic @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/31 – Wabakinoset w/ Metafonics, Zeta June, Kingfriday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/1 – Slowdive w/ Cherry Glazerr @ The Ogden Theatre

11/1 – Poppy @ The Bluebird Theater

11/1 – Chicano Batman + Khruangbin w/ The Shacks @ The Gothic Theatre

11/1 – The Devil Wears Prada w/ Veil of Maya, Silent Planet, Thousand Below @ Summit Music Hall

11/1 – NastyNasty & Porko w/ The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/1 – Zach Maxwell w/ Type1ne, DK Wayne Watts @ Larimer Lounge

11/1 – Cypher 4 w/ Young Doe, Midas, Kevin Cartoon & Sosa, Kenandryu, Solly, Caylavie @ Lost Lake

11/1 – Josh Buttler @ Bar Standard

11/1 – Freddy Cole (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/1 – The Pete Lewis Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/1 – Robot Peanut Butter & The Shooting Stars w/ Ice Troll, Open To The Hound @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/1 – Holy Golden w/ in/PLANES, Evan Holm @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/1 – Spit Back w/ Dreamcast HC, Cyclonus, Sulphurensis, Berated @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/1 – Matt Wertz @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/1 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/1 – Undercover Bear w/ Creek, Easy Lovin’, Jordan Shafer @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/1 – Henna Roso w/ Boulder Sound Lab @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/2 – Mandolin Orange w/ Mapache @ The Ogden Theatre

11/2 – Haley Reinhart w/ Pross @ The Bluebird Theater

11/2 – The Bloody Beetroots Live w/ Rituals Of Mine @ Summit Music Hall

11/2 – Rumpke Mountain Boys w/ Useful Jenkins, Jauntgrass @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/2 – A Benefit For The Las Vegas First Responders ft. Chasing Apollo w/ Viretta, Redlands, Signs and Signals, Generation Nomad, Ludoesmusic @ The Marquis Theatre

11/2 – Pop Punk Cover Night ft. Worst Neighbors (blink-182), The Chandeliers (Paramore), Your Own Medicine (Various Artists) @ Larimer Lounge

11/2 – Tommy Freed & The Sound w/ Double Sun, Joel Ansett @ Lost Lake

11/2 – Edison w/ Lola Rising, Jen Korte @ The Hi-Dive

11/2 – Dirty Audio + Benzi w/ Timba @ Beta Nightclub

11/2 – Cody Canada and The Departed @ The Oriental Theatre

11/2 – Keith Oxman Quartet w/ Special Guest Dave Liebman (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/2 – Dana Landry Trio (Every Thursday) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/2 – U.S. Tygers w/ Special Guests (Every Thursday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/2 – Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/2 – Insomniac Folklore w/ Shwarma, Wild Faith, Kicking Sprinklers and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/2 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

11/2 – Ced Linus w/ Sti-Lo Reel, Swank Sinatra, QP and Puma, Everyday Ritual, DJ Airman Heat @ The Walnut Room

11/2 – Al Stewart Presents: Year Of The Cat w/ The Empty Pockets @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/2 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/2 – Rock The Crowd Competition w/ Trouble Loc, Roach Joka @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/3 – The Motet: Mixtape w/ Exmag @ The Ogden Theatre

11/3 – Rally ‘Round The Family (Rage Against The Machine Tribute) w/ Fauxgazi (Fugazi Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

11/3 – The Jesus And Mary Chain w/ Cold Cave @ The Fillmore

11/3 – Louis Futon w/ StéLouse, Bkabob @ The Gothic Theatre

11/3 – Dumpstaphunk w/ Polyrhythmics @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/3 – Philsh aka Character Zero ft. Phil Salvaggio, Fleeb, Eric, Jeremy McDonough w/ The Jauntee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/3 – Swingin’ Utters w/ Western Settings, Darius Koski, The Blackeyed Saints @ The Marquis Theatre

11/3 – The Stone Foxes w/ Indigenous Robot, and The Black Feathers @ Larimer Lounge

11/3 – Paul Dehaven w/ The Guestlist, RL Cole, Poet’s Row @ Lost Lake

11/3 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive

11/3 – Dirtyphonics + Sullivan King + Riot w/ Duplikit @ Beta Nightclub

11/3 – Caskey w/ KlassBros @ The Roxy Theatre

11/3 – The Denver Jazz Ladies (Day Set, Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/3 – Frank Potenza (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/3 – La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/3 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Two Late Sets, Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/3 – Matt Smiley Quartet (Night Set, Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/3 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/3 – Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

11/3 – Ramonda Hammer, Iress, The Patient Zeros, Stereoshifter @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/3 – “Funk Yo Coach, Get Off Your Ass & Jam w/ DJ A-L, Check One” @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/3 – Joystick w/ Sorry Sweetheart, Younger Than Neil, All Waffle Trick @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/3 – Twang Fest Day 1: Shaun Young & The 3 Ringers w/ Crime City Curs, The Lucky Few @ Goosetown Tavern

11/3 – Ookay w/ Fox Stevenson, Tortuga @ Globe Hall

11/3 – Seth Glier w/ Whitacre @ The Walnut Room

11/3 – Rhett Miller w/ NHD @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/3 – Songs For Phil @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/3 – Hazel Miller Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/3 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre

11/3 – A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant w/ Key!, Cozy Boys @ 1st Bank Center

11/4 – The Motet w/ Analog Son @ The Ogden Theatre

11/4 – Yheti w/ DMVU, Toadface @ The Bluebird Theater

11/4 – Third Eye Blind @ The Fillmore

11/4 – Turnover w/ Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle @ Summit Music Hall

11/4 – Sonic Blossom ft. Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Bluetech, Whitebear, Frameworks Live Band, G-Nome Project, LYFTD, Mass Relay, Messenger Of Secrets @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side

11/4 – Witt Lowry w/ Ro Ransom @ The Marquis Theatre

11/4 – Triangle Introverts w/ Green Hit, Upstanding Citizen @ Larimer Lounge

11/4 – Walker Lukens w/ The Gold Company, Goodnight Freeman @ Lost Lake

11/4 – Dreadnought w/ InAeona, Cult Of The Lost Cause, Ketch @ The Hi-Dive

11/4 – Pendulum ft. JSTNRYAN @ Beta Nightclub

11/4 – Velociturkeysaurus @ The Roxy Theatre

11/4 – DJ Chonz & Guests (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard

11/4 – Tommy Castro and The Pain Killers (Album Release Show) @ The Oriental Theatre

11/4 – Ugly Sweater Party: Safonia’s Annual Fundraiser (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/4 – Images Special Reunion Band (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/4 – Nube Nueve (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/4 – Jeff Jenkins w/ Paul Romaine, Mike Abbott (Night Set, Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/4 – Annie Booth Trio (Late Set, Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/4 – The Dendrites (Album Release Show) w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/4 – The River Arkansas (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/4 – Super Magick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) w/ Zagriculture (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/4 – Twang Fest Day 2: Grant Sabin & The Juke Joint Highball w/ Husky Burnette, Sam Gillis, The Von Hodads @ Goosetown Tavern

11/4 – The Way Down Wanderers w/ Timber! @ Globe Hall

11/4 – decker. w/ The Freemonts, Brian Allison @ The Walnut Room

11/4 – Songs For Phil @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/4 – Benefit Show For A.J. Stiffler w/ The Jacob Cade Project, Straight Six, The Irreverent Kings @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/4 – Thieves of Sunrise w/ Hugh Manatee, Flipcar Milo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/4 – Steel City Rovers @ Tuft Theatre

11/5 – Will Hoge w/ Dan Layus (of Augustana) @ The Bluebird Theater

11/5 – Moon Tooth w/ Husbandry, Depths Of Dementia @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/5 – The Underachievers w/ Warm Brew, Supah Dope @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/5 – Diarrhea Planet w/ The Beeves, Professor Plumb @ The Marquis Theatre

11/5 – Mild High Club w/ Shy Boys @ Larimer Lounge

11/5 – Hazel English @ Lost Lake

11/5 – Roar w/ shark dreams, Oxeye Daisy @ The Hi-Dive

11/5 – Skream @ Beta Nightclub

11/5 – People House – Fundraiser For Affordable Counseling @ Dazzle Jazz

11/5 – Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/5 – David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/5 – OC45 w/ Over Time, Skemata, Drugcharge, Almataha, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/5 – Sunday Funday w/ Whiskey Orphans, Bottle Rocket Science, Kindred Soulz @ Goosetown Tavern

11/5 – NE Obliviscaris w/ Allegaeon, Tethys @ Globe Hall

11/5 – Alejandro Escovedo w/ Kris Gruen @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/5 – We Got Your Back Brian: Bluegrass Benefit Concert (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/5 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/5 – Strange Heavens w/ Moonglade, Cassidy Bacon @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/5 – Habib Koité @ Daniels Hall

Week 2: November 6 – November 12

Recommended: LCD Soundsystem @ 1st Bank Center – November 11

For the last 12 years, LCD Soundsystem has been radiating the airwaves with their unique electro-indie sounds. On November 11, the New York-based indie group is making their way into Broomfield for a performance at The 1st Bank Center. Led by frontman James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem is known for their attention-grabbing song structure that is complemented diverse instrumentation.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

11/6 – The Drums w/ Methyl Ethel @ The Bluebird Theater

11/6 – Smokey Brights w/ Bark Wilson, Cocordion @ Lost Lake

11/6 – American Murder Song @ Globe Hall

11/6 – New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/6 – Sinister Pig w/ Married A Dead Man, Bomb Threat @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/7 – 6lack w/ Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid @ The Ogden Theatre

11/7 – Theory Of A Deadman w/ Royal Republic & Ayron Jones @ The Gothic Theatre

11/7 – Rain In July w/ If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/7 – Beach Slang w/ Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar @ The Marquis Theatre

11/7 – Tight Fright w/ Hellgrammites, The Uglys @ Lost Lake

11/7 – Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/7 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/7 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/7 – Sutherlin w/ Stubborn Son and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/7 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

11/7 – Dance With The Dead + Gost w/ Thrillsville @ Globe Hall

11/7 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/7 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/7 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/8 – Tyler, The Creator w/ Taco @ The Ogden Theatre

11/8 – Victor Wooten w/ Derrick Hodge @ The Gothic Theatre

11/8 – Blockhead w/ Manatee Commune, Ninety Six, Direct Drive, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/8 – Ryan Dart (Album Release) w/ Super 400, A.J. Fullerton @ Larimer Lounge

11/8 – The Go Rounds w/ Chris Bathgate, Tmule @ Lost Lake

11/8 – Low Cut Connie w/ Jake La Botz @ The Hi-Dive

11/8 – Justin Jay Live Band @ Bar Standard

11/8 – DPO With A Twist (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/8 – Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/8 – Amplified Heat w/ Love Gang, Wild Call @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/8 – Alex Tripp Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/8 – Robber’s Roost w/ LUDLOW, Crow Cavalier, Fire Ant Season, Pickles @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/8 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

11/8 – Shigeto w/ Ela Minus @ Globe Hall

11/8 – Izabel Crane w/ Forrest Porridge, Youth and Canvas @ The Walnut Room

11/8 – Poco ft. Rusty Young @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/8 – Amdusias w/ Stone Disciple, Body Stacker, Ekelhaft @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/9 – Spafford w/ Soule Monde @ The Ogden Theatre

11/9 – Felly w/ Trip Carter, Trapo @ The Gothic Theatre

11/9 – Maddie’s Changed (Album Release Show) w/ Postcards, Gestalt, POST/WAR @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/9 – The Moves Collective w/ Henry & The Invisibles, Modern Whiskey Market @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/9 – The Burial Plot + Remain and Sustain (Split EP Release Show) w/ Dead Set, Sould, Venom and Valor @ The Marquis Theatre

11/9 – Luca Lush w/ Motoko, Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge

11/9 – Front Country w/ The Lonesome Days, Matt Rouch @ Lost Lake

11/9 – Guantanamo Baywatch w/ Cheap Perfume, Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals @ The Hi-Dive

11/9 – Wolfgang Gartner @ Beta Nightclub

11/9 – Mariachi Sol de Mexico w/ Mariachi Ensemble Los Correcaminos de MSU Denver, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra @ The Paramount Theatre

11/9 – Aaron Diehl: Solo Piano (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/9 – Share The Beat w/ DJ Alf, Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/9 – Moonlight Bloom w/ Soul Juice, Green Hit @ Globe Hall

11/9 – John Statz w/ Paul Kimbiris, Hayward Williams @ The Walnut Room

11/9 – DJ Who Gaf, Low Frequency Output, Lithium, Blast Nice @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/10 – Desert Dwellers & Quixotic w/ Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog @ The Ogden Theatre

11/10 – Cabinet + Billy Strings w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater

11/10 – Kid Cudi @ The Fillmore

11/10 – Death From Above w/ The Beaches @ The Gothic Theatre

11/10 – Fall Out Boy w/ Blackbear, Jaden Smith @ The Pepsi Center

11/10 – Type w/ Color, Claygo @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/10 – Homemade Spaceship w/ FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/10 – This Broken Beat (Album Release Show) w/ Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics @ The Marquis Theatre

