It’s hard to believe there are only two months left in 2017. That being said, the sense of urgency is high to try and go to as many concerts as possible before the year ends. The Denver concert scene continues to deliver a wide variety of events this month, spanning from Billboard chart-topping artists at The Pepsi Center all the way down to open mic nights at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. So take a look, take your pick and have at it.
Week 1: October 30 – November 5
Recommended: Jay-Z w/ Vic Mensa @ The Pepsi Center – November 5
Hip-hop legend Jay-Z is kicking off November in the best way possible — with a highly coveted performance at The Pepsi Center. Jay-Z (aka Shawn Carter) first announced his “4:44 Tour” back in July of this year and then later announced fellow rapper Vic Mensa would be the tour’s direct support. Carter’s most recent release of 4:44 back in June of this year marked the rappers first album in four years. Tickets are still available to see Jay-Z take on The Pepsi Center.
Also see…
10/30 – Lecrae w/ Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew @ The Ogden Theatre
10/30 – Hiss Golden Messenger @ The Bluebird Theater
10/30 – The Used w/ Glassjaw @ The Fillmore
10/30 – Bruno Mars w/ Jorja Smith @ The Pepsi Center
10/30 – Cobalt w/ Worry, Fathers @ The Hi-Dive
10/30 – Chris Travis w/ Eddy Baker, Mir Fontane and More @ The Roxy Theatre
10/30 – We Dream Dawn @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/30 – Andrés w/ Demon In Me, Digisaurus, Yes Ma’am and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/30 – Starjammer @ Goosetown Tavern
10/30 – Bear’s Choice ft. Joe Marcinek @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/30 – Dylan Kishner w/ Sophie Wilson, Alec Ryan Smith, Jesse R’s Acoustic Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
10/31 – The Front Bottoms w/ Basement, Bad Bad Hats @ The Ogden Theatre
10/31 – Alvvays w/ Jay Som @ The Bluebird Theater
10/31 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood @ The Gothic Theatre
10/31 – Itchy-O: Hallowmass w/ Altas @ Summit Music Hall
10/31 – Token w/ OTIS, Buddhakai @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/31 – $uicideboy$ w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/31 – Have Mercy w/ Boston Manor, Can’t Swim, A Will Away @ The Marquis Theatre
10/31 – Voidbringer w/ Forgotten Within, Skulls @ Larimer Lounge
10/31 – Mystery Skulls w/ DW, Phone Call @ Lost Lake
10/31 – Space In Time w/ Keef Duster, Colfax Speed Queen, Wild Call @ The Hi-Dive
10/31 – Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre
10/31 – “Witches Brew” w/ Terri Jo Jenkins & Janine Gastineau (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/31 – “Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz
10/31 – Captured By Robots w/ 908, Bewitcher, Night Of The Living Shred @ 3 Kings Tavern
10/31 – Eufórquestra w/ Space Orphan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/31 – Halloween Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
10/31 – The Wrecks w/ Vesperteen, The Technicolors @ Globe Hall
10/31 – Dead Zone w/ Dave Herbert @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
10/31 – Rockstar Karaoke & Open Mic @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/31 – Wabakinoset w/ Metafonics, Zeta June, Kingfriday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/1 – Slowdive w/ Cherry Glazerr @ The Ogden Theatre
11/1 – Poppy @ The Bluebird Theater
11/1 – Chicano Batman + Khruangbin w/ The Shacks @ The Gothic Theatre
11/1 – The Devil Wears Prada w/ Veil of Maya, Silent Planet, Thousand Below @ Summit Music Hall
11/1 – NastyNasty & Porko w/ The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/1 – Zach Maxwell w/ Type1ne, DK Wayne Watts @ Larimer Lounge
11/1 – Cypher 4 w/ Young Doe, Midas, Kevin Cartoon & Sosa, Kenandryu, Solly, Caylavie @ Lost Lake
11/1 – Josh Buttler @ Bar Standard
11/1 – Freddy Cole (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/1 – The Pete Lewis Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/1 – Robot Peanut Butter & The Shooting Stars w/ Ice Troll, Open To The Hound @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/1 – Holy Golden w/ in/PLANES, Evan Holm @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/1 – Spit Back w/ Dreamcast HC, Cyclonus, Sulphurensis, Berated @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/1 – Matt Wertz @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/1 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/1 – Undercover Bear w/ Creek, Easy Lovin’, Jordan Shafer @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/1 – Henna Roso w/ Boulder Sound Lab @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/2 – Mandolin Orange w/ Mapache @ The Ogden Theatre
11/2 – Haley Reinhart w/ Pross @ The Bluebird Theater
11/2 – The Bloody Beetroots Live w/ Rituals Of Mine @ Summit Music Hall
11/2 – Rumpke Mountain Boys w/ Useful Jenkins, Jauntgrass @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/2 – A Benefit For The Las Vegas First Responders ft. Chasing Apollo w/ Viretta, Redlands, Signs and Signals, Generation Nomad, Ludoesmusic @ The Marquis Theatre
11/2 – Pop Punk Cover Night ft. Worst Neighbors (blink-182), The Chandeliers (Paramore), Your Own Medicine (Various Artists) @ Larimer Lounge
