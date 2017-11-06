The start of November is packed with fashion shows and charity events. Start your week off by seeing some great films at the Denver Film Festival, Then get your style on at Denver Fashion Weekend. Get a taste of art at the Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show or Harry Potter Art Exhibit. Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Winter Gift Market or the Mile High Holiday Mart. Give back to the community at the Spreading Wings Gala or put out some scarves on trees with Take This and Keep Warm. Whatever you choose to do, see what events are happening in Denver this week.

Monday, November 6

Denver Film Festival

When: November 6-12 Where: Locations vary based on film and event Cost: $15-$75 The Lowdown: The Denver Film Festival returns for its 40th year. More than 200 films that will screen at the annual festival alongside red carpet events, Q&As with directors and actors and much more. Grab a ticket to one film or try to see them all and get ready to celebrate at this iconic Denver event. READ: 30 Films to See at Denver Film Festival Based on Movies You Like Denver Arts Week When: November 6-11 Where: Various locations Cost: Prices for events vary, check prices here The Lowdown: Explore Denver’s art scene at Denver Arts Week. There will be free nights at museums, Denver Film Festival, 14er Film Fest and more. The nine-day celebration of art will feature more than 300 different events at a discounted price. This is your chance to see what art is being presented in Denver. The Black Experience When: November 6, 5:45-7:45 p.m. Where: Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St., Denver Cost: Free, register here The Lowdown: Join Dr. V. Dutra to talk about what it means to be successful and black in America at The Black Experience. Topics of social consciousness, media, wealth, politics and more are part of the discussion. This two-part interactive series will explore how to improve aspects of wealth building and pursuing happiness.

Tuesday, November 7

Flow in the Dark

When: November 7-21, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House Brewery, 1710 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Surround yourself with glowing lights and flow into your vinyasa at Flow in the Dark. Grab your mat and a friend to head to Grandma’s House Brewery for this special yoga class featuring body moving beats, new and fun flows and more. $15 gets you into the class and includes a free beer from Grandma’s House Brewery to fuel your inner yogi. Glow sticks and paint are available for you to glow up your flow.

Wednesday, November 8

Bill Nye: Science Guy Documentary

When: November 8, 4:15-5:50 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill Nye the Science Guy! Get your science on as you watch Bill Nye: Science Guy Documentary. The documentary delves deeper into the world of science and its deniers with intimate behind-the-scenes access of the famous Bill Nye. Nye will challenge deniers of evolution, climate change and science. The film also features Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan and even more famous figures in the world of science.

Thursday, November 9

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: November 9-12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Denver Fashion Weekend. Be prepared to see some wild fashion and hair designs. Denver Fashion Weekend has been revamped to create a whole new experience and fantastic show. Night one will feature local and international fashion designers and boutiques. Night two will kick off featuring nine different designers from all over the world presented by Denver boutique Garbarini. Last, but not least, night three will give way to an amazing hair show that will feature a line up of inspiring hair stylists. RSVP now to snag a runway seat or standing room spot, because they sell out fast.

Winter Gift Market

When: November 9-11, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The winter holidays are coming fast and if you need some inspiration for gifts, Denver Botanic Gardens Winter Gift Market is the perfect place to stop by. There will be handcrafted goods that align with the holiday season, jewelry, antiques and more. The Gardens’ Guild will also be offering its wildly popular seasonings and vinegars. Get in the holiday mood with delicious seasonal foods, specially crafted for holiday cheer. Admission is free for the event, making it even easier to shop for your friends and family, and maybe pick a cheeky something up for yourself.

The Last Hill

When: November 9, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Patagonia is hosting a film screening of The Last Hill. The film will follow skiers and snowboarders as they bike through Highway 395 in the Sierras in search of great backcountry terrain. Patagonia’s ambassador Maximillian Hammer will be featured in the film. Refreshments and snacks are provided for you to enjoy during the film’s screening.

Menagerie

When: November 9 – December 9, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St. Denver,

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Visions West Contemporary Denver is opening a solo exhibit, Menagerie, featuring artist Adonna Khare — an American artist that specializes in carbon-pencil drawings with work featured in NPR, The Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times and many more. An opening reception features an adult coloring party featuring an Adonna Khare coloring book so you can put your own spin on her work. Enjoy doughnuts and champagne while viewing the exhibit.

2017 Pray for Snow

When: November 9, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: REI Denver is throwing a preseason bash at 2017 Pray for Snow. The bash is an ’80s ski fashion-themed event celebrating the coming of winter. There will be beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, music by The Goonies and more. You can also participate in a fashion show and win prizes from REI and other vendors. A screening of the new film Rogue Elements will be shown in an outdoor movie theater. At the end of the night there will be a burning of a giant cactus covered in Twinkies. The event will donate all beer sales to benefit the non-profit organization Protect Our Winters.

Friday, November 10

Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show

When: November 10, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: There is nothing better than free pancakes and some great art, so make your way over to the Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show. There will be more than 75 new artists featuring their work of photography, paintings, sculpture, graffiti and more. This a 21 and over event, so you can also imbibe in booze as you peruse the art. The Pancakes and Booze Art Show was created in 2009 and has toured the United States as the nation’s largest art show of emerging artists. This artist movement has showed in more than 25 different cities all over the world.

Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo

When: November 10-12, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick off the start of the winter sport season at the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo. This 26th annual event will feature interactive exhibits, live acts and more. There will giveaways all weekend long that you do not want to miss out on. The $15 ticket includes a $10 gift card from GetSkiTickets.com and a one-year subscription to SKI Magazine.