11/10 – Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Shannen Moser (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

11/10 – Melvv (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge

11/10 – Paul Cauthen w/ The Texas Gentlemen, Hang Rounders @ Lost Lake

11/10 – Fathers w/ Wild Call, Poolside At The Flamingo, Voight @ The Hi-Dive

11/10 – Trollphace + P0GMAN + Ponicz @ Beta Nightclub

11/10 – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/10 – Anisha Rush Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/10 – Charles Esten @ The Grizzly Rose

11/10 – Still Valley w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Green Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/10 – Trout Steak Revival w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/10 – Gone Full Heathen (Album Release) w/ Married A Dead Man, Vexing @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/10 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

11/10 – Consider The Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Chaff @ Globe Hall

11/10 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Native Station, Tokyo Rodeo @ The Walnut Room

11/10 – Shakedown Street + Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/10 – A Tribute To Tom Petty ft. The Humbuckers, Reverend Nasty and The Soul Stealers, Jambox @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/10 – Morsel w/ Moonraddish (The Clientele), Special Guest @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/10 – Zoe Lewis @ Tuft Theatre

11/10 – The Quebe Sisters w/ The Good Time Travelers @ Daniels Hall

11/10 – Illenium w/ Vanic, Said The Sky, Dabin, Toy Box @ 1st Bank Center

11/11 – Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness w/ Allen Stone, Oxblood and More @ The Ogden Theatre

11/11 – Billy Strings + Cabinet w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater

11/11 – Sunsquabi w/ Russ Liquid, Escort, Defunk, Flamingosis @ The Fillmore

11/11 – Giraffage w/ Sweater Beats. WINGTIP @ The Gothic Theatre

11/11 – Bass Control w/ Barely Alive, Dodge & Fuski, Dubloadz, Myro, Oolacile, Virtual Riot @ Summit Music Hall

11/11 – Perpetual Groove w/ Skydyed, MONTU @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/11 – 2nd Annual Corduroy Classic ft. Anders Beck w/ Special Guests Scott Hachey & Casey Russell, Emily Clark, Members of Eminemce Ensemble, Tenth Mountain Division and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/11 – Ghostemane w/ Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Wasted Youth @ The Marquis Theatre

11/11 – Jacob Banks w/ Vera Blue @ Larimer Lounge

11/11 – Cold Specks Fool w/ La Timpa @ Lost Lake

11/11 – Bad Boy Bill @ Beta Nightclub

11/11 – Traitors w/ Sabella and More @ The Roxy Theatre

11/11 – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/11 – BlackDots w/ Bastards Of Young, Law Suit Models, Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/11 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/11 – cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy, Tear Garden, Download) w/ DJOTO, Dizy Pixl, DJ Mudwulf (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/11 – SCREWTAPE w/ Remain & Sustain, Victim Culture, $pooky Pu$$y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/11 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

11/11 – Spafford @ Globe Hall

11/11 – Seth Doud w/ Andy Sydow, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room

11/11 – Fletcher Grove + Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/11 – Thunderground Metalfest 2017 ft. IncarniT, Immortal Synn, Fist Fight, Escaping Amenti, Deception, Draghoria, StryKiarn @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/11 – Nico Martinez w/ J.O.B., Zach Maxwell @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/11 – Julie Geller Experience @ Tuft Theatre

11/11 – Ragged Union & The Martin Gilmore Trio @ Daniels Hall

11/12 – Kishi Bashi w/ Tall Tall Trees @ The Bluebird Theater

11/12 – Bad Suns w/ Hunny, QTY @ The Gothic Theatre

11/12 – Our Lady Peace w/ Smshng Hrts @ Summit Music Hall

11/12 – Afton Showcase ft. Awaximus, Mvnkeyboy, Lytes Edison, Silent J, Symphonic, De’Von Mitch, IRAHJON, SkyLink, Swank Sinatra, Elijah $tewart and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/12 – Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties w/ Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Crooked Teeth, Shortly @ The Marquis Theatre

11/12 – Wifisfuneral w/ Danny Towers, 458Keez, Chris Dinero, DJ Yazmine @ Larimer Lounge

11/12 – The California Harvest Tour w/ A Plus, Aceyalone, Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Travellers Music, Lyrical Landlordz, Six-O-Clock @ Lost Lake

11/12 – Umek w/ Sean Glynn @ Beta Nightclub

11/12 – Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

11/12 – Victor Wainwright (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/12 – Beth Peterson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/12 – Brooke & Dawn w/ The Body of Ray Brower, Sean Hennigan, Jordan David Shafer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/12 – Whiskey Shivers w/ Billy Strings @ Globe Hall

11/12 – Motograter w/ Bound By Years, Leveler, Uncle Punch, Seven Days Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/12 – Rush Hour Train w/ Dynamic Distraction. Queen City Funk Band, Afterglow Alliance @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: November 13 – November 19

Recommended: Flying Lotus in 3D @ Exdo Event Center

What’s better than a two-dimensional concert? How about seeing Flying Lotus in 3D at Exdo Event Center? On November 19, electronic music producer Steven Ellison, otherwise known as Flying Lotus, will be bringing his 3D experience to his fans in Denver. Ellison’s experimental take on electronic music has led him to collaborate with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Thundercat. If you’ve ever wondered what a show in 3D would be like, be sure to grab some tickets while they are still available.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

11/13 – Little Car w/ Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/13 – Lil Debbie w/ Raven Felix, Swizzy J, Should Be Profit The Plugg and Keelos @ The Marquis Theatre

11/13 – Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

11/13 – Michael W. Smith + Amy Grant w/ Jordan Smith @ The Bellco Theatre

11/14 – Rich Chigga w/ DUCKWRTH, Don Krez @ The Gothic Theatre

11/14 – Children Of Bodom w/ Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall

11/14 – The Elegant Plums w/ Morsel, Muscular Housecat @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/14 – 68 w/ Stolas, Alistair Hennessey @ The Marquis Theatre

11/14 – Gift of Gab w/ Landon Wordswell, Reason The Citizen, Kruza Kid @ Larimer Lounge

11/14 – Necrot w/ Of Feather and Bone, Bloodstrike @ Lost Lake

11/14 – Porlolo w/ Jeff Beam, Turvy Organ, Cocordion @ The Hi-Dive

11/14 – Quentin w/ Son and Cynic, Moonglade, Triangle Introverts @ Globe Hall

11/14 – The Sole Pursuit w/ Ground Above Zero, Francis and The Wolf, The Gones @ The Walnut Room

11/14 – Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/15 – Cut Copy w/ Palmbomen II @ The Ogden Theatre

11/15 – Bebe Rexha + Marc E Bassy @ The Gothic Theatre

11/15 – Scream Blue Murder w/ Altered Perceptions, Fighting The Phoenix, Infinite Empire @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/15 – Krafty Kuts & Chali 2na w/ Chris Karns, The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/15 – Within The Ruins w/ Enterprise Earth, Aversions Crown, Currents, Skyburial, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ The Marquis Theatre

11/15 – Sonreal @ Larimer Lounge

11/15 – Highway50 w/ Al Laughlin @ Lost Lake

11/15 – Microwave w/ Household, Blis. @ The Hi-Dive

11/15 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday starting on the 15) @ Bar Standard

11/15 – Jackmaster w/ Solar, Emyli Dahlia @ Bar Standard

11/15 – Todd Murray’s “Croon” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/15 – John Gunther and The Bad Hombres @ Nocturne Jazz

11/15 – La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/15 – Union Thugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/15 – Mandy Yoches & The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

11/15 – Son Little w/ Jade Bird @ Globe Hall

11/15 – Chris Milam w/ Hillary Susz, The Love Sprockets @ The Walnut Room

11/16 – Action Bronson w/ Trash Talk @ The Ogden Theatre

11/16 – Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project’s Inspire 5: “Kitzbuehel In Colorado” w/ Fusion Strings Group Spinphony and More @ The Bluebird Theater

11/16 – Lizzo w/ Doja Cat @ The Gothic Theatre

11/16 – Revolting Cocks + Front Line Assembly w/ CHANT, DJ Slave1 @ Summit Music Hall

11/16 – Pickin’ On Nirvana w/ Pickin’ On The ’90s (Late Set), Shaky Hand String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/16 – Shakewell and Nobide w/ Chewy & Bach, Partygoers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/16 – Cindy Wildon (Of The B-52s) w/ Olivia Jean @ The Marquis Theatre