11/2 – Tommy Freed & The Sound w/ Double Sun, Joel Ansett @ Lost Lake
11/2 – Edison w/ Lola Rising, Jen Korte @ The Hi-Dive
11/2 – Dirty Audio + Benzi w/ Timba @ Beta Nightclub
11/2 – Cody Canada and The Departed @ The Oriental Theatre
11/2 – Keith Oxman Quartet w/ Special Guest Dave Liebman (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/2 – Dana Landry Trio (Every Thursday) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/2 – U.S. Tygers w/ Special Guests (Every Thursday) @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/2 – Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/2 – Insomniac Folklore w/ Shwarma, Wild Faith, Kicking Sprinklers and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/2 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern
11/2 – Ced Linus w/ Sti-Lo Reel, Swank Sinatra, QP and Puma, Everyday Ritual, DJ Airman Heat @ The Walnut Room
11/2 – Al Stewart Presents: Year Of The Cat w/ The Empty Pockets @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/2 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/2 – Rock The Crowd Competition w/ Trouble Loc, Roach Joka @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/3 – The Motet: Mixtape w/ Exmag @ The Ogden Theatre
11/3 – Rally ‘Round The Family (Rage Against The Machine Tribute) w/ Fauxgazi (Fugazi Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
11/3 – The Jesus And Mary Chain w/ Cold Cave @ The Fillmore
11/3 – Louis Futon w/ StéLouse, Bkabob @ The Gothic Theatre
11/3 – Dumpstaphunk w/ Polyrhythmics @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/3 – Philsh aka Character Zero ft. Phil Salvaggio, Fleeb, Eric, Jeremy McDonough w/ The Jauntee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/3 – Swingin’ Utters w/ Western Settings, Darius Koski, The Blackeyed Saints @ The Marquis Theatre
11/3 – The Stone Foxes w/ Indigenous Robot, and The Black Feathers @ Larimer Lounge
11/3 – Paul Dehaven w/ The Guestlist, RL Cole, Poet’s Row @ Lost Lake
11/3 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive
11/3 – Dirtyphonics + Sullivan King + Riot w/ Duplikit @ Beta Nightclub
11/3 – Caskey w/ KlassBros @ The Roxy Theatre
11/3 – The Denver Jazz Ladies (Day Set, Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/3 – Frank Potenza (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/3 – La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/3 – “Friday Night Social” w/ Dave Devine Trio (Two Late Sets, Every Friday) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/3 – Matt Smiley Quartet (Night Set, Every Friday) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/3 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/3 – Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose
11/3 – Ramonda Hammer, Iress, The Patient Zeros, Stereoshifter @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/3 – “Funk Yo Coach, Get Off Your Ass & Jam w/ DJ A-L, Check One” @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/3 – Joystick w/ Sorry Sweetheart, Younger Than Neil, All Waffle Trick @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/3 – Twang Fest Day 1: Shaun Young & The 3 Ringers w/ Crime City Curs, The Lucky Few @ Goosetown Tavern
11/3 – Ookay w/ Fox Stevenson, Tortuga @ Globe Hall
11/3 – Seth Glier w/ Whitacre @ The Walnut Room
11/3 – Rhett Miller w/ NHD @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/3 – Songs For Phil @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/3 – Hazel Miller Band @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/3 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre
11/3 – A$AP Mob ft. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant w/ Key!, Cozy Boys @ 1st Bank Center
11/4 – The Motet w/ Analog Son @ The Ogden Theatre
11/4 – Yheti w/ DMVU, Toadface @ The Bluebird Theater
11/4 – Third Eye Blind @ The Fillmore
11/4 – Turnover w/ Elvis Depressedly, Emma Ruth Rundle @ Summit Music Hall
11/4 – Sonic Blossom ft. Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Bluetech, Whitebear, Frameworks Live Band, G-Nome Project, LYFTD, Mass Relay, Messenger Of Secrets @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Other Side
11/4 – Witt Lowry w/ Ro Ransom @ The Marquis Theatre
11/4 – Triangle Introverts w/ Green Hit, Upstanding Citizen @ Larimer Lounge
11/4 – Walker Lukens w/ The Gold Company, Goodnight Freeman @ Lost Lake
11/4 – Dreadnought w/ InAeona, Cult Of The Lost Cause, Ketch @ The Hi-Dive
11/4 – Pendulum ft. JSTNRYAN @ Beta Nightclub
11/4 – Velociturkeysaurus @ The Roxy Theatre
11/4 – DJ Chonz & Guests (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard
11/4 – Tommy Castro and The Pain Killers (Album Release Show) @ The Oriental Theatre
11/4 – Ugly Sweater Party: Safonia’s Annual Fundraiser (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/4 – Images Special Reunion Band (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/4 – Nube Nueve (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/4 – Jeff Jenkins w/ Paul Romaine, Mike Abbott (Night Set, Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/4 – Annie Booth Trio (Late Set, Every Saturday) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/4 – The Dendrites (Album Release Show) w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/4 – The River Arkansas (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/4 – Super Magick (Amy Winehouse Tribute) w/ Zagriculture (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/4 – Twang Fest Day 2: Grant Sabin & The Juke Joint Highball w/ Husky Burnette, Sam Gillis, The Von Hodads @ Goosetown Tavern