Harry Potter Art Exhibit

When: November 10-12, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Unit 1V, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dive into the world of Harry Potter at the Harry Potter Art Exhibit. The Harry Potter Artist Exhibit will feature two live artists, Christopher Clark and Brian Cooper. This exhibit will be open at the Incredible Art Gallery all weekend long and it is completely free. All who attend, muggle or magic folk, will Free 9″x11″ Harry Potter print. There will be refreshments and hot sandwiches from South Philly CheeseSteak, along with beer and wine available for you to enjoy during the exhibit. Clark and Cooper will also be available to sign and add hand embellishments to your individual artwork that will make each piece a one-of-a-kind.

Denver Jewelry Show

When: November 10-12, 12-6 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $6, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your hands on some beautiful jewels at the Denver Jewelry Show. You get the chance to get access to some of the best jewelry at some of the lowest prices. You can get merchandise directly from designers and wholesale vendors that will offer any type of gems and stones you can think of. There will be access to vintage pieces, custom jewelry and more. Tickets can be used to get into all three days of this amazing trade show.

Good Girl Exhibit

When: November 10 – December 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: RULE Denver, 530 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free open to the public

The Lowdown: RULE Denver presents Good Girl Exhibit, featuring works by artist Linda Herritt. Herritt’s art work is a series of text-based paintings that use collage and are inspired by common dog commands. Herritt’s series draws from her experience of struggling to train a rescue dog, however, her work can be extended to include your experience with fears of climate change, the power dynamics in personal and profession relationships and more.

Mile High Holiday Mart

When: November 10-12, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Gates Field House, 2201 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: $10-$40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Give back to the Denver metro community while shopping for Holiday gifts at the Mile High Holiday Mart. Junior League of Denver presents a special boutique shopping experience that has been a tradition more almost four decades. This is one of the premier holiday shows in Denver. You do not want to miss out on grabbing a custom 2017 JLD Christopher Radko ornament at this year’s event. All proceeds support the Junior League’s efforts to develop the potential of women, improve the community, improve literacy rates, create more access to books and more.

SCFD Free Day

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to go to the wildly popular Molly Brown House Museum at SCFD Free Day. Normally tickets to the Molly Brown House are $11 and events tend to sell out, so now is the best time to go the museum without any fee. The museum has been open for more than 47 years and tells a story about “unsinkable” Margaret “Molly” Brown and her achievements. Tickets are first come, first serve, so get them quick at the museum’s gift shop.

Saturday, November 11

Demetri Martin

When: November 11, 9-11:59 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $37.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the “Let’s Get Awkward” tour with Demetri Martin. Martin’s tour will be going through 36 spots in the United States and Denver happens to be on that list. Demetri Martin has been featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has performed his famous stand up sketches all over the United States.

November HAHO Market

When: November 11, 12-5 p.m.

Where: FORGE, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you loved October’s HAHO Market, you will love November HAHO Market even more. There will be 26 different makers that will present their handmade and homemade products available for you to purchase. You can also get in on food from Pony Treats vegan food buffet.

TEDx Wonder

When: November 11, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $40-$100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: TEDxMileHigh will present Wonder, a series of talks that will peak your curiosity and open your imagination. Discussions about new concepts and fascinations will be available for you to get inspired from. TEDxMileHigh is part of the TED organization, a non-profit that promotes education of all aspects of life. These talks are limited to 18 minutes and invites experience from people of all places and backgrounds.

Spreading Wings Gala

When: November 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $150-$300, get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Veteran’s Day honor those who have served through the Flight For Life Colorado at the Spreading Wings Gala. Flight For Life Colorado was founded 45 years ago at Denver’s St. Anthony Hospital and has helped thousands of patients get the medical care needed for them to survive. This event will feature stories from those rescuers and those who have been rescued by Flight For Life Colorado. THE SILHOUETTES® will be performing tributes to those who have served.

Shakespearean Star Wars

When: November 11, 3-6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave. Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Star Wars dynasty started 40 years ago and the Denver Film Festival wants to celebrate it with Shakespearean Star Wars. The first movie will be acted out as Shakespeare himself would have imagined it. The Denver Film Society, Modest Arts and some of Denver’s finest Shakespearean actors will take you on a journey to a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Sunday, November 12

Taylor Swiftasana

When: November 12, 9-10 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake it off with Big Booty Yoga at Taylor Swiftasana. Grab your mat and let nightmares become daydreams with this class for all levels of yogis. Kady Lafferty, the creator of Big Booty Yoga always hosts the best and most fun yoga courses. The $15 will get you a spot in the class and a free mimosa or beer to sip as you bend. Remember, it’s yoga in a bar, so don’t get too serious.

Take This and Keep Warm

When: November 12, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, on Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Spread love and joy by placing scarves, hats, gloves and more around trees with Take This and Keep Warm. For the third year in a row, Coley Uriona will gather winter clothes and hygiene kits to help the homeless around Denver. So find some warm winter hats and scarves to tie around a tree with a note saying, “I am not lost, please take me and keep warm.” Any items that are too large to put on a tree will be brought to the Denver YMCA Shelter.

Mark Your Calendar

Silent Disco Yoga

When: November 14, 6-7 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

When: November 14-21, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

Line of Descent

When: November 16-18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50, get tickets here