11/16 – Melkbelly @ Larimer Lounge

11/16 – L.A. Witch w/ Honduras @ Lost Lake

11/16 – A-Track + Baauer @ Beta Nightclub

11/16 – Slaine VS Termanology @ The Roxy Theatre

11/16 – Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/16 – The Meditations w/ Selasee & The Fa Fa Family, Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/16 – Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Alex Culbreth, Buffalo Party, Mynewt @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/16 – Ponder The Albatross w/ Herestofightin, High St. Collective @ Globe Hall

11/16 – Kenny Lee and The Young Souls w/ Dauzat St. Marie, Reina del Cid @ The Walnut Room

11/16 – Lynxgiving Benefit For Las Vegas ft. Stella Luce, Vermillion Road, Hydraform @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/16 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/16 – Earphorik w/ Chachuba, Metafonics @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/17 – Super Diamond: The Niel Diamond Tribute w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre

11/17 – Kitchen Dwellers + Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ The Two Tracks @ The Bluebird Theater

11/17 – The Disco Biscuits w/ Jade Cicada @ The Fillmore

11/17 – Slow Magic w/ Point Point, Qrion @ The Gothic Theatre

11/17 – Trivium & Arch Enemy w/ While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy @ Summit Music Hall

11/17 – Everyone Orchestra ft. Claude Coleman Jr., Michael Travis, Chuck Garvey, Joel Cummins, Mike Rempel, Zdenek Gubb, Josh Schwartz & Shira Elias, Matt Bricker w/ Rastasaurus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/17 – Jyemo Club w/ Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/17 – Suicide Silence w/ Upon A Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre

11/17 – Flobots w/ Wesley Watkins & Grumpy Uncle @ Larimer Lounge

11/17 – Too Many Humans (Album Release) w/ Citra, HR People, Vicoda @ Lost Lake

11/17 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

11/17 – Bassrush ft. Must Die! + LNYTNZ, Loadstar, Saltee @ Beta Nightclub

11/17 – Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/17 – Drew Morell & Paul Musso Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

11/17 – Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

11/17 – The Pharcyde w/ Grim and Darling @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/17 – Deathbreaker w/ Earthling, Wølfblitzer, Assistant To The Regional Manager @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/17 – Nick Blackbeard w/ The Patient Zeros, Knife Crime @ Goosetown Tavern

11/17 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

11/17 – Voodoo Kings w/ Urban Earth Band @ The Walnut Room

11/17 – Michael “Chip” Chipman @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/17 – Flaw w/ Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Tearing Threads, Phoenyx A.D. @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/17 – Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Chachuba, Chompers, Gaiai’s Groove @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/17 – Best Of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre

11/17 – Lil Uzi Vert ft. Playboi Carti, G Herbo, SOB X RBE @ 1st Bank Center

11/18 – The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre

11/18 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades + Kitchen Dwellers w/ Mile High Express @ The Bluebird Theater

11/18 – The Disco Biscuits w/ Break Science @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Liam Gallagher @ The Gothic Theatre

11/18 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Shows) @ The Pepsi Center

11/18 – Waterparks w/ As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It @ Summit Music Hall

11/18 – Trout Steak Revival (Album Release Show) w/ Chain Station, The Mulligan Brothers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18 – IAMTHESHOTGUN w/ Doomsday For The Destroyer, The Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite @ The Marquis Theatre

11/18 – Dead Horses w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elmand (Von Stomper) (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

11/18 – Baio w/ Teen Daze (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge

11/18 – And The Kids @ Lost Lake

11/18 – King Eddie (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Kyle Emerson, déCollage @ The Hi-Dive

11/18 – Bloodletting North America ft. Origin, Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge, The Kennedy Veil @ The Roxy Theatre

11/18 – Tunes For Barrett Funky Fall Fest w/ The Holy Fun ‘N’ Chicks, Alpha King Knight @ The Oriental Theatre

11/18 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine – Stone Cold Porter (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/18 – Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose

11/18 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/18 – The Pharcyde w/ Nasty Twin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/18 – Hybrid Collective w/ Meet The Giant @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/18 – Leon & The Revival @ Goosetown Tavern

11/18 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

11/18 – Dubbest w/ Secret Creatures, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/18 – Michael Turnover w/ Christie Buchele @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/18 – Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Wabakinoset, Bernardo LaRoche, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/18 – One Epic Night Fundraiser @ Swallow Hill Music