11/4 – The Way Down Wanderers w/ Timber! @ Globe Hall
11/4 – decker. w/ The Freemonts, Brian Allison @ The Walnut Room
11/4 – Songs For Phil @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/4 – Benefit Show For A.J. Stiffler w/ The Jacob Cade Project, Straight Six, The Irreverent Kings @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/4 – Thieves of Sunrise w/ Hugh Manatee, Flipcar Milo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/4 – Steel City Rovers @ Tuft Theatre
11/5 – Will Hoge w/ Dan Layus (of Augustana) @ The Bluebird Theater
11/5 – Moon Tooth w/ Husbandry, Depths Of Dementia @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/5 – The Underachievers w/ Warm Brew, Supah Dope @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/5 – Diarrhea Planet w/ The Beeves, Professor Plumb @ The Marquis Theatre
11/5 – Mild High Club w/ Shy Boys @ Larimer Lounge
11/5 – Hazel English @ Lost Lake
11/5 – Roar w/ shark dreams, Oxeye Daisy @ The Hi-Dive
11/5 – Skream @ Beta Nightclub
11/5 – People House – Fundraiser For Affordable Counseling @ Dazzle Jazz
11/5 – Anthony Russo Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/5 – David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/5 – OC45 w/ Over Time, Skemata, Drugcharge, Almataha, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/5 – Sunday Funday w/ Whiskey Orphans, Bottle Rocket Science, Kindred Soulz @ Goosetown Tavern
11/5 – NE Obliviscaris w/ Allegaeon, Tethys @ Globe Hall
11/5 – Alejandro Escovedo w/ Kris Gruen @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/5 – We Got Your Back Brian: Bluegrass Benefit Concert (Day Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/5 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay (Every Sunday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/5 – Strange Heavens w/ Moonglade, Cassidy Bacon @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/5 – Habib Koité @ Daniels Hall
Week 2: November 6 – November 12
Recommended: LCD Soundsystem @ 1st Bank Center – November 11
For the last 12 years, LCD Soundsystem has been radiating the airwaves with their unique electro-indie sounds. On November 11, the New York-based indie group is making their way into Broomfield for a performance at The 1st Bank Center. Led by frontman James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem is known for their attention-grabbing song structure that is complemented diverse instrumentation.
Also see…
11/6 – The Drums w/ Methyl Ethel @ The Bluebird Theater
11/6 – Smokey Brights w/ Bark Wilson, Cocordion @ Lost Lake
11/6 – American Murder Song @ Globe Hall
11/6 – New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/6 – Sinister Pig w/ Married A Dead Man, Bomb Threat @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/7 – 6lack w/ Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid @ The Ogden Theatre
11/7 – Theory Of A Deadman w/ Royal Republic & Ayron Jones @ The Gothic Theatre
11/7 – Rain In July w/ If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/7 – Beach Slang w/ Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar @ The Marquis Theatre
11/7 – Tight Fright w/ Hellgrammites, The Uglys @ Lost Lake
11/7 – Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/7 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/7 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/7 – Sutherlin w/ Stubborn Son and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/7 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
11/7 – Dance With The Dead + Gost w/ Thrillsville @ Globe Hall
11/7 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/7 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/7 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/8 – Tyler, The Creator w/ Taco @ The Ogden Theatre
11/8 – Victor Wooten w/ Derrick Hodge @ The Gothic Theatre
11/8 – Blockhead w/ Manatee Commune, Ninety Six, Direct Drive, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/8 – Ryan Dart (Album Release) w/ Super 400, A.J. Fullerton @ Larimer Lounge
11/8 – The Go Rounds w/ Chris Bathgate, Tmule @ Lost Lake
11/8 – Low Cut Connie w/ Jake La Botz @ The Hi-Dive
11/8 – Justin Jay Live Band @ Bar Standard
11/8 – DPO With A Twist (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/8 – Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/8 – Amplified Heat w/ Love Gang, Wild Call @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/8 – Alex Tripp Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/8 – Robber’s Roost w/ LUDLOW, Crow Cavalier, Fire Ant Season, Pickles @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/8 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
11/8 – Shigeto w/ Ela Minus @ Globe Hall
11/8 – Izabel Crane w/ Forrest Porridge, Youth and Canvas @ The Walnut Room
11/8 – Poco ft. Rusty Young @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/8 – Amdusias w/ Stone Disciple, Body Stacker, Ekelhaft @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/9 – Spafford w/ Soule Monde @ The Ogden Theatre
11/9 – Felly w/ Trip Carter, Trapo @ The Gothic Theatre
11/9 – Maddie’s Changed (Album Release Show) w/ Postcards, Gestalt, POST/WAR @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/9 – The Moves Collective w/ Henry & The Invisibles, Modern Whiskey Market @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/9 – The Burial Plot + Remain and Sustain (Split EP Release Show) w/ Dead Set, Sould, Venom and Valor @ The Marquis Theatre
11/9 – Luca Lush w/ Motoko, Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge
11/9 – Front Country w/ The Lonesome Days, Matt Rouch @ Lost Lake
11/9 – Guantanamo Baywatch w/ Cheap Perfume, Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals @ The Hi-Dive
11/9 – Wolfgang Gartner @ Beta Nightclub
11/9 – Mariachi Sol de Mexico w/ Mariachi Ensemble Los Correcaminos de MSU Denver, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra @ The Paramount Theatre
11/9 – Aaron Diehl: Solo Piano (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/9 – Share The Beat w/ DJ Alf, Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/9 – Moonlight Bloom w/ Soul Juice, Green Hit @ Globe Hall
11/9 – John Statz w/ Paul Kimbiris, Hayward Williams @ The Walnut Room
11/9 – DJ Who Gaf, Low Frequency Output, Lithium, Blast Nice @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/10 – Desert Dwellers & Quixotic w/ Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog @ The Ogden Theatre
11/10 – Cabinet + Billy Strings w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater
11/10 – Kid Cudi @ The Fillmore
11/10 – Death From Above w/ The Beaches @ The Gothic Theatre
11/10 – Fall Out Boy w/ Blackbear, Jaden Smith @ The Pepsi Center
11/10 – Type w/ Color, Claygo @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/10 – Homemade Spaceship w/ FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/10 – This Broken Beat (Album Release Show) w/ Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics @ The Marquis Theatre
11/10 – Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Shannen Moser (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge
11/10 – Melvv (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge
11/10 – Paul Cauthen w/ The Texas Gentlemen, Hang Rounders @ Lost Lake
11/10 – Fathers w/ Wild Call, Poolside At The Flamingo, Voight @ The Hi-Dive
11/10 – Trollphace + P0GMAN + Ponicz @ Beta Nightclub
11/10 – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/10 – Anisha Rush Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/10 – Charles Esten @ The Grizzly Rose
11/10 – Still Valley w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Green Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/10 – Trout Steak Revival w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/10 – Gone Full Heathen (Album Release) w/ Married A Dead Man, Vexing @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/10 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
11/10 – Consider The Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Chaff @ Globe Hall
11/10 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Native Station, Tokyo Rodeo @ The Walnut Room
11/10 – Shakedown Street + Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/10 – A Tribute To Tom Petty ft. The Humbuckers, Reverend Nasty and The Soul Stealers, Jambox @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/10 – Morsel w/ Moonraddish (The Clientele), Special Guest @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/10 – Zoe Lewis @ Tuft Theatre
11/10 – The Quebe Sisters w/ The Good Time Travelers @ Daniels Hall
11/10 – Illenium w/ Vanic, Said The Sky, Dabin, Toy Box @ 1st Bank Center
11/11 – Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness w/ Allen Stone, Oxblood and More @ The Ogden Theatre
11/11 – Billy Strings + Cabinet w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater
11/11 – Sunsquabi w/ Russ Liquid, Escort, Defunk, Flamingosis @ The Fillmore
11/11 – Giraffage w/ Sweater Beats. WINGTIP @ The Gothic Theatre
11/11 – Bass Control w/ Barely Alive, Dodge & Fuski, Dubloadz, Myro, Oolacile, Virtual Riot @ Summit Music Hall
11/11 – Perpetual Groove w/ Skydyed, MONTU @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/11 – 2nd Annual Corduroy Classic ft. Anders Beck w/ Special Guests Scott Hachey & Casey Russell, Emily Clark, Members of Eminemce Ensemble, Tenth Mountain Division and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/11 – Ghostemane w/ Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Wasted Youth @ The Marquis Theatre
11/11 – Jacob Banks w/ Vera Blue @ Larimer Lounge
11/11 – Cold Specks Fool w/ La Timpa @ Lost Lake
11/11 – Bad Boy Bill @ Beta Nightclub
11/11 – Traitors w/ Sabella and More @ The Roxy Theatre
11/11 – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/11 – BlackDots w/ Bastards Of Young, Law Suit Models, Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/11 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/11 – cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy, Tear Garden, Download) w/ DJOTO, Dizy Pixl, DJ Mudwulf (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/11 – SCREWTAPE w/ Remain & Sustain, Victim Culture, $pooky Pu$$y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/11 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
