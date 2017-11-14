We are mere weeks away from the opening of the latest movie to join the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But it’s not the only Star Wars event on the horizon worth looking forward to — descending upon the 1stBank Center for two days only, on March 22 and 24, 2018, The Colorado Symphony will present Star Wars: A New Hope. The event will feature live performances of the musical scores alongside screenings of the complete movie as conducted by Colorado Symphony Music Director, Brett Mitchell. John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score to A New Hope will surely provide an unforgettable symphonic experience for the many generations of Star Wars fans in Colorado.

Tickets for the all-ages event will be available this Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. on Altitude tickets. A presale code will also be posted this week on their Facebook event page.