11/18 – RL Grime w/ Jai Wolf, Graves, Kittens @ 1st Bank Center

11/19 – The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre

11/19 – Hayes Carll w/ The Band of Heathens @ The Bluebird Theater

11/19 – Molotov w/ Diamante Eléctrico @ The Gothic Theatre

11/19 – Joyce Manor + Wavves w/ Culture Abuse @ Summit Music Hall

11/19 – AztroGrizz w/ Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Deon Wilson and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/19 – Oceans Ate Alaska w/ invent, animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Bermuda Skies, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre

11/19 – Funk You @ Larimer Lounge

11/19 – Shaky Hand String Band @ Lost Lake

11/19 – Chad VanGaalen w/ NE-HI @ The Hi-Dive

11/19 – Belphegor @ The Roxy Theatre

11/19 – Tori Amos w/ Scars On 45 @ The Paramount Theatre

11/19 – Gamejazz (CD Release Concert, Three Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/19 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/19 – Dave Honig (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/19 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall

Week 4: November 20 – November 30

Recommended: Colorado Music Hall Of Fame Induction Concert @ The Paramount Theatre – November 28

The Colorado Music Hall Of Fame serves to “honor those individuals who have made outstanding contributions, to preserve and protect historical artifacts, and to educate the public regarding everything that’s great about our state’s music.” On November 28, The CMHOF will induct this year’s class of iconic musicians at The Paramount Theatre. This year’s inductees include Philip Bailey and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind, & Fire, Diane Reeves and more. Come celebrate Colorado’s colorful musical history to finish out a great month of concerts.

Get tickets here.

11/20 – I Prevail w/ We Came As Romans, The World Alive, Escape The Fate @ The Ogden Theatre

11/20 – Free Throw w/ Head North, Two Cloths and a Barrel @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/20 – Morrissey @ The Paramount Theatre

11/20 – Roadkill Ghost Choir w/ The Artisanals @ Globe Hall

11/21 – Rezz w/ Noizu @ The Ogden Theatre

11/21 – Televangelist @ Lost Lake

11/21 – In The Company Of Serpents + Goya w/ Matriarch, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive

11/21 – Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/21 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/21 – mom jeans. w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/21 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/22 – Rezz w/ Dr. Fresch, BlackGummy @ The Ogden Theatre

11/22 – Gryffin w/ Win and Woo, Aaokay @ The Bluebird Theater

11/22 – The Last Waltz ft. Oakhurst @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Cannibal Corpse w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper @ Summit Music Hall

11/22 – Late Night Radio w/ Vinyl Restoration w/ SuperVision (Late Set), Borahm Lee Trio (BLT) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/22 – Citizen w/ Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa @ The Marquis Theatre

11/22 – Flaural w/ Bad Licks @ Larimer Lounge

11/22 – Pale Waves @ Lost Lake

11/22 – Clyde Carson w/ Skinny Pete @ The Roxy Theatre

11/22 – Git Some w/ Zebroids, Fast Eddy, Jane Doe @ The Oriental Theatre

11/22 – Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/22 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/22 – Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose

11/22 – Penguin Prison w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/22 – Night Of The Living Club @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/22 – Franks and Deans w/ Reno Divorce, The Trade-ins @ Goosetown Tavern

11/22 – Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels w/ Last Of The Easy Riders, Bison Bone @ Globe Hall

11/22 – Dearling Presents: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/22 – Mobb Deep w/ Havoc, Big Noyd @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/22 – Ana Gabriel @ The Bellco Theatre

11/23 – Thanksgiving at The Hi-Dive w/ JJ @ The Hi-Dive

11/24 – San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre

11/24 – Magic Beans w/ Cycles @ The Bluebird Theater

11/24 – Angus & Julia Stone @ The Gothic Theatre

11/24 – Daedelus w/ Free The Robots, Mono/Poly @ Summit Music Hall

11/24 – Guttermouth + Koffin Kats w/ The Atom Age, Gallows Bound @ The Marquis Theatre

11/24 – Klassick w/ Q Mack, Koo Qua, David Frederick, Sour Street, Luke Hightree, Katarak @ Larimer Lounge

11/24 – Pile Of Priests (EP Release) w/ Scalafrea, Depths Of Dementia @ Lost Lake

11/24 – Andy C w/ Fury, Grym @ Beta Nightclub

11/24 – SID MF KID @ The Roxy Theatre

11/24 – Seraphim Shock w/ Special Guests Euphorbia, DJ Rockstar Aaron @ The Oriental Theatre

11/24 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/24 – David Nail @ The Grizzly Rose

11/24 – The Burroughs w/ Atomga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/24 – Grindcore VS Black Metal @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/24 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