11/11 – Spafford @ Globe Hall
11/11 – Seth Doud w/ Andy Sydow, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room
11/11 – Fletcher Grove + Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/11 – Thunderground Metalfest 2017 ft. IncarniT, Immortal Synn, Fist Fight, Escaping Amenti, Deception, Draghoria, StryKiarn @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/11 – Nico Martinez w/ J.O.B., Zach Maxwell @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/11 – Julie Geller Experience @ Tuft Theatre
11/11 – Ragged Union & The Martin Gilmore Trio @ Daniels Hall
11/12 – Kishi Bashi w/ Tall Tall Trees @ The Bluebird Theater
11/12 – Bad Suns w/ Hunny, QTY @ The Gothic Theatre
11/12 – Our Lady Peace w/ Smshng Hrts @ Summit Music Hall
11/12 – Afton Showcase ft. Awaximus, Mvnkeyboy, Lytes Edison, Silent J, Symphonic, De’Von Mitch, IRAHJON, SkyLink, Swank Sinatra, Elijah $tewart and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/12 – Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties w/ Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Crooked Teeth, Shortly @ The Marquis Theatre
11/12 – Wifisfuneral w/ Danny Towers, 458Keez, Chris Dinero, DJ Yazmine @ Larimer Lounge
11/12 – The California Harvest Tour w/ A Plus, Aceyalone, Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Travellers Music, Lyrical Landlordz, Six-O-Clock @ Lost Lake
11/12 – Umek w/ Sean Glynn @ Beta Nightclub
11/12 – Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
11/12 – Victor Wainwright (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/12 – Beth Peterson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/12 – Brooke & Dawn w/ The Body of Ray Brower, Sean Hennigan, Jordan David Shafer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/12 – Whiskey Shivers w/ Billy Strings @ Globe Hall
11/12 – Motograter w/ Bound By Years, Leveler, Uncle Punch, Seven Days Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/12 – Rush Hour Train w/ Dynamic Distraction. Queen City Funk Band, Afterglow Alliance @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Week 3: November 13 – November 19
Recommended: Flying Lotus in 3D @ Exdo Event Center
What’s better than a two-dimensional concert? How about seeing Flying Lotus in 3D at Exdo Event Center? On November 19, electronic music producer Steven Ellison, otherwise known as Flying Lotus, will be bringing his 3D experience to his fans in Denver. Ellison’s experimental take on electronic music has led him to collaborate with artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Thundercat. If you’ve ever wondered what a show in 3D would be like, be sure to grab some tickets while they are still available.
Also see…
11/13 – Little Car w/ Backseat Vinyl, In My Room, Jeff Parker @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/13 – Lil Debbie w/ Raven Felix, Swizzy J, Should Be Profit The Plugg and Keelos @ The Marquis Theatre
11/13 – Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
11/13 – Michael W. Smith + Amy Grant w/ Jordan Smith @ The Bellco Theatre
11/14 – Rich Chigga w/ DUCKWRTH, Don Krez @ The Gothic Theatre
11/14 – Children Of Bodom w/ Carach Angren, Lost Society, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall
11/14 – The Elegant Plums w/ Morsel, Muscular Housecat @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/14 – 68 w/ Stolas, Alistair Hennessey @ The Marquis Theatre
11/14 – Gift of Gab w/ Landon Wordswell, Reason The Citizen, Kruza Kid @ Larimer Lounge
11/14 – Necrot w/ Of Feather and Bone, Bloodstrike @ Lost Lake
11/14 – Porlolo w/ Jeff Beam, Turvy Organ, Cocordion @ The Hi-Dive
11/14 – Quentin w/ Son and Cynic, Moonglade, Triangle Introverts @ Globe Hall
11/14 – The Sole Pursuit w/ Ground Above Zero, Francis and The Wolf, The Gones @ The Walnut Room
11/14 – Paradise Kitty (Guns N’ Roses Tribute) @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/15 – Cut Copy w/ Palmbomen II @ The Ogden Theatre
11/15 – Bebe Rexha + Marc E Bassy @ The Gothic Theatre
11/15 – Scream Blue Murder w/ Altered Perceptions, Fighting The Phoenix, Infinite Empire @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/15 – Krafty Kuts & Chali 2na w/ Chris Karns, The Party People, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/15 – Within The Ruins w/ Enterprise Earth, Aversions Crown, Currents, Skyburial, It’s Always Sunny In Tijuana @ The Marquis Theatre
11/15 – Sonreal @ Larimer Lounge
11/15 – Highway50 w/ Al Laughlin @ Lost Lake
11/15 – Microwave w/ Household, Blis. @ The Hi-Dive
11/15 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday starting on the 15) @ Bar Standard
11/15 – Jackmaster w/ Solar, Emyli Dahlia @ Bar Standard
11/15 – Todd Murray’s “Croon” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/15 – John Gunther and The Bad Hombres @ Nocturne Jazz
11/15 – La Pompe Jazz (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/15 – Union Thugs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/15 – Mandy Yoches & The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
11/15 – Son Little w/ Jade Bird @ Globe Hall
11/15 – Chris Milam w/ Hillary Susz, The Love Sprockets @ The Walnut Room
11/16 – Action Bronson w/ Trash Talk @ The Ogden Theatre
