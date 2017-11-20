It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and if you don’t have plans for the Black Friday or Thanksgiving itself then you’re in luck — there is a lot of events going down in Denver. If you just don’t feel like cooking, then check out this guide to the restaurants open on Thanksgiving. We also have a list of beers will release on Black Friday, making the hectic shopping day a whole lot easier. For everything else, just keep on reading.

Monday, November 20

Blood, Sweat and Beer: A Craft Beer Documentary Film Screening

When: Monday, November 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 300 Suns Brewing — 335 1st Ave., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blood, Sweat and Beer is a feature-length documentary about the journey of two start-up breweries. The film was made by Alexis Irvin and Chip Hiden who directed, produced, edited and starred in the documentary. They have been a couple for seven years and this is their second documentary together. This is a free event, so come out and view this dramatic tale.

Tuesday, November 21

Thanksgiving Pie Sale at Little Man & Sweet Cooie’s

When: Tuesday, November 21, 3 – 8 p.m.



Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2626 16th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Stressed about what desserts you’re going to eat this Thanksgiving? Little Man Ice Cream and Sweet Cooie’s have you covered. Stop in anytime between 3 and 8 p.m. to lockdown your dessert from Bonanno’s pie shop. Both locations have a special for a take-home housemade pie and ice cream for $28. Get there before supplies run out.

Taco Tuesday at SOL

When: Tuesday, November 21, 4 – 11 p.m.



Where: SOL Mexican Cocina — 200 Columbine St., Denver



Cost: $2 – $10

The Lowdown: Taco Tuesday launches at the SOL Mexican Cocina this week, and you don’t want to miss out on the camaraderie. You can get one street taco for $2 or six for $10, and you can wash it down with a $5 house margarita or $4 beer. There is also live music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22

Miracle on Little Raven Opens

When: Wednesday, November 22, 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: Wayward — 161o Little Raven St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Even though it’s only November, it does not mean that it’s too early to start getting ready for Christmas, and this is the way to do it. Miracle on Little Raven is an immersive Christmas pop-up that is located inside Wayward. They will be open until Christmas Eve, so make sure you stop by and get into the holiday spirit.

Punch Bowl Social 5th Anniversary Party

When: Wednesday, November 22, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Punch Bowl Social — 65 Broadway, Denver



Cost: $10 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Can you believe it’s been five years since Punch Bowl Social on Broadway opened? Head there and celebrate the milestone starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and includes two drinks, food specials and games. All of the proceeds from tickets will go to its charity partner The Dumb Friends League. Don’t forget to stop by and celebrate for a good cause and great celebration.

Stoney’s Thanksgiving Eve Party

When: Wednesday, November 22, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.



Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill — 1111 Lincoln St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No plans for the day before Thanksgiving? Stoney’s Bar and Grill has you covered. Come out to a pre-Thanksgiving party to get in the spirit. There will be Turkey Bingo, Bowling for Turkeys, a Turkey Piñata and live music from Blink 90210.

Free Wine Flights at Infinite Monkey

When: Wednesday, November 22



Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you need to “wine down” the night before Turkey Day, the Infinite Monkey Theorem has your back. This Wednesday, the urban winery will offer a free wine flight with the purchase of any glass of wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to try a few new varietals you’ve been eyeing.

Thanksgiving Eve Bash at Crooked Stave

When: Wednesday, November 22, 12 – 10 p.m.



Where: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project — 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Thanksgiving Eve is a thing, right? At Crooked Stave, it means happy hour all day with pints for $2. They’re also pouring some favorites from this year — like Bianca Raspberry Wild Wild Brett, Nightmare on Brett Raspberry, Member Berries Riesling and more.

Thursday, November 23

Gravy Boat 5k – Forget the Turkey, We Want Gravy

When: Thursday, November 23, 8 – 10 a.m.



Where: Sloan’s Lake Park — 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver



Cost: $20 – $30 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Squeeze in a workout with the family pre-turkey time on Thanksgiving morning with the Gravy Boat 5k. Starting at 8 a.m., bring the family down to Sloan’s Lake Park to enjoy a fun run and a lot of gravy.

Friday, November 24

Friday Night Bazaar Holiday 2017

When: Friday, November 24, 4 – 10 p.m.



Where: Denver Bazaar – 1717 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – 25 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: The Friday Night Bazaar is here, and you’re invited to head out and experience a market filled with amazing local shops, local cider, incredible food and wine. Shop, stroll and eat with the sounds of New Orleans-inspired Gypsy Jazz will keep your feet tapping while you shop.

FriendsGiving Back at Larimer Beer Hall

When: Friday, November 24, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.



Where: Larimer Beer Hall — 2012 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Thanksgiving may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop being thankful. Come out to the Larimer Beer Hall and enjoy $20 all you can drink with proceeds benefitting The Beautiful Scar Project. Stay in the spirit of giving by coming out from 9 p.m. to close and give back to those in need.

Black Friday: Beers & Brunch

When: Friday, November 24, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: Bruz Beers – 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Skip the shopping and head to Bruz Beers at 11 a.m. for all-day brunch until 8 p.m. Enjoy a special brunch menu and Onyx Stout will be half priced all day.

Saturday, November 25

Get Out of the House Wine + Cheese Class

When: Saturday, November 25, 7 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Cheese and Provisions — 2432 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $53 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Are leftovers getting you down? Come out to Cheese and Provisions and taste holiday inspired cheeses and all the wines that fit perfectly with them. You’ll be in the cheesy Christmas spirit in no time.

Cookie Decorating Class

When: Saturday, November 25, 3 – 4:30 p.m.



Where: Olive and Finch — 3390 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – 85 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Want to impress your friends with some creative cookie decorations this year? Come down to this hands-on cookie decorating class and join award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Amber Otis. One ticket includes dozens of sugar cookies, supplies, hot chocolate and finger foods. Space is limited so make sure you RSVP soon.

Breakfast with Santa at the Brown Plaza

When: Saturday, November 25, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa — 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $16.95 – $40.95



The Lowdown: Join Santa at the Brown Palace for this timeless tradition. Enjoy a brunch buffet with the man in the big red suit, and stick around and get your photo taken with him after you eat.

$15 on 15th Bottomless Brunch

When: Saturday, November 25, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Where: Corrine — 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $15



The Lowdown: If you’re feeling stir crazy from the long break, Corrine has the solution for you — the team will serve bottomless Bloody Mary’s with brunch for just $15. Come out and get bottomless Cremant Rose or the Real Dill Bloody Marys.

Sunday, November 26

Pajama Brunch

When: Sunday, November 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: What’s better than brunch? Brunch in your pajamas. Come down to the Preservery and enjoy $3 off bottomless brunch drinks and a free cocktail — only if you’re in your pajamas. Walk-ins are definitely welcome, but you will want to reserve your spot so you don’t miss it.

Holiday Pop-Up Market at Ratio Beerworks

When: Sunday, November 26, 1 – 6 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Are you ready to start your Christmas shopping? Come down to Ratio Beerworks so that you can begin your holiday shopping early. From 1 to 6 p.m., you will be able to shop from local Colorado vendors with a beer in-hand.

Mark Your Calendars

DRiNk RiNo Holiday Art Market and Brew Fest

When: Thursday, November 30, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Denver — 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver



Cost: $10 – 40

Denver Beer Co’s Christmas Tree Farm

When: Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. — 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $60