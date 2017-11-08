The days when dropping a knee insinuated proposals, acknowledgment of an injured player or simply taking a breather are over. In today’s social environment the action of taking a knee comes laden with political controversy — as professional athletes across the country, including a few of our own Denver Broncos, follow in Colin Kaepernick‘s footsteps by taking a knee in protest of police brutality.

Many across the metro claim they’re fed up with what they deem the unmerited killing of unarmed black men — and they’re doing something about it. This Sunday at 4 p.m. Coloradans will gather at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to peacefully protest.

“I feel like people assume that Denver is excluded from racism and police brutality because of our progressive reputation,” said event founder Sonny Alvarez. “It happens here, like it happens across the country.”

The event’s purpose is geared toward raising awareness of the injustices regarding police brutality in the Denver community.

“People are dying at the hands of cops when they should feel safe,” said Alvarez. “It’s outrageous.”

Alvarez isn’t the only one addressing the issue. These September thirty-two Broncos players took a knee during the national anthem, including star outside linebacker Von Miller.

“I’ve been reaching out to some of the Broncos’ players to see if they’d be interested in joining us in protest,” said Alvarez. “If they’re down to attend they’re more than welcome.”

The event so far only has 30 people committed with nearly 500 interested in attending, but Alvarez believes at least a couple hundred will attend. Attendants will meet at the front entrance of Sports Authority Stadium at 4 p.m., and are being asked to dress warm. For more information visit the event page here.