11/16 – Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project’s Inspire 5: “Kitzbuehel In Colorado” w/ Fusion Strings Group Spinphony and More @ The Bluebird Theater
11/16 – Lizzo w/ Doja Cat @ The Gothic Theatre
11/16 – Revolting Cocks + Front Line Assembly w/ CHANT, DJ Slave1 @ Summit Music Hall
11/16 – Pickin’ On Nirvana w/ Pickin’ On The ’90s (Late Set), Shaky Hand String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/16 – Shakewell and Nobide w/ Chewy & Bach, Partygoers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/16 – Cindy Wildon (Of The B-52s) w/ Olivia Jean @ The Marquis Theatre
11/16 – Melkbelly @ Larimer Lounge
11/16 – L.A. Witch w/ Honduras @ Lost Lake
11/16 – A-Track + Baauer @ Beta Nightclub
11/16 – Slaine VS Termanology @ The Roxy Theatre
11/16 – Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/16 – The Meditations w/ Selasee & The Fa Fa Family, Bloodpreshah @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/16 – Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Alex Culbreth, Buffalo Party, Mynewt @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/16 – Ponder The Albatross w/ Herestofightin, High St. Collective @ Globe Hall
11/16 – Kenny Lee and The Young Souls w/ Dauzat St. Marie, Reina del Cid @ The Walnut Room
11/16 – Lynxgiving Benefit For Las Vegas ft. Stella Luce, Vermillion Road, Hydraform @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/16 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/16 – Earphorik w/ Chachuba, Metafonics @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/17 – Super Diamond: The Niel Diamond Tribute w/ Petty Theft @ The Ogden Theatre
11/17 – Kitchen Dwellers + Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ The Two Tracks @ The Bluebird Theater
11/17 – The Disco Biscuits w/ Jade Cicada @ The Fillmore
11/17 – Slow Magic w/ Point Point, Qrion @ The Gothic Theatre
11/17 – Trivium & Arch Enemy w/ While She Sleeps, Fit For An Autopsy @ Summit Music Hall
11/17 – Everyone Orchestra ft. Claude Coleman Jr., Michael Travis, Chuck Garvey, Joel Cummins, Mike Rempel, Zdenek Gubb, Josh Schwartz & Shira Elias, Matt Bricker w/ Rastasaurus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/17 – Jyemo Club w/ Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/17 – Suicide Silence w/ Upon A Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Fall of Scylla @ The Marquis Theatre
11/17 – Flobots w/ Wesley Watkins & Grumpy Uncle @ Larimer Lounge
11/17 – Too Many Humans (Album Release) w/ Citra, HR People, Vicoda @ Lost Lake
11/17 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive
11/17 – Bassrush ft. Must Die! + LNYTNZ, Loadstar, Saltee @ Beta Nightclub
11/17 – Eddie Palmieri Sextet: 80th Birthday Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/17 – Drew Morell & Paul Musso Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
11/17 – Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose
11/17 – The Pharcyde w/ Grim and Darling @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/17 – Deathbreaker w/ Earthling, Wølfblitzer, Assistant To The Regional Manager @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/17 – Nick Blackbeard w/ The Patient Zeros, Knife Crime @ Goosetown Tavern
11/17 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
11/17 – Voodoo Kings w/ Urban Earth Band @ The Walnut Room
11/17 – Michael “Chip” Chipman @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/17 – Flaw w/ Gabriel and The Apocalypse, Tearing Threads, Phoenyx A.D. @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/17 – Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Chachuba, Chompers, Gaiai’s Groove @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/17 – Best Of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre
11/17 – Lil Uzi Vert ft. Playboi Carti, G Herbo, SOB X RBE @ 1st Bank Center
11/18 – The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre
11/18 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades + Kitchen Dwellers w/ Mile High Express @ The Bluebird Theater
11/18 – The Disco Biscuits w/ Break Science @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Liam Gallagher @ The Gothic Theatre
11/18 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Two Shows) @ The Pepsi Center
11/18 – Waterparks w/ As It Is, Chapel, Sleep On It @ Summit Music Hall
11/18 – Trout Steak Revival (Album Release Show) w/ Chain Station, The Mulligan Brothers @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18 – IAMTHESHOTGUN w/ Doomsday For The Destroyer, The Common Good, Instant Transmission, Sulphurensis, Dirty Sprite @ The Marquis Theatre
11/18 – Dead Horses w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elmand (Von Stomper) (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge
11/18 – Baio w/ Teen Daze (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge
11/18 – And The Kids @ Lost Lake
11/18 – King Eddie (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Kyle Emerson, déCollage @ The Hi-Dive
11/18 – Bloodletting North America ft. Origin, Archspire, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge, The Kennedy Veil @ The Roxy Theatre
11/18 – Tunes For Barrett Funky Fall Fest w/ The Holy Fun ‘N’ Chicks, Alpha King Knight @ The Oriental Theatre