11/24 – Wasted Youth w/ Papodied! 2009, CRXXK GVNG, MI$FITS, Blvck Hoodie @ Globe Hall

11/24 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/25 – San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre

11/25 – Hayden James w/ BAYNK, Grace Pitts @ The Bluebird Theater

11/25 – The English Beat w/ Judge Roughneck @ The Gothic Theatre

11/25 – Gwar w/ Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards @ Summit Music Hall

11/25 – Monxx Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/25 – Evinair + Wolf Poets w/ Son and Cynic, Gestalt @ The Marquis Theatre

11/25 – The Midnight Club w/ Creature Canopy @ Larimer Lounge

11/25 – Retrofette w/ Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos, Makebeliever @ Lost Lake

11/25 – 45s Against 45 w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Michael Trundle, DJ Tyler Jacobson, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Jessie de la Cruz @ The Hi-Dive

11/25 – Donald Glaude @ Beta Nightclub

11/25 – Diego Money @ The Roxy Theatre

11/25 – Jewel’s Homemade Holiday Tour w/ Atz, Atz Lee, Nikos Kilcher @ The Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival (and His Cavalcade of All-Stars) w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ The Oriental Theatre

11/25 – Adam Ben Ezra @ Dazzle Jazz

11/25 – Like A Kenny G6 + Re:Tox w/ Aphonix, Tyler Layers @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/25 – David Burchfield (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/25 – DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/25 – Of Man and Machine w/ Thoughtpilot, Kenaima, Inficier @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/25 – Chris J. Arellano (CD Release Show) @ The Walnut Room

11/25 – The Holiday Afair ft. Soul School & The Hot Lunch Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/25 – Best Of The West 9 ft. Big Green Carpet, Allan’s Alley, Filthy Heathens @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/26 – Jack & Jack w/ PRETTYMUCH @ The Ogden Theatre

11/26 – Katy Perry w/ Purity Ring @ The Pepsi Center

11/26 – Afton Showcase ft. Weinercat & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/26 – The Assemblage (Farewell Show) w/ Phallic Meditation @ Larimer Lounge

11/26 – Boat Drinks w/ Seacats, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy @ Lost Lake

11/26 – Adam Ben Ezra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/26 – Casey Russel Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/26 – Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/26 – The APX w/ Rob Halgreen, Funk Hunk, Mike Moses @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/28 – Mogwai w/ Xander Harris @ The Ogden Theatre

11/28 – Hinder + Josh Todd & The Conflict w/ Adelitas Way, Wayland @ Summit Music Hall

11/28 – Fat Tuesday’s ft. Cervantes’ House Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/28 – The Frights w/ Hockey Dad, Vundabar @ Larimer Lounge

11/28 – CU Denver Pop/Rock Ensemble w/ Polar Opposites (Music of John Mayer & Rage Against The Machine) @ Lost Lake

11/28 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/29 – The Spill Canvas w/ WILD, Super Whatevr @ The Gothic Theatre

11/29 – Set To Stun w/ Northern Ghost, Enlighten The Masses @ The Marquis Theatre

11/29 – Stone Disciple @ Larimer Lounge

11/29 – Nikki & Eman w/ Kdubbs, The Last Echo @ Lost Lake

11/29 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles @ Dazzle Jazz

11/29 – Matt Fuller Group ft. Shane Endsley @ Nocturne Jazz

11/29 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/29 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

11/29 – Ashley Koett w/ The Corner Girls, Schapiro, Terremoto @ Globe Hall

11/29 – Endless, Nameless w/ SmileEatingJesus, Caveat Way, Love You Wally, The String Resistance @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/30 – Hilltop Hoods @ The Ogden Theatre

11/30 – Charlie Parr w/ Them Coulee Boys @ The Bluebird Theater

11/30 – Kind Country w/ Acoustic Mining Company, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/30 – Angel Vivaldi + Scale The Summit w/ Andy Jones, The Arturo Complex, Widdlywah @ The Marquis Theatre

11/30 – Ben Miller Band w/ Reno Divorce, Augustus @ Larimer Lounge

11/30 – To Be Astronauts (Album Release) w/ The Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Flahoola @ Lost Lake

11/30 – Brodinski w/ Punjahbae, Hitalk @ Beta Nightclub

11/30 – Dub Gabriel w/ Spacekeeper, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/30 – Ben Sollee and The Kentucky Native @ Globe Hall

11/30 – Hayley Jane and The Primates @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Want to get this list before everyone else?