11/18 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine – Stone Cold Porter (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/18 – Chase Rice w/ Sam Riggs @ The Grizzly Rose
11/18 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/18 – The Pharcyde w/ Nasty Twin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/18 – Hybrid Collective w/ Meet The Giant @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/18 – Leon & The Revival @ Goosetown Tavern
11/18 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
11/18 – Dubbest w/ Secret Creatures, The Hashtones @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/18 – Michael Turnover w/ Christie Buchele @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/18 – Disco Biscuits Afterparty ft. Wabakinoset, Bernardo LaRoche, Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/18 – One Epic Night Fundraiser @ Swallow Hill Music
11/18 – RL Grime w/ Jai Wolf, Graves, Kittens @ 1st Bank Center
11/19 – The Devil Makes Three w/ Scott H. Biram @ The Ogden Theatre
11/19 – Hayes Carll w/ The Band of Heathens @ The Bluebird Theater
11/19 – Molotov w/ Diamante Eléctrico @ The Gothic Theatre
11/19 – Joyce Manor + Wavves w/ Culture Abuse @ Summit Music Hall
11/19 – AztroGrizz w/ Stilz Unique, Hitmann, Deon Wilson and More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/19 – Oceans Ate Alaska w/ invent, animate, Dayseeker, Afterlife, Bermuda Skies, A Flood Foretold @ The Marquis Theatre
11/19 – Funk You @ Larimer Lounge
11/19 – Shaky Hand String Band @ Lost Lake
11/19 – Chad VanGaalen w/ NE-HI @ The Hi-Dive
11/19 – Belphegor @ The Roxy Theatre
11/19 – Tori Amos w/ Scars On 45 @ The Paramount Theatre
11/19 – Gamejazz (CD Release Concert, Three Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/19 – Wes Watkins & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/19 – Dave Honig (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/19 – Reverend Horton Heat + Dale Watson @ Globe Hall
Week 4: November 20 – November 30
Recommended: Colorado Music Hall Of Fame Induction Concert @ The Paramount Theatre – November 28
The Colorado Music Hall Of Fame serves to “honor those individuals who have made outstanding contributions, to preserve and protect historical artifacts, and to educate the public regarding everything that’s great about our state’s music.” On November 28, The CMHOF will induct this year’s class of iconic musicians at The Paramount Theatre. This year’s inductees include Philip Bailey and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind, & Fire, Diane Reeves and more. Come celebrate Colorado’s colorful musical history to finish out a great month of concerts.
11/20 – I Prevail w/ We Came As Romans, The World Alive, Escape The Fate @ The Ogden Theatre
11/20 – Free Throw w/ Head North, Two Cloths and a Barrel @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/20 – Morrissey @ The Paramount Theatre
11/20 – Roadkill Ghost Choir w/ The Artisanals @ Globe Hall
11/21 – Rezz w/ Noizu @ The Ogden Theatre
11/21 – Televangelist @ Lost Lake
11/21 – In The Company Of Serpents + Goya w/ Matriarch, Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive
11/21 – Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/21 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/21 – mom jeans. w/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/21 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/22 – Rezz w/ Dr. Fresch, BlackGummy @ The Ogden Theatre
11/22 – Gryffin w/ Win and Woo, Aaokay @ The Bluebird Theater
11/22 – The Last Waltz ft. Oakhurst @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Cannibal Corpse w/ Power Trip, Gatecreeper @ Summit Music Hall
11/22 – Late Night Radio w/ Vinyl Restoration w/ SuperVision (Late Set), Borahm Lee Trio (BLT) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/22 – Citizen w/ Sorority Noise, Great Grandpa @ The Marquis Theatre
11/22 – Flaural w/ Bad Licks @ Larimer Lounge
11/22 – Pale Waves @ Lost Lake
11/22 – Clyde Carson w/ Skinny Pete @ The Roxy Theatre
11/22 – Git Some w/ Zebroids, Fast Eddy, Jane Doe @ The Oriental Theatre
11/22 – Regina Carter’s “Simply Ella” (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/22 – Peter Sommer Septet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/22 – Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers @ The Grizzly Rose
11/22 – Penguin Prison w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/22 – Night Of The Living Club @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/22 – Franks and Deans w/ Reno Divorce, The Trade-ins @ Goosetown Tavern
11/22 – Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels w/ Last Of The Easy Riders, Bison Bone @ Globe Hall
11/22 – Dearling Presents: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/22 – Mobb Deep w/ Havoc, Big Noyd @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/22 – Ana Gabriel @ The Bellco Theatre
11/23 – Thanksgiving at The Hi-Dive w/ JJ @ The Hi-Dive
11/24 – San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre
11/24 – Magic Beans w/ Cycles @ The Bluebird Theater
11/24 – Angus & Julia Stone @ The Gothic Theatre
11/24 – Daedelus w/ Free The Robots, Mono/Poly @ Summit Music Hall
11/24 – Guttermouth + Koffin Kats w/ The Atom Age, Gallows Bound @ The Marquis Theatre
11/24 – Klassick w/ Q Mack, Koo Qua, David Frederick, Sour Street, Luke Hightree, Katarak @ Larimer Lounge
11/24 – Pile Of Priests (EP Release) w/ Scalafrea, Depths Of Dementia @ Lost Lake
11/24 – Andy C w/ Fury, Grym @ Beta Nightclub
11/24 – SID MF KID @ The Roxy Theatre
11/24 – Seraphim Shock w/ Special Guests Euphorbia, DJ Rockstar Aaron @ The Oriental Theatre
11/24 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/24 – David Nail @ The Grizzly Rose
11/24 – The Burroughs w/ Atomga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/24 – Grindcore VS Black Metal @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/24 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
11/24 – Wasted Youth w/ Papodied! 2009, CRXXK GVNG, MI$FITS, Blvck Hoodie @ Globe Hall
11/24 – The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/25 – San Holo w/ Robotaki, DROELOE, Just a Gent @ The Ogden Theatre
11/25 – Hayden James w/ BAYNK, Grace Pitts @ The Bluebird Theater
11/25 – The English Beat w/ Judge Roughneck @ The Gothic Theatre
11/25 – Gwar w/ Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards @ Summit Music Hall
11/25 – Monxx Synoid, Swayd, BLOODHOUND, NJoy @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/25 – Evinair + Wolf Poets w/ Son and Cynic, Gestalt @ The Marquis Theatre
11/25 – The Midnight Club w/ Creature Canopy @ Larimer Lounge
11/25 – Retrofette w/ Whiskey Autumn, Nasty Nachos, Makebeliever @ Lost Lake
11/25 – 45s Against 45 w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Michael Trundle, DJ Tyler Jacobson, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Jessie de la Cruz @ The Hi-Dive
11/25 – Donald Glaude @ Beta Nightclub
11/25 – Diego Money @ The Roxy Theatre
11/25 – Jewel’s Homemade Holiday Tour w/ Atz, Atz Lee, Nikos Kilcher @ The Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival (and His Cavalcade of All-Stars) w/ Loving The Alien (David Bowie Tribute) @ The Oriental Theatre
11/25 – Adam Ben Ezra @ Dazzle Jazz
11/25 – Like A Kenny G6 + Re:Tox w/ Aphonix, Tyler Layers @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/25 – David Burchfield (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/25 – DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/25 – Of Man and Machine w/ Thoughtpilot, Kenaima, Inficier @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/25 – Chris J. Arellano (CD Release Show) @ The Walnut Room
11/25 – The Holiday Afair ft. Soul School & The Hot Lunch Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/25 – Best Of The West 9 ft. Big Green Carpet, Allan’s Alley, Filthy Heathens @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/26 – Jack & Jack w/ PRETTYMUCH @ The Ogden Theatre
11/26 – Katy Perry w/ Purity Ring @ The Pepsi Center
11/26 – Afton Showcase ft. Weinercat & Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/26 – The Assemblage (Farewell Show) w/ Phallic Meditation @ Larimer Lounge
11/26 – Boat Drinks w/ Seacats, Mo Troper, Oxeye Daisy @ Lost Lake
11/26 – Adam Ben Ezra (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/26 – Casey Russel Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/26 – Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/26 – The APX w/ Rob Halgreen, Funk Hunk, Mike Moses @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/28 – Mogwai w/ Xander Harris @ The Ogden Theatre
11/28 – Hinder + Josh Todd & The Conflict w/ Adelitas Way, Wayland @ Summit Music Hall
11/28 – Fat Tuesday’s ft. Cervantes’ House Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/28 – The Frights w/ Hockey Dad, Vundabar @ Larimer Lounge
11/28 – CU Denver Pop/Rock Ensemble w/ Polar Opposites (Music of John Mayer & Rage Against The Machine) @ Lost Lake
11/28 – Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/29 – The Spill Canvas w/ WILD, Super Whatevr @ The Gothic Theatre
11/29 – Set To Stun w/ Northern Ghost, Enlighten The Masses @ The Marquis Theatre
11/29 – Stone Disciple @ Larimer Lounge
11/29 – Nikki & Eman w/ Kdubbs, The Last Echo @ Lost Lake
11/29 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles @ Dazzle Jazz
11/29 – Matt Fuller Group ft. Shane Endsley @ Nocturne Jazz
11/29 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/29 – DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
11/29 – Ashley Koett w/ The Corner Girls, Schapiro, Terremoto @ Globe Hall
11/29 – Endless, Nameless w/ SmileEatingJesus, Caveat Way, Love You Wally, The String Resistance @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/30 – Hilltop Hoods @ The Ogden Theatre
11/30 – Charlie Parr w/ Them Coulee Boys @ The Bluebird Theater
11/30 – Kind Country w/ Acoustic Mining Company, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/30 – Angel Vivaldi + Scale The Summit w/ Andy Jones, The Arturo Complex, Widdlywah @ The Marquis Theatre
11/30 – Ben Miller Band w/ Reno Divorce, Augustus @ Larimer Lounge
11/30 – To Be Astronauts (Album Release) w/ The Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Flahoola @ Lost Lake
11/30 – Brodinski w/ Punjahbae, Hitalk @ Beta Nightclub
11/30 – Dub Gabriel w/ Spacekeeper, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/30 – Ben Sollee and The Kentucky Native @ Globe Hall
11/30 – Hayley Jane and The Primates @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
